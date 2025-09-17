Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 17, 2025
While Bryant and Bentonville appear to be the cream of the crop in the early going of this high school football season in Arkansas, Greenwood is right there with them after narrowly escaping with a 43-42 win over Har-Ber.
Robinson also appears to be among the state's elite teams after their 35-16 victory over Lakeside.
Southside (Batesville) and Hot Springs enter the top 25 for the first time this season after they both defeated their opponents by three-plus touchdowns last week.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Bryant (3-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Parkview 49-6
Next up: at Central
2. Bentonville (3-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Muskogee 41-7
Next up: vs. Lee's Summit North (MO)
3. Greenwood (3-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Har-Ber 43-42
Next up: vs. Shiloh Christian
4. Rogers (3-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Sheridan 84-40
Next up: at Northside
5. Fayetteville (2-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: at Bentonville
6. Robinson (2-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Lakeside 35-16
Next up: at Watson Chapel
7. Mills University Studies (2-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Bald Knob
8. Conway (2-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Marion 19-0
Next up: vs. Little Rock Southwest
9. Arkadelphia (3-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Lake Hamilton 36-28
Next up: vs. Nashville
10. Greenbrier (3-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Van Buren 48-34
Next up: vs. Morrilton
11. Shiloh Christian (1-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Lincoln Christian 41-33
Next up: at Bethany
12. Southside (Fort Smith) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Central 35-7
Next up: at Little Rock Southwest
13. Litte Rock Parkview (1-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to Bryant 49-6
Next up: at Benton
14. Lakeside (2-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to Robinson 35-16
Next up: vs. Camden Fairview on Sept. 26
15. Searcy (3-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Harrison 19-7
Next up: vs. White Hall on Sept. 26
16. Benton (1-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated North Little Rock 24-7
Next up: vs. Little Rock Parkview
17. Farmington (2-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Prairie Grove 28-27
Next up: vs. Pea Ridge
18. Mountain Home (2-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: at Rolla
19. Dardanelle (3-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Nashville 28-26
Next up: vs. Dover
20. Valley View (2-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated West Memphis 35-6
Next up: at Paragould
21. Bentonville West (2-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Muskogee (OK) 41-7
Next up: vs. Fayetteville
22. El Dorado (2-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Arkansas (Texarkana) 55-21
Next up: vs. Catholic
23. Marion (2-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Lost to Conway 19-0
Next up: at Sylvan Hills
24. Southside (Batesville) 3-0
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Batesville 34-10
Next up: vs. Pocahontas
25. Hot Springs (2-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Alma 49-7
Next up: At Little Rock Parkview