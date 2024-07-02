High School

Arkansas high school football offseason coaching hires

A list of all 38 head-coaching hires in Arkansas ahead of the 2024 football season

Nate Olson

JD Plumlee is the new head football coach at Central Arkansas Christian.
JD Plumlee is the new head football coach at Central Arkansas Christian. / Photo by Jimmy Jones

The offseason was a busy one for high school football head-coaching changes. Some of those hires were still being made in the spring. See the list of all 38 coaching hires below.

7A

Little Rock Christian (Dustin Grimmett)

Little Rock Southwest (Chadwick Lewis)

6A 

Little Rock Catholic (Richard Cochran)

Siloam Springs (Doug Loughridge)

Sheridan (Kevin Kelley) 

West Memphis (Vincent Newton)

5A

Beebe (Justin Bigham)

Farmington (Tommy Tice)

Magnolia (Adam Kirby)

Vilonia (Clint Ashcraft)

Watson Chapel (Steven Heard)

White Hall (Daryl Patton)

4A

Ashdown (Eryc McCasslin)

CAC (JD Plumlee)

Clarksville (Mitchell Powers)

Crossett (Jason Grissom)

Forrest City (Reggie Swinton)

Fountain Lake (Matt Richardson)

Genoa Central (Lantz Castleman)

Gentry (Tyler Clark)

Haskell Harmony Grove (Josh Smith)

Heber Springs (Caleb Carmikle)

Lonoke (Clay Bemberg)

Malvern (John Fogleman)

Nashville (Shawn Jackson)

Star City (Chris Norton)

Waldron (Doug Milholen)

3A

Atkins (Austin Dobbs)

Horatio (Paul David Willis)

Lavaca (Nick Stovall)

Osceola (Robert Hooks)

Piggott (Clinton Haley) 

Rison (Chris Vereen)

Yellville Summit (Chaseton McCarthy)

2A

Episcopal Collegiate (Cody Fortner)

Cross County (Van Paschal)

Izard County Consolidated (Chase Brody)

Danville (DJ Crane)

--Nate Olson | nate@scrorebooklive.com | @ndosports

Published |Modified
Nate Olson

NATE OLSON

Nate Olson has covered prep and college sports in Arkansas since 1998. He has managed several newspapers and magazines in The Natural State and has won numerous awards for his work. Nate, who also has six years of public relations experience, has appeared statewide on radio and television throughout his career, and currently co-hosts a high school football postgame radio show. 

Home/Arkansas