Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 29, 2025

See every final score from Week 1 of Arkansas High School Football

Gray Reid

Photo by Tommy Land / Tommy Land

The 2025 Arkansas high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Arkadelphia 17, Camden Fairview 14

Atkins 40, Perryville 12

Barton 22, Earle 66

Batesville 7, Searcy 45

Bauxite 26, Glen Rose 32

Beebe 3, Vilonia 6

Bentonville 28, Union 14

Bentonville West 31, Greenwood 35

Benton 10, Bryant 40

Bigelow 14, England 33

Booneville 0, Poteau 28

Branson 27, Harrison 34

Broken Arrow 35, Har-Ber 14

Cabot 24, Fayetteville 66

Carlisle 27, Lakeside 6

Catholic 21, Arkansas 20

Cave City 36, Marshall 38

Cedar Ridge 36, Rose Bud 6

Centerpoint 22, Murfreesboro 50

Central 26, Springdale 7

Central Arkansas Christian 15, DeWitt 38

Cedarville 14, Magazine 32

Clarksville 0, Ozark 46

Clinton 34, Harmony Grove 14

Conway 68, Jonesboro 37

Conway Christian 24, Hazen 20

Cross County 30, Harrisburg 6

Crossett 8, Prescott 45

Dardanelle 65, Hall 0

De Queen 0, Mena 28

Dermott 6, Midland 36

Dover 26, Lavaca 30

Drew Central 14, Smackover 42

Earle 66, Barton 22

East Poinsett County 30, Walnut Ridge 22

Edmond North 42, Farmington 43

El Dorado 14, Little Rock Christian Academy 35

Elkins 46, Miami 7

England 33, Bigelow 14

Farmington 43, Edmond North 42

Fordyce 46, Monticello 18

Foreman 38, Parkers Chapel 16

Forrest City 8, Southside 35

Genoa Central 16, Spring Hill 8

Gentry 35, Stilwell 12

Gosnell 40, Greene County Tech 26

Gravette 27, Pea Ridge 6

Greenbrier 57, Warren 32

Green Forest 20, Hollister 47

Greenland 25, Lincoln 26

Grenada 42, Pine Bluff 6

Gurdon 0, Magnet Cove 39

Hall 0, Dardanelle 65

Hampton 30, Lafayette County 18

Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 0, Junction City 36

Harrison 34, Branson 27

Heber Springs 7, Pottsville 21

Highland 24, Thayer 41

Hollister 47, Green Forest 20

Hot Springs 57, West Memphis 20

Hoxie 13, Melbourne 28

Huntsville 7, Lamar 35

Izard County 40, Yellville-Summit 38

Jacksonville 14, Malvern 22

Jessieville 7, Mayflower 42

Junction City 36, Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 0

Lafayette County 18, Hampton 30

Lake Hamilton 20, Lakeside 56

Lamar 35, Huntsville 7

Lavaca 30, Dover 26

Lincoln 26, Greenland 25

Lonoke 20, Stuttgart 24

Magazine 32, Cedarville 14

Magnet Cove 39, Gurdon 0

Magnolia 30, Nashville 6

Manila 8, Paragould 35

Mansfield 34, Bismarck 28

Marion 60, Wynne 27

Marked Tree 6, Newport 38

Marshall 38, Cave City 36

Mayflower 42, Jessieville 7

Melbourne 28, Hoxie 13

Mena 28, De Queen 0

Miami 7, Elkins 46

Midland 36, Dermott 6

Mills University 28, Osceola 17

Monticello 18, Fordyce 46

Mountain Home 49, West Plains 30

Mountain Pine 16, Poyen 28

Mountain View 21, Willow Springs 36

Murfreesboro 50, Centerpoint 22

Nashville 6, Magnolia 30

Nettleton 34, Trumann 14

Newport 38, Marked Tree 6

North Little Rock 3, Rogers 41

Northside 7, Southside 27

Osceola 17, Mills University 28

Paragould 35, Manila 8

Parkers Chapel 16, Foreman 38

Paris 27, Waldron 0

Pea Ridge 6, Gravette 27

Perryville 12, Atkins 40

Pine Bluff 6, Grenada 42

Pocahontas 8, Salem 28

Poplar Bluff 18, Valley View 35

Poteau 28, Booneville 0

Pottsville 21, Heber Springs 7

Poyen 28, Mountain Pine 16

Prescott 45, Crossett 8

Pulaski Academy 14, Robinson 53

Rogers 41, North Little Rock 3

Rogers Heritage 0, Siloam Springs 21

Rose Bud 6, Cedar Ridge 36

Salem 28, Pocahontas 8

Sheridan 58, White Hall 28

Siloam Springs 21, Rogers Heritage 0

Smackover 42, Drew Central 14

Southwest Christian Academy 0, Subiaco Academy 52

Spring Hill 8, Genoa Central 16

Springdale 7, Central 26

Stilwell 12, Gentry 35

Stuttgart 24, Lonoke 20

Subiaco Academy 52, Southwest Christian Academy 0

Thayer 41, Highland 24

Trumann 14, Nettleton 34

Union 14, Bentonville 28

Valley View 35, Poplar Bluff 18

Van Buren 40, Alma 29

Vilonia 6, Beebe 3

Waldron 0, Paris 27

Walnut Ridge 22, East Poinsett County 30

Warren 32, Greenbrier 57

West Memphis 20, Hot Springs 57

West Plains 30, Mountain Home 49

White Hall 28, Sheridan 58

Willow Springs 36, Mountain View 21

Wynne 27, Marion 60

Yellville-Summit 38, Izard County 40

GRAY REID

