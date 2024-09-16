Arkansas high school football Week 2 top performers
Listed below are some of the top stars and best performances in Arkansas high school football Week 2. If you know of a top performer we should include, please email nate@scorebooklive.com.
Ja’Quae Walden, RB/LB, Elkins
The senior ran 20 times for 175 yards on offense, and had 2 tackles for a loss on defense, including a scoop and score for a TD, in the Elks’ 49-14 win over Warren.
Landon Martin, WR, Elkins
The senior had 5 catches for 100 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Elks’ 49-14 win over Warren.
Ben Napier, QB, Elkins
The junior completed 11 of 16 passes for 142 yards and 3 TDs in the Elks’ 49-14 win over Warren.
Blake Forsgren, QB, Fort Smith Southside
The junior completed 13 of 21 passes for 242 yards and 5 TDs, while also adding a 6-yard touchdown run, in the Mavericks’ 45-14 win over Little Rock Central.
Joseph Kincannon, WR, Fort Smith Southside
The senior had 4 catches for 151 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Mavericks’ 45-14 win over Little Rock Central.
Kane Archer, QB, Greenwood
The junior completed 23 of 28 passes for 353 yards and 6 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 56-19 win over Springdale Har-Ber.
Champ Davis, WR, Greenwood
The junior caught 10 passes for 154 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 56-19 win over Springdale Har-Ber.
Ryan Estacio, RB, Siloam Springs
The sophomore scored on runs of 20 and 4 yards to lead the Panthers to a 21-14 win over Pea Ridge.
Jamison Young, RB, Magnolia
The senior rushed for 111 yards on 15 carries with 3 touchdowns and 3 two-point conversions, in the Panthers’ 38-22 win over Bauxite.
Marcus Wimberly, QB, Bauxite
The senior Oklahoma-commit rushed for 150 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown, while also completing 5-of-13 passes for 78 yards with 2 touchdowns, in the Miners’ 38-22 loss to Magnolia.
Drew Davis, QB, Benton
The junior completed 19 of 35 passes for 284 yards and threw 3 touchdown passes in the Panthers’ 42-13 win over North Little Rock.
T.J. Williams, RB, Benton
The sophomore carried 8 times for 100 yards and scored on runs of 13 and 22 yards, and added two catches for 59 yards in the Panthers’ 42-13 win over North Little Rock.
Jordan Walker, QB, Bryant
The senior completed 10 of 20 passing attempts for 137 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Hornets’ 30-10 win over Little Rock Parkview.
Myron Thrash, RB, Bryant
The senior led the Hornets with 97 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown, in a 30-10 win over Little Rock Parkview.
Sean Elia, QB, Hot Springs
The senior went 23 for 32 passing for 323 yards and tossed 2 touchdowns, while also running for 119 yards and 3 more touchdowns, in the Trojans’ 35-32 loss to Alma.
Ja’Marcus Morning, WR, Hot Springs
The junior had 8 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in the in the Trojans’ 35-32 loss to Alma.
Kylon Davis, RB, White Hall
The senior finished with 160 yards and 2 touchdowns on 30 carries after surpassing 100 yards in the first half, in the Bulldogs’ 34-12 loss to Morrilton.
Maddox Berry, QB, Morrilton
The junior completed 30 of 42 passes for 5 touchdowns in the Devil Dogs’ 34-12 win over White Hall.
Dante Cox, WR, Morrilton
The junior caught 6 passes for 134 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Devil Dogs’ 34-12 win over White Hall.
Ben Keithley, QB, Bismarck
The senior passed for 5 touchdowns, and rushed for another frlf 42 yards, in the Lions’ 46-7 over Glen Rose.
Zach Hunt-Gonzalez, RB, Clinton
The junior rushed for 115 yard and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries in the Panthers’ 42-8 win over Huntsville.
Conner Lentz, RB, Booneville
The junior ran for 3 touchdowns in the Bearcats’ 35-9 win over Paris.
Jeryn Thomas, RB, Conway Christian
The senior ran for 2 touchdowns, including the game-winner from 24 yards out, in the Eagles’ 27-24 win over Atkins.
Daviyon Bell, RB, Des Arc
The senior rushed for three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 51 and 75 yards, in the Eagles’ 34-12 win over Bald Knob.
Korri Graham, RB, DeWitt
The junior ran for 2 touchdowns in the Dragons’ 35-7 win over Jacksonville.
TreyZaughn Johnson, RB, Helena-West Helena
The senior ran for 2 touchdowns in the Cougars’ 26-0 win over Drew Central.
Levi Warrior, QB, Maumelle
The sophomore threw for 133 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Hornets’ 32-21 win over Vilonia.
Devon Davis, RB, Mayflower
The senior ran 92 yards on 7 carries and 2 touchdowns as Eagles defeated England, 42-0.
Kiandrea Barker, RB, Newport
The senior rushed for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Greyhounds’ 42-6 win over Salem.
Luke Reynolds, QB, Newport
The junior ran for 127 yards and a touchdown in the Greyhounds’ 42-6 win over Salem.
Cole Chipman, RB, Paragould
The senior ran for 2 of his 3 touchdowns in the second half in the Rams’ 19-6 win over Hoxie.
Miller Mahan, QB, Pottsville
The senior threw 2 touchdown passes and ran for another in the Apaches’ 31-6 win over Clarksville.
Cavonta Washington, QB, Rivercrest
The senior completed 16 of 19 passes for 259 yards and 6 touchdowns in the Colts’ 56-32 win over East Poinsett County.
Buddah Harris, WR, Rivercrest
The junior caught 7 passes for 133 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Colts’ 56-32 win over East Poinsett County.
Jacob Gaines, RB, East Poinsett County
The junior had 18 carries for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns the Warriors’ 56-32 loss to Rivercrest.
Luke Jones, QB, Russellville
The senior completed 12 of 22 passes for 79 yards and rushed for two touchdowns to help the Cyclones defeat Sylvan Hills, 35-33.
Tyler Hampton, QB, Sylvan Hills
The junior threw for 4 touchdowns in the Bears’ 35-33 loss to Russellville.