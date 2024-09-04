High School

Arkansas high school football Week 1 predictions

This week's picks for all classes

Nate Olson

We are picking the winner and projected margin of victory for every game of the Arkansas high school football season. Last week Nate Olson was 60-16 (78.94%).

The number in parenthesis is the predicted margin of victory.

7A

Bryant at Christian Brothers College (Mo.) (7)

Cabot at Bentonville West (14)

Bentonville at Conway (1)

Shiloh Christian (10) at Little Rock Christian Academy

Little Rock Southwest at Lake Hamilton (21)

Pulaski Academy (7) at Madison Ridgeland Academy (Miss.) 

Fayetteville (14) at Broken Arrow (Okla.)

Fort Smith Northside at Greenwood (35)

Rogers (7) at Holland Hall (Okla.)

Carl Junction (Mo.) at Rogers Heritage (14)

Springdale (7) at Van Buren  

Farmington at Springdale Har-Ber (14)

6A

Camden Fairview (10) at El Dorado

Joe T. Robinson at Jonesboro (7)

Harding Academy (7) at Marion

Sheridan (7) at Lakeside

Vilonia (1) at Sylvan Hills 

Mountain Home (10) at Harrison 

Russellville at Greenbrier (14) (Thurs. 5th) 

Alma (10) at Siloam Springs

5A

De Queen at Horatio (7)

Nashville (10) at Hope

Hot Springs (1) at Arkadelphia 

Little Rock Parkview (14) at Maumelle 

Texarkana (10) at Morrilton

Nettleton (3) at Beebe

Lonoke (21) at Jacksonville

Kimball (Texas) at Pine Bluff (3) (Saturday, Sept. 7th at UAPB)

Searcy at Valley View (10)

Watson Chapel at Crossett (14)

White Hall at Warren (14)

Newport (17) at Batesville

Greene County Tech (3) at Pocahontas

Paragould at Kennett (Mo.) (14)

Forrest City at Wynne (10)

Pea Ridge at Gentry (7)

4A

Mountain View (7) at Berryville 

Dardanelle at Elkins (7)

Gravette (14) at Jay (Okla.)

West Fork(10) at Green Forest

Lincoln (21) at Westville (Okla.)

Prairie Grove (7) at Sequoyah (Okla.) 

Bald Knob at Melbourne (14)

Central Arkansas Christian at Stuttgart (14)

Heber Springs at Clinton (7)

Little Rock Hall at Mena (17)

McCrory (3) at Riverview

Blytheville (3) at Osceola 

Izard County (3) at Cave City 

Southside (Batesville) (21) at Harrisburg

Gosnell at Rivercrest (1)

Highland (10) at Mtn. Grove (M0.)

Hoxie (7) at Jonesboro Westside

Walnut Ridge (14) at Trumann

Dover at Atkins (21)

Lamar JV (1) at Magazine

Charleston (7) at Pottsville

Ozark at Booneville (7)

Waldron at Mansfield (10)

Bauxite (21) at Monticello

Smackover (14) at Fountain Lake

Malvern (14) at Glen Rose

McGehee (14) at Hamburg

Earle at Helena-WH Central (7)

Dumas (14) at Star City 

3A

Cedarville (7) at Mountainburg

Lavaca at Paris (7)

Episcopal at Bearden (1)

Bigelow at Mayflower (7)

Conway Christian (10) at Quitman

Salem vs. Prescott (10) (Thursday at Hendrix College)

Marked Tree (14) at Manila

Cutter Morning Star at Poyen (14)

Danville (3) at Westside Johnson County

Fordyce (14) at Magnet Cove

Perryville (21) at Hector

Two Rivers at Baptist Prep (7)

Bismarck (7) at Mineral Springs

Murfreesboro (3) at Fouke

Harmony Grove-OC (10) at Rison 

Barton at Clarendon (10) 

Drew Central at England (21)

Cross County (12) at Palestine-Wheatley

Parkers Chapel at Gurdon (14)

2A

Mountain Pine at Dierks (3)

Mount Ida (7) at Spring Hill

Des Arc (7) at Hazen 

Hampton (1) at Foreman

Junction City at Carlisle (1)

Nate Olson

NATE OLSON

Nate Olson has covered prep and college sports in Arkansas since 1998. He has managed several newspapers and magazines in The Natural State and has won numerous awards for his work. Nate, who also has six years of public relations experience, has appeared statewide on radio and television throughout his career, and currently co-hosts a high school football postgame radio show. 

