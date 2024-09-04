Arkansas high school football Week 1 predictions
We are picking the winner and projected margin of victory for every game of the Arkansas high school football season. Last week Nate Olson was 60-16 (78.94%).
The number in parenthesis is the predicted margin of victory.
7A
Bryant at Christian Brothers College (Mo.) (7)
Cabot at Bentonville West (14)
Bentonville at Conway (1)
Shiloh Christian (10) at Little Rock Christian Academy
Little Rock Southwest at Lake Hamilton (21)
Pulaski Academy (7) at Madison Ridgeland Academy (Miss.)
Fayetteville (14) at Broken Arrow (Okla.)
Fort Smith Northside at Greenwood (35)
Rogers (7) at Holland Hall (Okla.)
Carl Junction (Mo.) at Rogers Heritage (14)
Springdale (7) at Van Buren
Farmington at Springdale Har-Ber (14)
6A
Camden Fairview (10) at El Dorado
Joe T. Robinson at Jonesboro (7)
Harding Academy (7) at Marion
Sheridan (7) at Lakeside
Vilonia (1) at Sylvan Hills
Mountain Home (10) at Harrison
Russellville at Greenbrier (14) (Thurs. 5th)
Alma (10) at Siloam Springs
5A
De Queen at Horatio (7)
Nashville (10) at Hope
Hot Springs (1) at Arkadelphia
Little Rock Parkview (14) at Maumelle
Texarkana (10) at Morrilton
Nettleton (3) at Beebe
Lonoke (21) at Jacksonville
Kimball (Texas) at Pine Bluff (3) (Saturday, Sept. 7th at UAPB)
Searcy at Valley View (10)
Watson Chapel at Crossett (14)
White Hall at Warren (14)
Newport (17) at Batesville
Greene County Tech (3) at Pocahontas
Paragould at Kennett (Mo.) (14)
Forrest City at Wynne (10)
Pea Ridge at Gentry (7)
4A
Mountain View (7) at Berryville
Dardanelle at Elkins (7)
Gravette (14) at Jay (Okla.)
West Fork(10) at Green Forest
Lincoln (21) at Westville (Okla.)
Prairie Grove (7) at Sequoyah (Okla.)
Bald Knob at Melbourne (14)
Central Arkansas Christian at Stuttgart (14)
Heber Springs at Clinton (7)
Little Rock Hall at Mena (17)
McCrory (3) at Riverview
Blytheville (3) at Osceola
Izard County (3) at Cave City
Southside (Batesville) (21) at Harrisburg
Gosnell at Rivercrest (1)
Highland (10) at Mtn. Grove (M0.)
Hoxie (7) at Jonesboro Westside
Walnut Ridge (14) at Trumann
Dover at Atkins (21)
Lamar JV (1) at Magazine
Charleston (7) at Pottsville
Ozark at Booneville (7)
Waldron at Mansfield (10)
Bauxite (21) at Monticello
Smackover (14) at Fountain Lake
Malvern (14) at Glen Rose
McGehee (14) at Hamburg
Earle at Helena-WH Central (7)
Dumas (14) at Star City
3A
Cedarville (7) at Mountainburg
Lavaca at Paris (7)
Episcopal at Bearden (1)
Bigelow at Mayflower (7)
Conway Christian (10) at Quitman
Salem vs. Prescott (10) (Thursday at Hendrix College)
Marked Tree (14) at Manila
Cutter Morning Star at Poyen (14)
Danville (3) at Westside Johnson County
Fordyce (14) at Magnet Cove
Perryville (21) at Hector
Two Rivers at Baptist Prep (7)
Bismarck (7) at Mineral Springs
Murfreesboro (3) at Fouke
Harmony Grove-OC (10) at Rison
Barton at Clarendon (10)
Drew Central at England (21)
Cross County (12) at Palestine-Wheatley
Parkers Chapel at Gurdon (14)
2A
Mountain Pine at Dierks (3)
Mount Ida (7) at Spring Hill
Des Arc (7) at Hazen
Hampton (1) at Foreman
Junction City at Carlisle (1)