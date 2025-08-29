Arkansas High School Football Schedule & Scores — August 29, 2025
There are 88 Arkansas high school football games on Friday, August 29 to kickoff the 2025 season. You can follow every game live on our Arkansas High School Football Scoreboard.
There are seven ranked matchups to begin the season, including No. 1 Bryant vs. No. 9 Benton and No. 14 Cabot vs. No. 6 Fayetteville.
Arkansas High School Football Schedule & Scores — August 29, 2025
CLASS 7A
There are 12 Class 7A games. View full Class 7A scoreboard.
Class 6A
There are 13 games in Class 6A. View full Class 6A scoreboard.
CLASS 5A
There are 24 Class 5A games. View full Class 5A scoreboard.
CLASS 4A
There are 33 Class 4A games. View full Class 4A scoreboard.
CLASS 3A
There are 31 Class 3A games. View full Class 3A scoreboard.
CLASS 2A
There are 18 Class 2A games. View full Class 2A scoreboard.
Class 8-man
There are four 8-Man games. View full 8-Man scoreboard.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here