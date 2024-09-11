High School

Arkansas high school football Week 2 predictions (9/11/2024)

This week's picks for all classes of Arkansas high school football

Nate Olson

We are picking the winner and margin of victory for every game of the Arkansas high school football season. Last week Nate Olson was 58-31(65.2%). His season record is 118-47 (72%).

The pick is in bold, and the number in parenthesis is the predicted margin of victory.

7A

Bryant at Parkview (1)

Marion at Conway (14)

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Southside (21)

Little Rock Southwest vs Lufkin, Texas (28) (Being played at Texas High)

West Monroe (La.) at Pulaski Academy (7)

North Little Rock at Benton (17)

Bentonville West at Muskogee (Okla.) (21)

Fort Smith Northside at Coweta (Okla.) (14)

Rogers (17) at Sheridan

Tulsa Bishop Kelley (Okla.) (10) at Springdale

Springdale Har-Ber at Greenwood (35)

6A

El Dorado (7) at Arkansas High

Jonesboro at DeSoto Central (Miss.) (10)

Little Rock Catholic vs Nolan Catholic (7) (Sat. 14th in Frisco, Texas)

Sylvan Hills at Russellville (14)

Valley View (17) at West Memphis

Lake Hamilton (14) at Arkadelphia

Shiloh Christian (7) at Lincoln Christian (Okla.)

Siloam Springs at Pea Ridge (14)

Greenbrier (10) at Van Buren

5A
Camden Fairview (3) at Pine Bluff

Lafayette County (10) at De Queen

Ashdown (1) at Hope

Alma at Hot Springs (14)

Magnolia (8) at Bauxite

Lakeside (3) at Robinson

Greene County Tech at Beebe

DeWitt (1) at Jacksonville

Maumelle (14) at Vilonia

Harrison (14) at Searcy
Watson Chapel at Mills (14)

Morrilton at White Hall

Batesville at Southside (21)

Brookland (14) at Pocahontas

Harding Academy (28) at Central Arkansas Christian

Blytheville at Nettleton (10)

Hoxie at Paragould (10)

Lonoke at Wynne (14)

Clarksville at Pottsville (10)

Prairie Grove at Farmington (7)

4A

Greenland (7) at Berryville

Elkins at Warren (1) (Arkansas Tech University)

Hackett at Gentry (11)

Durant (Okla.) at Gravette (7)

Clinton (21) at Huntsville

Lincoln (24) at West Fork

Bald Knob at Des Arc (28)

Lakeside Lake Village (17) at Little Rock Hall

Riverview at Highland (14)

Melbourne (7) at Cave City

Osceola at Gosnell (14)

Jonesboro Westside at Cedarville (7)

Harrisburg at Trumann (21)

Dardanelle at Nashville (14)

Mansfield (10) at Lamar

Stigler (Okla.) at Mena (3)

Charleston at Ozark (3)

Muldrow (Okla.) (14) at Waldron

Centerpoint (10) at Fountain Lake

Fouke (21) at Genoa Central

Rison (10) at Haskell Harmony Grove 

Malvern (14) at Stuttgart

Crossett at Oak Grove (La.) (7)

Hamburg (1) at Dumas

Drew Central at Helena WH Central (14)

Star City at McGehee (7)

3A

Booneville (10) at Paris

Lavaca at Roland (Okla.) (3)
Conway Christian at Atkins (3)

England at Mayflower (14)

Izard County at Quitman (21)

Salem at Newport (10)

Yellville Summit (21) at Hector

Piggott at Cross County (14)

East Poinsett County at Rivercrest (14)

Walnut Ridge (14) at Earle

Cutter Morning Star (7) at Mt. Pine

Bismarck (14) at Glen Rose

Jessieville at Mount Ida (1)

Magnet Cove at Poyen(21)

Perryville (3) at Bigelow (14)

Magazine at Two Rivers (7)

Haynesville (La.) at Harmony Grove Camden (10)

Horatio at Foreman (21)

Dierks (7) at Parkers Chapel

Junction City at Smackover (1)

Barton (3) at Lee County

Mineral Springs at Fordyce (10) 

2A

Mountainburg (1) at Baptist Prep

Marked Tree (14) at Gurdon

Clarendon at McCrory (7)

Bearden at D’Arbonne Woods (La.) (14)

Published
Nate Olson

NATE OLSON

Nate Olson has covered prep and college sports in Arkansas since 1998. He has managed several newspapers and magazines in The Natural State and has won numerous awards for his work. Nate, who also has six years of public relations experience, has appeared statewide on radio and television throughout his career, and currently co-hosts a high school football postgame radio show. 

Home/Arkansas