CIF Southern Section Baseball Playoff Roundup: Division 1 Quarterfinals Matchups Set

The quarterfinals in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs are set for Friday, May 22 after the final round of pool play concluded Tuesday afternoon.

Starting Friday, it's single-game elimination. Teams with the least amount of hosted playoff games will get the nod to host.

ELIMINATION GAME SCORES

POOL A - Norco 9, Ayala 2: Zion Martinez had four RBIs including a home run.

POOL B - Corona 6, Corona/Santiago 1: Mason Sims fanned 12 batters and the Panthers hit three homers.

POOL C - Cypress 8, Sierra Canyon 0: Drew Slevcove threw a complete game and had 11 strikeout, allowing just four hits.

POOL D - La Mirada 11, Huntington Beach 1: Justin Torres hit a three-run bomb to anchor the victory.

QUARTERFINALS MATCHUPS, MAY 22

QF1: Corona at Notre Dame

Corona at Notre Dame QF2: Cypress at Harvard-Westlake

Cypress at Harvard-Westlake QF3: St. John Bosco at La Mirada

St. John Bosco at La Mirada QF4: Norco at Orange Lutheran

NOTABLE PLAYOFF SCORES, STATS

Loyola 7, Chaminade 6: The Cubs stormed back from down 5-0 to win on a walk-off thanks to senior Magnus Mayer with two strikes and two outs.

𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐊-𝐎𝐅𝐅 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑 ‼️@LoyolaBSB rallies from down 0-5 to stun Chaminade in the 7th and win it, 7-6!



Down to 2 strikes with 2 outs, leave it up to senior Magnus Mayer ’26 to save the day. What a win! Cubs advance to the CIF Quarterfinals!#LoyolaBaseball | #GoCubs pic.twitter.com/0foTGASmJ3 — Loyola High School Athletics (@LoyolaAthletics) May 20, 2026

Dos Pueblos 10, Edison 7: Freshman Mattias DiMaggio had three hits with a homer. Living up to the name ...

Alemany 9, Westlake 6: The Warriors move on to play Loyola in a Mission League quarterfinal in Division 2. Mikey Martinez had three hits and two RBIs.

Agoura 3, Garden Grove Pacifica 0: Tyler Starling continues to deliver — had all three RBIs in the victory.

Fullerton 7, Corona del Mar 6: Mason Park was 3 for 4 with a double and RBI. Lucas Delgadillo had three hits with two RBIs.

St. Francis 5, Cajon 2: Aiden Mahoney had six strikeouts in five innings of work. Jake Smith was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs.

UPDATED PLAYOFF BRACKETS

D1 POOL PLAY FORMAT BREAKDOWN

Here are the 16 teams that make up the Division 1 playoffs.



POOL A: Maranatha at Norco, Ayala at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks

POOL B: Etiwanda at Corona, Santiago/Corona at Orange Lutheran

POOL C: Oaks Christian at Sierra Canyon, Cypress at St. John Bosco

POOL D: Huntington Beach at Temecula Valley, La Mirada at Harvard-Westlake

Pool play guarantees each team at least two games. After the first round of pool play, the teams that are 1-0 play each other. The teams that are 0-1 play each other.

Teams that go 0-2 are disqualified. Teams that go 2-0 advance to the quarterfinal, knockout stage. Teams that go 1-1 will play each other in a third game to advance. Two teams from each pool move on.

NOTE: In Division 1 pool play, the team that's played the least amount of home games gets to host (the next game). If it's the same, it's a coin flip, which is similar to subsequent divisions.

BREAKDOWN OF EACH DIVISION, 2025 CHAMPIONS

DIVISION 1 (16-Team Bracket, 16 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Norco (24-3), Big VIII League Champion



2. Harvard-Westlake (23-5), Mission League Champion



3. Sierra Canyon (23-5), Mission League Runner-Up



4. Lutheran/ Orange (22-5), Trinity League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRY: None



2025 FINAL: St. John Bosco 3, Santa Margarita 2.



DIVISION 2 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Villa Park (19-8-1), Crestview League Runner-Up



2. Westlake (18-8), Marmonte League Runner-Up



3. Servite (15-13), Trinity League No. 3 Entry



4. Gahr (17-10-1), Gateway League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRY: Chaminade (Misson), 17-11; Loyola (Mission), 15-12-1;



Santa Margarita (Trinity), 15-13.



2025 FINAL: West Ranch 2, Mater Dei 1.



DIVISION 3 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Mira Costa (16-12), Bay League No. 3 Entry



2. Arcadia (18-10), Pacific League Runner-Up



3. Agoura (15-13), Marmonte League At-Large Entry



4. St. Francis (14-13-1), Mission League At-Large Entry



AT-LARGE ENTRY: Corona del Mar (Sunset), 14-13.



2025 FINAL: Glendora 2, San Dimas 0.



DIVISION 4 (32-Team Bracket, 31 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. San Marino (20-8), Rio Hondo League No. 3 Entry



2. Moorpark (19-9), Coastal Canyon League No. 3 Entry



3. Marina (13-15), Sunset League No. 3 Entry



4. Canyon/ Anaheim (14-14), Freeway League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Upland (Baseline), 14-12-2; Claremont (Palomares), 17-9.



2025 FINAL: Ganesha 8, Dos Pueblos 2.



DIVISION 5 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Citrus Valley (13-14), Citrus Belt League No. 3 Entry



2. St. Bernard (15-12), Del Rey League Runner-Up



3. Wilson/ Long Beach (16-12), Moore League Runner-Up



4. Santa Barbara (14-14), Channel League At-Large Entry



AT-LARGE ENTRY: Moreno Valley (Ivy), 14-12; Kaiser (Sunkist), 15-13.



2025 FINAL: Elsinore 2, St. Anthony 0.



DIVISION 6 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. California (15-13), Del Rio League No. 3 Entry



2. Crossroads (17-6), Gold Coast League Champion



3. Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (18-9), Camino Real League At-Large Entry



4. El Rancho (16-12), Del Rio League At-Large Entry



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Troy (North Hills), 17-11.



2025 FINAL: Estancia 4, Marshall 3.



DIVISION 7 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. New Roads (18-9), Coastal League Champion



2. Norwalk (14-7), Mid-Cities League No. 3 Entry



3. Hemet (17-11), Inland Valley League No. 3 Entry



4. Victor Valley (12-11), Desert Sky League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Campbell Hall (Gold Coast), 15-11;



Golden Valley/ Santa Clarita (Foothill), 13-12; Viewpoint (Gold Coast), 17-10.



2025 FINAL: Mary Star 8, Notre Dame/ Riverside 7.



DIVISION 8 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Los Amigos (17-5), Orange League Champion



2. Schurr (11-16), Almont League No. 3 Entry



3. Duarte (10-11), Montview League Runner-Up



4. Oxford Academy (9-19), 605 League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Rio Hondo Prep (Prep), 9-9-1; Chadwick (Prep), 11-10;



Compton (Moore), 14-11.



2025 FINAL: Fillmore 7, Pioneer 6.



DIVISION 9 (32-Team Bracket, 31 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Dunn (11-7), Frontier League Runner-Up



2. St. Pius X – St. Matthias Academy (14-14), Santa Fe League No. 3 Entry



3. Rolling Hills Prep (7-11), Coastal League Runner-Up



4. Yucca Valley (7-9), Desert Valley League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: St. Monica Academy (Heritage), 9-6; Pacifica Christian/ Santa Monica



(Liberty), 15-13.



2025 FINAL: Nuview Bridge 3, Mountain View 2.