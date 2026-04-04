Arkansas High School Pitcher Records 19 Strikeouts in No-Hitter

Clayton Ballard has had a few big outings in his two-plus years on the Bebee Badgers baseball team.

His latest start, though, might’ve been his best.

The junior left-hander threw a no-hitter in a 4-0 win over Sylvan Hills on March 31. Ballard struck out 19 and was two batters away from a perfect game. He gave up one walk and hit another in the 7-inning contest.

The outing by Ballard allowed the Badgers to split a doubleheader with the Bears in 5A Central play. Sylvan Hills won the first game, 19-2.

He aided his own cause in the fifth inning when he scored on a passed ball. That broke the scoreless tie.

How the no-hitter unfolded

Ballard struck out the side in the first inning and worked around a one-out free pass when he hit a batter. Two of the three strikeouts came without the batter swinging at strike three.

In the second inning, he needed 13 pitches to strike out the side in order. That ran his strikeout streak to 5 in a row.

Another 1-2-3 inning happened in the third inning, with two more strikeouts.

Ballard struck out the side swinging in the fourth inning and worked around a two-out walk.

In the fifth inning, Ballard added to his K total by fanning the side again. This time, he got two of the three to strikeout looking at the third pitch — a big part of his success in the game.

Sylvan Hills, which had struck out four times in a row, tried a bunt on the first pitch of the sixth inning.

Catcher Ryder Henderson fielded it and threw to Ayden Witcher at first base for the out.

The next two batters got full counts and Ballard struck them both out, one swinging and one looking.

The Bears were retired 1-2-3 in the final inning. Ballard struck out 5 in a row to end the game.

Ballard threw 102 pitches, 70 of which were strikes. Of those 70, 27 of them were strikes that were looking.

Of his 19 strikeouts, 8 were by the batters taking the third strike.

Adding his start on March 27 against Siloam Springs, Ballard had struck out 28 batters in his last 12 innings pitched.

What to know

Ballard holds an offer from Central Arkansas, but is not ranked nationally or in-state by Perfect Game.

According to his Trackman data, he throws up to 88 miles per hour with a plus spin rate on his fastball and slider.

He was a 5A Central all-state pick last year. During his sophomore season, he fanned 91 batters in 50 innings, while walking 25. Batters hit only .152 against him.

In a game last year against Malvern, he was 3-for-3 at the plate and struck out 13 in a five-inning win. He struck out 12 in a row in that win.