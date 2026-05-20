CIF Southern Section Baseball Playoff Roundup: Division 1 Quarterfinals Matchups Set
The quarterfinals in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs are set for Friday, May 22 after the final round of pool play concluded Tuesday afternoon.
Starting Friday, it's single-game elimination. Teams with the least amount of hosted playoff games will get the nod to host.
ELIMINATION GAME SCORES
POOL A - Norco 9, Ayala 2: Zion Martinez had four RBIs including a home run.
POOL B - Corona 6, Corona/Santiago 1: Mason Sims fanned 12 batters and the Panthers hit three homers.
POOL C - Cypress 8, Sierra Canyon 0: Drew Slevcove threw a complete game and had 11 strikeout, allowing just four hits.
POOL D - La Mirada 11, Huntington Beach 1: Justin Torres hit a three-run bomb to anchor the victory.
QUARTERFINALS MATCHUPS, MAY 22
- QF1: Corona at Notre Dame
- QF2: Cypress at Harvard-Westlake
- QF3: St. John Bosco at La Mirada
- QF4: Norco at Orange Lutheran
NOTABLE PLAYOFF SCORES, STATS
Loyola 7, Chaminade 6: The Cubs stormed back from down 5-0 to win on a walk-off thanks to senior Magnus Mayer with two strikes and two outs.
Dos Pueblos 10, Edison 7: Freshman Mattias DiMaggio had three hits with a homer. Living up to the name ...
Alemany 9, Westlake 6: The Warriors move on to play Loyola in a Mission League quarterfinal in Division 2. Mikey Martinez had three hits and two RBIs.
Agoura 3, Garden Grove Pacifica 0: Tyler Starling continues to deliver — had all three RBIs in the victory.
Fullerton 7, Corona del Mar 6: Mason Park was 3 for 4 with a double and RBI. Lucas Delgadillo had three hits with two RBIs.
St. Francis 5, Cajon 2: Aiden Mahoney had six strikeouts in five innings of work. Jake Smith was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs.
UPDATED PLAYOFF BRACKETS
D1 POOL PLAY FORMAT BREAKDOWN
Here are the 16 teams that make up the Division 1 playoffs.
POOL A: Maranatha at Norco, Ayala at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
POOL B: Etiwanda at Corona, Santiago/Corona at Orange Lutheran
POOL C: Oaks Christian at Sierra Canyon, Cypress at St. John Bosco
POOL D: Huntington Beach at Temecula Valley, La Mirada at Harvard-Westlake
Pool play guarantees each team at least two games. After the first round of pool play, the teams that are 1-0 play each other. The teams that are 0-1 play each other.
Teams that go 0-2 are disqualified. Teams that go 2-0 advance to the quarterfinal, knockout stage. Teams that go 1-1 will play each other in a third game to advance. Two teams from each pool move on.
NOTE: In Division 1 pool play, the team that's played the least amount of home games gets to host (the next game). If it's the same, it's a coin flip, which is similar to subsequent divisions.
BREAKDOWN OF EACH DIVISION, 2025 CHAMPIONS
DIVISION 1 (16-Team Bracket, 16 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Norco (24-3), Big VIII League Champion
2. Harvard-Westlake (23-5), Mission League Champion
3. Sierra Canyon (23-5), Mission League Runner-Up
4. Lutheran/ Orange (22-5), Trinity League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRY: None
2025 FINAL: St. John Bosco 3, Santa Margarita 2.
DIVISION 2 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Villa Park (19-8-1), Crestview League Runner-Up
2. Westlake (18-8), Marmonte League Runner-Up
3. Servite (15-13), Trinity League No. 3 Entry
4. Gahr (17-10-1), Gateway League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRY: Chaminade (Misson), 17-11; Loyola (Mission), 15-12-1;
Santa Margarita (Trinity), 15-13.
2025 FINAL: West Ranch 2, Mater Dei 1.
DIVISION 3 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Mira Costa (16-12), Bay League No. 3 Entry
2. Arcadia (18-10), Pacific League Runner-Up
3. Agoura (15-13), Marmonte League At-Large Entry
4. St. Francis (14-13-1), Mission League At-Large Entry
AT-LARGE ENTRY: Corona del Mar (Sunset), 14-13.
2025 FINAL: Glendora 2, San Dimas 0.
DIVISION 4 (32-Team Bracket, 31 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. San Marino (20-8), Rio Hondo League No. 3 Entry
2. Moorpark (19-9), Coastal Canyon League No. 3 Entry
3. Marina (13-15), Sunset League No. 3 Entry
4. Canyon/ Anaheim (14-14), Freeway League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Upland (Baseline), 14-12-2; Claremont (Palomares), 17-9.
2025 FINAL: Ganesha 8, Dos Pueblos 2.
DIVISION 5 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Citrus Valley (13-14), Citrus Belt League No. 3 Entry
2. St. Bernard (15-12), Del Rey League Runner-Up
3. Wilson/ Long Beach (16-12), Moore League Runner-Up
4. Santa Barbara (14-14), Channel League At-Large Entry
AT-LARGE ENTRY: Moreno Valley (Ivy), 14-12; Kaiser (Sunkist), 15-13.
2025 FINAL: Elsinore 2, St. Anthony 0.
DIVISION 6 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. California (15-13), Del Rio League No. 3 Entry
2. Crossroads (17-6), Gold Coast League Champion
3. Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (18-9), Camino Real League At-Large Entry
4. El Rancho (16-12), Del Rio League At-Large Entry
AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Troy (North Hills), 17-11.
2025 FINAL: Estancia 4, Marshall 3.
DIVISION 7 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. New Roads (18-9), Coastal League Champion
2. Norwalk (14-7), Mid-Cities League No. 3 Entry
3. Hemet (17-11), Inland Valley League No. 3 Entry
4. Victor Valley (12-11), Desert Sky League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Campbell Hall (Gold Coast), 15-11;
Golden Valley/ Santa Clarita (Foothill), 13-12; Viewpoint (Gold Coast), 17-10.
2025 FINAL: Mary Star 8, Notre Dame/ Riverside 7.
DIVISION 8 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Los Amigos (17-5), Orange League Champion
2. Schurr (11-16), Almont League No. 3 Entry
3. Duarte (10-11), Montview League Runner-Up
4. Oxford Academy (9-19), 605 League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Rio Hondo Prep (Prep), 9-9-1; Chadwick (Prep), 11-10;
Compton (Moore), 14-11.
2025 FINAL: Fillmore 7, Pioneer 6.
DIVISION 9 (32-Team Bracket, 31 Entries)
SEEDED TEAMS:
1. Dunn (11-7), Frontier League Runner-Up
2. St. Pius X – St. Matthias Academy (14-14), Santa Fe League No. 3 Entry
3. Rolling Hills Prep (7-11), Coastal League Runner-Up
4. Yucca Valley (7-9), Desert Valley League Runner-Up
AT-LARGE ENTRIES: St. Monica Academy (Heritage), 9-6; Pacifica Christian/ Santa Monica
(Liberty), 15-13.
2025 FINAL: Nuview Bridge 3, Mountain View 2.
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal