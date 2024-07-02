Arkansas high school football offseason coaching hires
The offseason was a busy one for high school football head-coaching changes. Some of those hires were still being made in the spring. See the list of all 38 coaching hires below.
7A
Little Rock Christian (Dustin Grimmett)
Little Rock Southwest (Chadwick Lewis)
6A
Little Rock Catholic (Richard Cochran)
Siloam Springs (Doug Loughridge)
Sheridan (Kevin Kelley)
West Memphis (Vincent Newton)
5A
Beebe (Justin Bigham)
Farmington (Tommy Tice)
Magnolia (Adam Kirby)
Vilonia (Clint Ashcraft)
Watson Chapel (Steven Heard)
White Hall (Daryl Patton)
4A
Ashdown (Eryc McCasslin)
CAC (JD Plumlee)
Clarksville (Mitchell Powers)
Crossett (Jason Grissom)
Forrest City (Reggie Swinton)
Fountain Lake (Matt Richardson)
Genoa Central (Lantz Castleman)
Gentry (Tyler Clark)
Haskell Harmony Grove (Josh Smith)
Heber Springs (Caleb Carmikle)
Lonoke (Clay Bemberg)
Malvern (John Fogleman)
Nashville (Shawn Jackson)
Star City (Chris Norton)
Waldron (Doug Milholen)
3A
Atkins (Austin Dobbs)
Horatio (Paul David Willis)
Lavaca (Nick Stovall)
Osceola (Robert Hooks)
Piggott (Clinton Haley)
Rison (Chris Vereen)
Yellville Summit (Chaseton McCarthy)
2A
Episcopal Collegiate (Cody Fortner)
Cross County (Van Paschal)
Izard County Consolidated (Chase Brody)
Danville (DJ Crane)
