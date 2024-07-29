Arkansas high school football top uncommitted players in class of 2025
Here’s a list of the top players from the Arkansas high school football Class of 25 that are currently uncommitted. Many of these players are waiting on better offers and some are very close to receiving them, especially if they can play well to start the season.
Cash Archer, LB, Greenwood
A three-star prospect and the older brother of Class of ‘26 Greenwood phenom QB Kane Archer, he has offers from Ole Miss, Louisville, UNLV and more. He’d love and Arkansas offer, which may come this fall after the Hogs staff sees him play linebacker after beginning his prep career on the edge.
Landon Canady, DL, Little Rock Parkview
The mammoth 6-foot-1, 300-pound interior lineman has an offer from Arkansas State and interest from Arkansas.
Jakob Coleman, DB, Joe T. Robinson
The three-star speedster has offers from Arkansas State, Colorado State, Memphis and more.
Javeon Fricks, TE, Mineral Springs
The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder is one of the more underrated players in Arkansas and has an Arkansas State offer.
Parker Glaze, OL, Benton
The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder may play himself into more Division I interest this fall. The three-year starter has offers from Memphis and FCS programs Tennessee-Martin and North Alabama. Several Division I schools evaluated him in the spring.
Danny Johnson, DL, Pine Bluff
Zebras head coach Micheal Williams raves about the 6-foot-1, 285-pound all-stater. He bench presses 380 pounds and squats 550 pounds and has offer from UAPB. UCA and Arkansas State are showing interest in Johnson, who boasts a 3.6 GPA.
Eli Hill, DE, Bryant
It seems like DI schools may be missing out on the 6-foot-1, 245-pound all-state end. Hill, whose only offers are FCS members Central Arkansas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Tennessee-Martin, bench presses 350 pounds and squats more than 600 pounds.
Cam Settles, RB, Little Rock Parkview
Settles, who 247 Sports ranks as the No. 9 prospect in Arkansas, will make his decision Aug 3. The three-star running back is choosing between Arkansas, Arkansas State, Memphis, Missouri, Tulsa and Yale.
Harris Vinson, LB, Bentonville West
Vinson hasn’t been evaluated by 247 Sports but has been offered by Arkansas State and has interest from Arkansas.
Brayden White, WR, Ashdown
247 Sports has the speedy receiver ranked as the No. 7 player in the state. He has offers from Arkansas State and Missouri and interest from Arkansas Ole Miss and Stanford.
Dwayne White, WR, Prescott
The three-star receiver has several mid-major offers, including Arkansas State, Colorado State, Air Force and Army.
--Nate Olson I nate@scorebooklive.com I @ndosports