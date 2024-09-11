Arkansas high school football Week 2 predictions (9/11/2024)
We are picking the winner and margin of victory for every game of the Arkansas high school football season. Last week Nate Olson was 58-31(65.2%). His season record is 118-47 (72%).
The pick is in bold, and the number in parenthesis is the predicted margin of victory.
7A
Bryant at Parkview (1)
Marion at Conway (14)
Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Southside (21)
Little Rock Southwest vs Lufkin, Texas (28) (Being played at Texas High)
West Monroe (La.) at Pulaski Academy (7)
North Little Rock at Benton (17)
Bentonville West at Muskogee (Okla.) (21)
Fort Smith Northside at Coweta (Okla.) (14)
Rogers (17) at Sheridan
Tulsa Bishop Kelley (Okla.) (10) at Springdale
Springdale Har-Ber at Greenwood (35)
6A
El Dorado (7) at Arkansas High
Jonesboro at DeSoto Central (Miss.) (10)
Little Rock Catholic vs Nolan Catholic (7) (Sat. 14th in Frisco, Texas)
Sylvan Hills at Russellville (14)
Valley View (17) at West Memphis
Lake Hamilton (14) at Arkadelphia
Shiloh Christian (7) at Lincoln Christian (Okla.)
Siloam Springs at Pea Ridge (14)
Greenbrier (10) at Van Buren
5A
Camden Fairview (3) at Pine Bluff
Lafayette County (10) at De Queen
Ashdown (1) at Hope
Alma at Hot Springs (14)
Magnolia (8) at Bauxite
Lakeside (3) at Robinson
Greene County Tech at Beebe
DeWitt (1) at Jacksonville
Maumelle (14) at Vilonia
Harrison (14) at Searcy
Watson Chapel at Mills (14)
Morrilton at White Hall
Batesville at Southside (21)
Brookland (14) at Pocahontas
Harding Academy (28) at Central Arkansas Christian
Blytheville at Nettleton (10)
Hoxie at Paragould (10)
Lonoke at Wynne (14)
Clarksville at Pottsville (10)
Prairie Grove at Farmington (7)
4A
Greenland (7) at Berryville
Elkins at Warren (1) (Arkansas Tech University)
Hackett at Gentry (11)
Durant (Okla.) at Gravette (7)
Clinton (21) at Huntsville
Lincoln (24) at West Fork
Bald Knob at Des Arc (28)
Lakeside Lake Village (17) at Little Rock Hall
Riverview at Highland (14)
Melbourne (7) at Cave City
Osceola at Gosnell (14)
Jonesboro Westside at Cedarville (7)
Harrisburg at Trumann (21)
Dardanelle at Nashville (14)
Mansfield (10) at Lamar
Stigler (Okla.) at Mena (3)
Charleston at Ozark (3)
Muldrow (Okla.) (14) at Waldron
Centerpoint (10) at Fountain Lake
Fouke (21) at Genoa Central
Rison (10) at Haskell Harmony Grove
Malvern (14) at Stuttgart
Crossett at Oak Grove (La.) (7)
Hamburg (1) at Dumas
Drew Central at Helena WH Central (14)
Star City at McGehee (7)
3A
Booneville (10) at Paris
Lavaca at Roland (Okla.) (3)
Conway Christian at Atkins (3)
England at Mayflower (14)
Izard County at Quitman (21)
Salem at Newport (10)
Yellville Summit (21) at Hector
Piggott at Cross County (14)
East Poinsett County at Rivercrest (14)
Walnut Ridge (14) at Earle
Cutter Morning Star (7) at Mt. Pine
Bismarck (14) at Glen Rose
Jessieville at Mount Ida (1)
Magnet Cove at Poyen(21)
Perryville (3) at Bigelow (14)
Magazine at Two Rivers (7)
Haynesville (La.) at Harmony Grove Camden (10)
Horatio at Foreman (21)
Dierks (7) at Parkers Chapel
Junction City at Smackover (1)
Barton (3) at Lee County
Mineral Springs at Fordyce (10)
2A
Mountainburg (1) at Baptist Prep
Marked Tree (14) at Gurdon
Clarendon at McCrory (7)
Bearden at D’Arbonne Woods (La.) (14)