Arkansas high school football Top 25 rankings (9/10/2024)
After a solid opening week, we had more exciting games Week 1.
The Top 10 showdown between Conway and Bentonville turned out to be uneventful this time as the Wampus Cats blew out the Tigers. They dropped a spot. Harding Academy was the only team to leave the Top 10 after losing handily to Marion, but the successful new 5A program didn’t drop far.
Fort Smith Southside moved to No. 10 and Marion is just outside, moving up a handful of notches after the win over the Wildcats.
Jonesboro is the first team to drop out of the Top 25 after losses to Conway and Joe T. Robinson.
Below is this week's SBLive Arkansas/High School on SI Top 25.
1, Little Rock Parkview (2-0)
In the closest first half they’ve played in a while, the Patriots were only up 9-0 at halftime and carried that lead for a portion of the third quarter. However, Parkview forced turnovers and a short field to fuel a 51-6 rout. Monterrio Elston scored twice and accumulated more than 130 yards of offense. Parkview plays its first home game of the young season Friday as they entertain No. 3 Bryant at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium. This game has been anticipated for a year after the Patriots beat Bryant to snap its 54-game winning streak last fall.
2. Fayetteville (2-0)
The Bulldogs hung on against Tulsa, Okla.-area school Broken Arrow, 30-23. FHS plays its first home game against Texas (Texarkana) High Friday night.
3. Bryant (2-0)
After trailing to Benton in the Salt Bowl in the third quarter, the Hornets made quick work of one of Missouri’s top big-school teams in Christian Brothers College. The Hornets led 21-0 in the first quarter and 28-0 in the second quarter before rolling 42-20. BHS senior QB Jordan Walker, a Ouachita Baptist commit, had another solid game. The Hornets head back to War Memorial Stadium, the site of the Salt Bowl opener, to play explosive No. 1 Little Rock Parkview.
4. Greenwood (2-0)
The Bulldogs smacked yet another 7A-West foe and will try to make it a triple at home Friday night against Springdale Har-Ber. The Bulldogs ran by Bentonville West 70-35 and took down Fort Smith Northside 56-0 last week. Har-Ber gave up 50 points to winless Class 5A Farmington last week and travels to Greenwood to face its explsosive offense.
5. Conway (2-0)
In what was supposed to be a 7A showdown, the Wampus Cats rolled over Betonville, 55-21. CHS transfer QB Grayson Wilson, a University of Arkansas commit, passed for 328 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. The Wampus Cats welcome 6A contender Marion Friday night.
6. Pulaski Academy (2-0)
For the second straight season, the Bruins knocked off Mississippi private-school power Madison Ridgeland Academy. PA, who routed MRA 60-36, plays host to West Monroe, La (1-1), Friday night.
7. Bentonville (0-2)
The Tigers were blitzed by Conway on the road after losing a tight overtime decision to Tulsa Union in Oklahoma the week before. Bentonville will have a week to recover, finishing the nonconference slate next week at Lee’s Summit North in the Kansas City, Mo., metro area.
8. Benton (0-1)
After a 52-42 loss to Bryant, the Panthers look to rebound against a struggling 7A North Little Rock program. Benton had the bye week to eliminate mistakes after committing seven turnovers in the opener.
9. Shiloh Christian (2-0)
The Saints invaded west Little Rock for the second year in a row and knocked off Little Rock Christian. The Saints escaped with a 44-40 win. Receiver Chandler Kemp scored on a TD catch with two minutes to go to take the lead for good. The Saints look to avenge a 20-14 loss to Lincoln Christian last year on the road this week. It is Shiloh’s final game before it opens the conference season against Greenwood.
10. Fort Smith Southside (1-0)
The Mavericks were off last week after a 34-27 win against city rival Northside in the opener. Rounding out the nonconference slate with 7A-Central doormats Little Rock Central and Little Rock Southwest in back-to-back weeks, Southside will be heavily favored.
11. Marion (2-0)
The Patriots beat 5A-East members Wynne and Harding Academy in back-to-back weeks. The 37-7 victory over the Wildcats was impressive since they are expected to contend for a 5A state title. However, Marion will step up its competition this week playing at No. 5 Conway. This game will be a good barometer at how good the Patriots are as Conway has started the season strong with blowout of Bentonville.
12. Harding Academy (0-1)
Some were surprised by the Wildcats’ 37-7 loss to Marion in its opener, even though Marion is a 6A program. That is how much respect the Wildcats command. Harding will be a heavy favorite against Class 4A Central Arkansas Christian this week before traveling to 6A juggernaut Benton to round out nonconference play.
13. Little Rock Christian (1-1)
LRCA nearly pulled out the win over Shiloh, giving up the passing TD late. The Warriors will have to wait until next week to get the taste out of their mouth as they play West Memphis.
14. Cabot (1-1)
The Panthers came back to knock off Bentonville West, 44-38 in overtime, after being blowing out by Fayetteville in the opener at home. Running back Keegan Vest scored the game-winning TD after the Panthers ran the ball three straight times in OT. The Panthers hit the road again to play Ruston, La., this Friday.
15. Bentonville West (0-2)
The season has been a rough one for the Wolverines so far. In the opener, they gave up 70 points in a home loss to Greenwood, and then gave up a late lead to Cabot and lost in overtime. It doesn’t get easier this week as West travels to play Muskogee, Okla., to play the defending 6A Division II Oklahoma state champions. The Roughers (2-0) edged the Wolverines’ 7A-West rival Rogers, 33-28 last Friday.
16. Mountain Home (2-0)
The Bombers dominated Class 5A Harrison, 30-14, in their annual rivalry game. They should be 3-0 after this week hosting Rolla, Missouri. Bombers’ head coach Steve Ary has improved the Mountain Home program and that means being competitive in the nonconference slate.
17. Lake Hamilton (1-1)
The Sting of a 39-34 loss to cross-town rival Hot Springs Lakeside was softened by a 49-0 blowout of Little Rock Southwest. A game at Class 4A power Arkadelphia awaits this week before a bye week and the 6A-West Conference slate.
18. Catholic (1-0)
The Rockets were off last week and try to move to 2-0 against undefeated Nolan (Texas) Catholic Saturday. The two parochial schools meet as a part of Catholic Bowl IV, which features tripleheader including six Catholic Schools. Games are being played at The Ford Center – the Dallas Cowboys practice facility in Frisco. This game is a rematch of the inaugural game in which the Rockets won, 36-34.
19. Joe T. Robinson (1-1)
The Senators opened the season with a road loss to Pulaski Academy Week 0 but recorded a big win at Class 6A Jonesboro last week. On Friday, they play Hot Springs Lakeside in one of the premier matchups of the week.
20. Valley View (2-0)
The Blazers are off to a fast start with wins over Poplar Bluff (Mo.) and Searcy, respectively. Senior Drew Gartman, who slid over to QB from receiver, ran for four touchdowns and passed for two against the Lions. The wins should continue as struggling West Memphis is next.
21. Hot Springs Lakeside (2-0)
The Rams burst into the rankings after taking care of county rival Lake Hamilton Week 0, and then hammering Sheridan and new head coach Kevin Kelley last week. The Rams travel to Pulaski County to take on Joe T. Robinson in a battle of ranked teams and two 5A programs poised for deep playoff runs.
22. Maumelle (1-1)
The Hornets played with Parkview for more than a half. The defense held Parkview to three field goals, but then the Patriots enjoyed a couple of short-field drives and blew it open 51-6. Maumelle looks to get back on the winning track at Vilonia.
23. Pine Bluff (0-2)
The Z’s have one of the tougher schedules in the state with playing Oklahoma City (Okla.) Millwood (14-0 loss) in the Dallas area Week 0, and then losing to Dallas Kimball, 35-6. Pine Bluff entertains Camden Fairview this week seeking its first win.
24. Warren (1-1)
Lumberjacks QB Jackson Denton was injured in a loss to Greenbrier, but it didn’t slow Warren down last week in a 46-14 win over White Hall. Cam Burks subbed in for the sophomore and passed for 191 yards and four TDs. Warren plays Elkins at Arkansas Tech in Russellville Friday night. It’s a potential state-championship game preview.
25. Prescott (2-0)
The Curley Wolves outlasted fellow Class 3A power Salem, 31-22, at Hendrix College in Conway. The Curley Wolves have this week off before playing area rival Hope next week.