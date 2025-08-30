Arkansas High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 29, 2025
The 2025 Arkansas high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Arkadelphia 17, Camden Fairview 14
Atkins 40, Perryville 12
Barton 22, Earle 66
Batesville 7, Searcy 45
Bauxite 26, Glen Rose 32
Beebe 3, Vilonia 6
Bentonville 28, Union 14
Bentonville West 31, Greenwood 35
Bigelow 14, England 33
Booneville 0, Poteau 28
Branson 27, Harrison 34
Broken Arrow 35, Har-Ber 14
Bryant 40, Benton 10
Cabot 24, Fayetteville 66
Carlisle 27, Lakeside 6
Catholic 21, Arkansas 20
Cave City 36, Marshall 38
Cedar Ridge 36, Rose Bud 6
Centerpoint 22, Murfreesboro 50
Central 26, Springdale 7
Central Arkansas Christian 15, DeWitt 38
Cedarville 14, Magazine 32
Clarksville 0, Ozark 46
Clinton 34, Harmony Grove 14
Conway 68, Jonesboro 37
Conway Christian 24, Hazen 20
Cross County 30, Harrisburg 6
Crossett 8, Prescott 45
Dardanelle 65, Hall 0
De Queen 0, Mena 28
Dermott 6, Midland 36
Dover 26, Lavaca 30
Drew Central 14, Smackover 42
East Poinsett County 30, Walnut Ridge 22
Edmond North 42, Farmington 43
El Dorado 14, Little Rock Christian Academy 35
Elkins 46, Miami 7
England 33, Bigelow 14
Farmington 43, Edmond North 42
Fordyce 46, Monticello 18
Foreman 38, Parkers Chapel 16
Forrest City 8, Southside 35
Genoa Central 16, Spring Hill 8
Gentry 35, Stilwell 12
Gosnell 40, Greene County Tech 26
Gravette 27, Pea Ridge 6
Greenbrier 57, Warren 32
Green Forest 20, Hollister 47
Greenland 25, Lincoln 26
Grenada 42, Pine Bluff 6
Gurdon 0, Magnet Cove 39
Hall 0, Dardanelle 65
Hampton 30, Lafayette County 18
Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 0, Junction City 36
Heber Springs 7, Pottsville 21
Highland 24, Thayer 41
Hollister 47, Green Forest 20
Hot Springs 57, West Memphis 20
Hoxie 13, Melbourne 28
Huntsville 7, Lamar 35
Izard County 40, Yellville-Summit 38
Jacksonville 14, Malvern 22
Jessieville 7, Mayflower 42
Junction City 36, Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) 0
Lafayette County 18, Hampton 30
Lake Hamilton 20, Lakeside 56
Lamar 35, Huntsville 7
Lavaca 30, Dover 26
Lincoln 26, Greenland 25
Lonoke 20, Stuttgart 24
Magazine 32, Cedarville 14
Magnet Cove 39, Gurdon 0
Magnolia 30, Nashville 6
Manila 8, Paragould 35
Mansfield 34, Bismarck 28
Marion 60, Wynne 27
Marked Tree 6, Newport 38
Marshall 38, Cave City 36
Mayflower 42, Jessieville 7
Melbourne 28, Hoxie 13
Mena 28, De Queen 0
Midland 36, Dermott 6
Mills University 28, Osceola 17
Mountain Home 49, West Plains 30
Mountain Pine 16, Poyen 28
Mountain View 21, Willow Springs 36
Murfreesboro 50, Centerpoint 22
Nettleton 34, Trumann 14
North Little Rock 3, Rogers 41
Northside 7, Southside 27
Osceola 17, Mills University 28
Parkers Chapel 16, Foreman 38
Paris 27, Waldron 0
Pea Ridge 6, Gravette 27
Pine Bluff 6, Grenada 42
Pocahontas 8, Salem 28
Poplar Bluff 18, Valley View 35
Poteau 28, Booneville 0
Poyen 28, Mountain Pine 16
Pulaski Academy 14, Robinson 53
Robinson 53, Pulaski Academy 14
Rogers Heritage 0, Siloam Springs 21
Rose Bud 6, Cedar Ridge 36
Salem 28, Pocahontas 8
Sheridan 58, White Hall 28
Siloam Springs 21, Rogers Heritage 0
Smackover 42, Drew Central 14
Southwest Christian Academy 0, Subiaco Academy 52
Spring Hill 8, Genoa Central 16
Springdale 7, Central 26
Subiaco Academy 52, Southwest Christian Academy 0
Thayer 41, Highland 24
Union 14, Bentonville 28
Valley View 35, Poplar Bluff 18
Van Buren 40, Alma 29
Vilonia 6, Beebe 3
Walnut Ridge 22, East Poinsett County 30
Warren 32, Greenbrier 57
West Plains 30, Mountain Home 49
White Hall 28, Sheridan 58
Willow Springs 36, Mountain View 21
Wynne 27, Marion 60
Yellville-Summit 38, Izard County 40