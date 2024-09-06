Arkansas high school football: Junction City at Carlisle live updates
CARLISLE, ARKANSAS – Two teams with expectations of playing for a state title in December are meeting in an early nonconference game. Tradition-rich Carlisle hosts small-school giant Junction City Friday night. The Bison welcome seven past state championship-qualifying teams to Hardke Field to be honored.
The Bison return a core group from their 11-2 squad which lost a close game to eventual Class 2A state runner-up, East Poinsett County. It was that surprising success following a state title appearance in 2022 that has most pundits picking them to return to War Memorial Stadium. A 38-6 thrashing of Drew Central last Friday did little to dampen change those expectations.
On the flip side, Junction City raised eyebrows by qualifying for the Class 3A quarterfinals last fall. Their drop to 2A made it logical that there’d be state title talk with a veteran team. The Dragons won six 2A state titles under the legendary David Carpenter. Second-year JC head coach Devin Ball played on the defensive line for Carpenter on the 2008 state title team.
The Dragons are trying to get in the win column after losing their sixth straight in the series to Ouachit County Harmony Grove. The Hornets jumped to a lead and held on for a 30-20 win.
SECOND QUARTER
FIELD GOAL CARLISLE - Jimmy Cham hits from 27 yards.
Junction City 7, Carlisle 3 (5:16)
- Carlisle QB Ty Tanksley hits Kaiden Clingmon on a 40-yard pass and a roughing penalty moves ball down to the JC 5.
- Carlisle holds on fourth-and-lobg and takes over on its own 41.
- Junction City picks up a first down on fourth-and-short and is on the Bison 35.
END OF FIRST QUARTER - Junction City 7, Carlisle 0
FIRST QUARTER
- Carlisle punts on its next possession. Junction City has the ball on its own 35.
TOUCHDOWN JUNCTION CITY -Dominique Grimes sprints 37 yards for the TD. Hanry adds the PAT.
Junction City 7, Carlisle 0 (4:14)
Junction City's Decoria Clemons picks off a pass and JC takes over on its own 31.
- Carlisle holds and takes over on its own 31-yard line.
- Juncition City has a 28-yard TD run negated thanks to a holding call. They are now facing 4th-and-11 from the Bison 36.
-We are underway.
- Carlisle defers and will kick off ot Junction City.