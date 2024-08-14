Top 25 Arkansas high school volleyball preseason rankings (8/14/2024)
A year ago, all five state champions — Fayetteville (Class 6A), Benton (Class 5A), Brookland (Class 4A), Baptist Prep (Class 3A) and Mansfield (Class 2A) — repeated, with Fayetteville and Mansfield winning their fourth consecutive state titles.
One thing is guaranteed in 2024 - not all five state champions will repeat. That’s because Baptist Prep moves up to Class 4A because of the Arkansas Activities Association’s competitive equity rule. Mansfield moves up to 3A. In addition, Shiloh Christian, which was the 4A runner-up the past two seasons, moves to 5A because of the competitive equity rule, and Hackett, which won Class 2A state title in 2019 and 3A title in 2020 and has been to the final the past six seasons, moves down to 2A. In addition, three of the four teams that reached the 2A semifinals a year ago — Mansfield, Lavaca and Conway Christian — have moved up to 3A.
How this plays out when the state finals take place Nov. 2 at Bank OzK Arena in Hot Springs is anyone’s guess, but here is SB Live’s preseason Top 25 for Arkansas.
1. FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE
Head coach: Natalie Throneberry, fifth year (126-35-4)
2023 record (postseason results): 27-6 (lost 3-1 to Conway in Class 6A semifinals)
Key returnees: Lydia Pitts, 5-10 senior middle blocker/setter (291kills, 459 assists, 213 digs, 99 blocks, 36 aces, SB Live all-state first team); Gabriela DuPree, 5-11 senior outside hitter/setter (353 kills, 340 digs, 35 aces, 43 blocks); Mileah Neal, senior setter (279 assists), Ella McEntire, senior outside hitter/defensive specialist (171 digs); Ella Shelby, junior libero (385 digs, SB Live, all-newcomer team).
Key departures: Reyleigh Twist, 3-year starter at outside hitter and Southwest Baptist signee (199 kills, 25 blocks); Sophia Neihouse, 3-year starter at middle blocker and Butler Community College signee (195 kills, 78 blocks); Anna Durham, right-side hitter (68 kills); Karlie Biggs, right-side hitter (96 kills)
The Lady Mavericks reached the state finals two years ago and fell to Conway in the state semifinals a year ago. They were the ranked No. 1 in the SB Live preseason poll a year ago and both of their conference losses came to eventual state champion Fayetteville, including a 3-2 loss at Fayetteville. Southside has plenty of returning talent with five returning starers and five others — senior defensive specialist Jaclyn Lux (146 digs), senior outside hitter Meg Lux, sophomore middle blocker Rachel Settle, junior setter/defensive specialist Julia Suggs and senior defensive specialist Katie Cox — who played a lot last year. In addition, freshman Anaya Morris is expected to contribute as a middle blocker. While the Lady Mavericks lost a 3-year starter in Sophia Niehouse and outside hitter Reyleigh Twist. Head coach Natalie Throneberry expects new players to step up in leadership roles.
COACH SAID: “The 6A West is going to be the 6A West is every year: tough. Never count out any team on any given night. Every team loses seniors, and every team brings in a fresh set of weapons. This could be anyone’s year. We learned last year, never count a team out. 6A Central is very much the same, growing and getting stronger every year. Exciting class of underclassmen will battle it out statewide.. It’s a fun time to be in the sport volleyball. Nationally, volleyball has proven to be growing at incredible speeds. Arkansas is trying to keep up with that growth. We’ve got some amazing coaches and incredible players. It’ll be a fun season.” — Fort Smith Southside head coach Natalie Throneberry
2. BENTON
Head coach: Michelle Shoppach: sixth year (133-18)
2023 record (postseason results): 30-5 (Class 5A state champions)
Key returnees: Drew Hudspeth, 5-9 senior setter (19.7 assists per match, 6.4 digs per match); Isabella Lagemann, 6-0 senior setter/right-side hitter (7.5 kills per match, 2.13 blocks per match, 8.6 assists per match, 7.4 digs per match, MVP Class 5A state tournament, SB Live, second-team all-Arkansas team); Evie Hendrix, 6-0 senior middle blocker (2.5 kills per match, 1.5 blocks per match); Delany Cooper, 5-4 senior libero (2.8 assists per match, 9.3 digs per match); Parker Stearns, 6-2 senior outside hitter (8.1 kills per match, 1.4 blocks per match. 1.3 digs per match. .310 hitting percentage, all-state)
Key departures: Anna Grace Hardy, defensive specialist (1.7 digs per match); Khenedi Guest, middle blocker (8.2 kills per match, 2.9 blocks per match, 2 digs per match, .347 hitting percentage, all-star selection, Illinois State signee); Lexi Mahan, outside hitter (5.5 kills per match, 2.4 digs per match); Presley Pallett, middle blocker (4.1 kills per match, 2.2 blocks per match); Parker Solar, defensive specialist (3.6 digs per match)
Benton, who has won the past two Class 5A state championships and played in the past three, is in position to make another run at the state championship. Head coach Michelle Shoppach likes her team’s experience, talent and versatility. However, she is looking to replace the production from players such as Guest and Mahan. She said her team needs to have total buy in and maintain the same hunger it has shown when winning the past two state titles.
COACH SAID: “The Class 5A classification is getting tougher and tougher, and we keep adding 4A schools and everyone is starting to give volleyball what it’s due. The 5A South Conference is making the same type of steps as it is staring to focus on the growth of volleyball as well. This is a great thing for the sport of volleyball and the state of Arkansas.” — Benton head coach Michelle Shoppach
3. FAYETTEVILLE
Head coach: Jessica Phelan, 21st year (497-177-9)
2023 record (postseason results): 25-8 (Class 6A state champions)
Key returnees: Ella Bryan, 5-8 senior outside hitter (288 kills, .263 hitting percentage, 19 blocks, 66 digs); Izzy Sategna, 5-9 sophomore middle blocker (86 blocks, 110 kills, SB Live, newcomer team); Lily Moser, 5-5 senior libero (227 digs, 22 aces); Bella Street, 6-1 sophomore middle blocker (35 blocks); Lauren Taylor, 6-0 junior outside hitter (65 kills, 30 digs).
Key departures: Regan Harp, outside hitter, Central Arkansas signee, SB Live Player of the year, AVCA All-American (587 kills, 274 digs); Quincy Shaffer, SB Live second-team, all-state team; all-star selection (962 kills, 251 digs).
Winning state championships is a way of life in Fayetteville where the Lady Bulldogs have won four in a row and eight under head coach Jessica Phelan. A year ago, Fayetteville replaced five starters, including high-school all-American Kennedy Phelan, who signed with Florida State from a team that went 37-2 in the 2002 season and didn’t drop a set against an in-state team. Fayetteville, which had seven of its eight losses to out-of-state competition, defeated Conway 3-2 in the state championship with the fifth game being a 16-14 victory. Fayetteville is one team that will always be on the short list when it comes to state championship candidates in 6A. Jessica Phelan likes her team’s experience and teamwork. She is concerned about replacing Harp, who supplied 49.7 percent of her team’s kills a year ago; and the need to have a connection between hitters and setters. Jessica Phelan said freshman Molly Miller is expected to replace Shaffer as the team’s setter. However, the Lady Bulldogs added 6-1 junior setter/outside hitter Piper Batie (482 assists, 370 kills, 270 digs and 113 aces), who transferred from Gravette and has committed to Missouri. The coach said the key is for her team to make consistent progress, develop confidence and serve and pass.Jessica Phelan said the key is for her team to make consistent progress, develop confidence and serve and pass.
COACH SAID: “I think there is a lot of parity in 6A this year and there are a lot of teams that can gel and be great by midseason.” — Fayetteville head coach Jessica Phelan
4. CONWAY
Head coach: Laura Crow, 22 years (550-124)
2023 record (postseason results): 31-5 (lost 3-2 to Fayetteville in Class 6A state finals)
Key returnees: Wren Jones, 5-11 junior outside hitter (212 kills, 41 blocks); Madison Derden, 5-11 senior outside hitter (221 kills, 19 blocks); Ava Gipson, 5-8 junior setter/right-side hitter (109 kills, 68 blocks); Bishop Floyd, 5-5 senior libero (39 aces, 244 digs).
Key departures: Megan Smith, outside hitter, SB Live all-state first team, honorable-mention AVCA All-American, South Alabama signee; Kim Quinit, libero, SB Live, first-team all-state, Drury University signee; Emily Zimmerman, middle blocker, all-star selection.
The Lady Cats have been very consistent the past three years, going 90-14 reaching the state semifinals in 2021 and 2022 before falling 3-2 to Fayetteville in last year’s state championship game with the final game being decided 16-14 that featured 10 ties and five lead changes. The Lady Cats should be in the mix with four players returning who started or played a lot last year. Head coach Laura Crow likes her team’s outside hitters, defense and blocking ability. She is concerned about getting offense from the middle hitters. She said the key to success is developing confidence in younger players and getting them up to speed early in the season.
COACH SAID: “The top teams in the Central conference are getting stronger and farther in the state tournament. This shows the growth in volleyball in central Arkansas.” — Conway head coach Laura Crow
5. VALLEY VIEW
Head coach: Margie McGee, 25 years
2023 record (postseason results): 25-10 (lost 3-2 to Harrison in Class 5A quarterfinals)
Key returnees: Riley Owens, 5-7 senior setter (91 kills, 60 aces, 447 assists, 232 digs); Brennan Holland, 5-6 senior setter (404 assists, 194 digs, 39 aces); Avery Peters, 6-0 senior middle blocker/right-side hitter (10 blocks, 150 kills, 29 digs); Annika Wilbanks, 6-0 senior middle blocker/right-side hitter (231 kills, 30 blocks, 61 digs); London Bean, 5-9 senior outside hitter (6 kills, 35 aces, 101 digs); Hayden Gartman, 5-7 senior libero/defensive specialist (386 digs, 45 aces); Bonnie Fagan, 5-9 junior middle blocker/outside hitter (163 kills, 29 aces, 41 blocks, SB Live all-newcomer team); Katie Calhoon, 5-10 sophomore middle blocker/outside hitter (115 kills, 27 aces, 30 blocks, 69 digs); Audrey Butler, junior outside hitter (92 kills, 49 digs); Bella Seeman, 5-7 junior defensive specialist/libero (226 digs, 26 aces).
Key departures: Jillian Frye, outside hitter (122 kills, 77 digs)
The Lady Blazers, who have won 16 state championships and been to the state finals 19 times, missed the first state finals for the first time since 2002. Head coach Margie McGee likes her team’s depth with 10 players, who either started or played a lot last year. “I will be able to put in a different lineup without skipping a beat,” said McGee. She likes the team’s athleticism and said this should be a fun team to watch this year. She likes her team’s defensive ability. She is concerned about her team’s size with two players standing 6-0 in Peters and Wilbanks and is looking to find an on-court leader. She said the key to success is team unity and chemistry and said that it’s her responsibility to make sure she puts the right players on the floor.
COACH SAID: “I’m looking forward to coaching this group and pushing them to their potential. They’re a hard-working fun group that enjoys playing volleyball together and they want to be coached. That is all any coach can ask for our group of young talented players.” — Valley View head coach Margie McGee
6. BENTONVILLE
Head coach: Hannah Berry, first year
2023 record (postseason results): 19-15 (lost 3-1 to Cabot in Class 6A quarterfinals)
Key returnees: Victoria Otter, 6-2 senior middle blocker (350 kills, 120 blocks, 125 digs, SB Live all-state team); Madison Hooper, 6-1 senior outside hitter (160 kills, 15 aces, 44 blocks, 195 digs); Audrey Adair, 5-5 senior setter (728 assists, 207 digs, 59 kills, 29 blocks); Adalynn Bollinger, 5-3 junior defensive specialist/libero (225 digs, 33 aces); Evelyn Venters, 5-8 sophomore middle blocker (139 kills, 66 blocks, 25 digs)
Key departures: Ella Aprea, libero (391 digs); Audree Stanphill, outside hitter (162 kills, 56 blocks, 51 digs)
The Lady Tigers played a tough non-conference schedule with nine losses coming to out-of-state competition, have a new coach in Hannah Berry, who was an assistant for the past two seasons. Berry likes her team’s talent and depth. In addition to having five returning starters, the Lady Tigers have two other key reserves in 5-8 junior setter Kylah Manthee (185 assists, 16 aces, 72 digs) and 5-9 senior middle blocker Madelynn Williams (180 kills, 37 blocks, 49 digs). “Our team looks very dynamic this season and ready to work. We have a strong group of returners and the girls are hungry. We will have a strong libero stepping into the role this season and solid returning setters. We are going to have many strong hitters who are very dynamic and can hit on both pins as well as in the middle.” Berry said the key to success is buying into new offensive and defensive systems as well as two ‘newish coaches.’ Sophie Curtis-Simmons is the new assistant after being the junior-high coach at Fulbright Junior High in Bentonville. She said the Lady Tigers have to be flexible throughout the season and be able to make quick in-game adjustments and the seniors have to step into leadership roles.
COACH SAID: “I think it’s going to be an interesting season and the teams are looking good in our class. It’s going to be a fun season with great competition.” — Bentonville head coach Hannah Berry
7. SPRINGDALE HAR-BER
Head coach: Cassie Loyd, sixth season (109-44)
2023 record (postseason results): 20-12 (lost 3-0 to Conway in 6A quarterfinals)
Key returnees: Macon Butler, 5-9 senior outside hitter/middle blocker (149 kills, 65 blocks); Reese Erickson, 5-8 senior outside hitter (185 kills, 239 digs, 56 aces); Brooklyn Ware, 5-9 senior outside hitter (288 kills, 206 digs, 43 aces); Joely Tankersly, 5-5 sophomore libero (226 digs).
Key departures: Ridglee Thompson, all-state setter (837 assists).
The Lady Wildcats, who had an up-and-down season ended Fayetteville’s 38-match winning streak against in-state competition with a 3-2 victory in October before falling to Conway in the quarterfinals. Head coach Cassie Loyd likes her team’s offense and hitters. She has concerns about sophomores Leighton Keyes and Reese Davis playing key roles. Tankerlsy played as a freshman and was productive. Loyd said her team must maintain good chemistry, be consistent in serving and hit for a high percentage.
8. MARION
Head coach: Lisa Beasley, 29th year
2023 record (postseason results): 24-7 (lost 3-0 to Greenwood in 5A quarterfinals)
Key returnees: Kennedy Bullins, 6-1 junior middle hitter (371 kills, 68 blocks, 129 digs, 29 aces, all-state, AVCA Phenom); Maggie Miller, 5-7 senior setter (888 assists, 54 aces, 328 digs, all-state, AVCA Phenom); Kendall Brown, 5-8 sophomore middle hitter (250 kills, 50 blocks, SB Live all-newcomer team, all-conference); Alexa Shinabery, 5-7 senior outside hitter/defensive specialist (173 kills, 261 digs, all-conference); Kaitlyn Austin, 5-7 junior outside hitter/defensive specialist (200 kills, 44 aces, 351 digs, all-conference); Abigaile Simmons, 5-3 junior libero/defensive specialist (404 digs, 41 aces, all-conference); Reese Goodwin, 5-8 junior setter/opposite hitter; Taylor Chamness, 5-6 junior setter/defensive specialist (221 digs).
After winning the 5A-East with a 14-0 record and advancing to the quarterfinals in the Class 5A state tournament, the Lady Patriots hope to continue their momentum. Head coach Lisa Beasley likes her team’s depth with the addition of a sophomore class that went 21-4 a year ago and leadership with eight players who started and/or played a lot last year. She said her team can do a better job of communicating on the court. She said if her team can stay healthy and have a good attitude, this team can go a long way.
9. GREENWOOD
HEAD COACH: Jennifer Golden, 24th year (499-220-1)
2023 record (postseason results): 23-11 (lost 3-2 to Benton in Class 5A finals)
Key returnees: Loren Eckart, 5-11 senior setter (870 assists, 246 digs); Lexi Wieser, 5-3 senior libero (235 digs); Rylee Daniel, 5-2 senior setter; Aspen Payton, 5-8 senior outside hitter; Anna Grace Dedmon, 5-9 junior middle hitter; Ella Dickinson, 5-8 senior outside hitter/right-side hitter (84 kills, 32 blocks, 51 digs).
Key departures: Myia McCoy, outside hitter (496 kills, Bradley signee SB Live all-state team), Kiki Rice, outside hitter (283 kills, 58 digs), Tori Howard, libero (425 digs, 19 aces); Karsen Hart, middle hitter (227 kills, 91 blocks); Salem Colburn, middle hitter (92 kills, 75 blocks)
The Lady Bulldogs lose a lot of talent, but head coach Jennifer Golden likes her team’s cohesiveness. While her team is not tall (Eckart is the tallest player at 5-11), she said they’ll make up for it with athleticism. Golden said her squad will have to be a very good ball-control team this year. Greenwood will always play a tough non-conference schedule and this year is no different with matches against 4-time Class 6A state champion Fayetteville, 6A Springdale Har-Ber, 4A runner-up Shiloh Christian and playing in the Bentonville Early Bird Invitational and the Ozark Challenge in Missouri in October. Golden’s goal is to benefit from playing tough opponents outside the conference pays off in October when state tournament week rolls around.
COACH SAID: “With the change in conferences this year, it was much harder to rank teams in the conference and overall. I am excited what we have so many great teams that will make our division so competitive.” — Greenwood head coach Jennifer Golden
10. BAPTIST PREP
Head coach: Krista Spoon, 7 years
2023 record: 37-2-1 (Class 3A state champions)
Key returnees: Rachel Jackson, 5-5, senior; libero (398 digs, 99 aces), ; Addie Fielder, 5-8 senior setter (918 assists, 200 kills, 76 aces); Ryan Rusher, 5-11 senior setter (240 digs, 261 kills, 54 aces); Summer O’Dell, 5-11 junior middle blocker (62 blocks, 117 kills, .231 hitting percentage, all-conference)
Key departures: Abigail Renshaw, outside hitter (second-team all-SB Live all-state team; state tournament MVP, Drury University signee)
The Lady Eagles, who are two-time state champions, moved up to Class 4A because of the Arkansas Activities Association’s competitive equity rule, figure to be in the mix for the Class 4A state championship. Head coach Krista Spoon likes her team’s experience and defense but has concerns about serve and receive and leadership. The Lady Eagles traditionally play a tough non-conference schedule and this year’s slate is no different with matches against defending 2A runner-up Conway Christian, 6A Little Rock Central, 4A Southside Charter, 5A semifinalist Mount St. Mary and 6A runner-up Conway.
COACH SAID: “Brookland will be really good again. They have key players back and a great program). Nancy (Rodriguez) and her staff do a great job. I have heard Gravette is really good. I know that Clarksville has two great coaches as well as Fountain Lake. Mena is always good, and I believe Pulaski Academy will be in the mix. We have some great players returning and we hope to compete in 4A just like we did while we were in 3A. Honestly I am sure there are teams I am missing but I haven't paid as much attention because we have been in 3A for several years.” — Baptist Prep head coach Krista Spoon
11. BROOKLAND
Head coach: Nancy Rodriguez, 26th year
2023 record (postseason results): 37-4 (Class 4A state champions)
Key returnees: Chloe Rodriguez, 6-0 senior setter (31 blocks, 52 aces, 1,057 assists, 269 digs, SB Live first-team all-state); Evan Polsgrove, 5-10 senior outside hitter (355 kills, 259 digs); Emery Booker, 5-10 junior middle blocker (93 kills); Cassidy King, 6-0 senior middle blocker (171 kills, .350 hitting percentage).
Key departures: Rylee Walker, libero, state-tournament MVP (433 digs); Maddie Smith, outside hitter (310 kills); Addie Vowell, right-side hitter (256 kills).
The Bearcats are coming off consecutive state championships and have been to the finals three years in a row, losing to Valley View in 2021. Head coach Nancy Rodriguez likes her team’s ability to play at a fast pace with strong hitters at all positions. She is concerned about developing chemistry with the loss of Walker, Smith and Vowell. Callie Curtis, 5-10 senior is expected to start at outside hitter and Berkeley Brewer, 5-7 senior is expected to start at libero. Rodriguez said the key to success will be serve and receive and playing defense. A tough non-conference schedule awaits with matches against 5A Valley View, 6A semifinalist Cabot, 5A semifinalist Mount St. Mary, 6A runner-up Conway and 5A East champion Marion.
12. SHILOH CHRISTIAN
Head coach: Nathan Bodenstein, 11th year (250-92-10)
2023 record (playoff results): 29-7 (lost 3-0 to Brookland in Class 4A finals)
Key returnees: Bella Bonanno, 5-5 senior libero (3-time all-star selection, SB Live second-team all-state; 90 aces, 494 digs, 87 assists, 576 receptions, Ole Miss commitment); Laila Creighton, 5-7 senior setter (3-time all-state selection, 62 aces, 225 digs, 88 kills, 1,092 assists); Audrey Pender, 6-1 senior middle blocker (SB Live second-team all-state, 49 aces, 343 kills, .332 hitting percentage, 73 blocks); Chloe Blessing, 5-10 junior outside hitter (SB Live all-newcomer team, 49 aces, 474 kills, .232 hitting percentage, 284 digs); Reese Jones, 5-11 senior outside hitter (all-state, 130 kills); Caroline Red, 6-0 senior middle blocker (all-conference, 143 kills, .223 hitting percentage, 59 blocks); Mary Reece, 5-7 junior right-side hitter (all-conference, 137 kills); Paige Addington, 5-6 senior defensive specialist (41 aces, 185 digs)
Key departures: Savvy Williams, defensive specialist (all-conference, 56 aces, 210 digs).
One thing is guaranteed: Shiloh Christian will not lose in the state finals to Brookland. That’s because the Lady Saints, who reached the state finals the past two years, have moved up to Class 5A because of the Arkansas Activities Association’s competitive equity rule. Shiloh moves up and plays a tough schedule with 6A-West opponents: Rogers, Bentonville, Rogers Heritage and Fort Smith Southside. In addition, there is 5A runner-up Greenwood in 5A-West Conference action. Also scheduled is three-time Class 3A state runner-up Hackett along with the Bentonville Early Bird Invitational, Hot Springs Lakeside MTXE Tournament and Conway Lady Cat Invitational. However, the Lady Saints have plenty of talent with eight players who started or saw extensive action a year ago. Head coach Nathan Bodenstein likes his team’s experience, ball control, offensive threats and deep bench. He is concerned about his team’s blocking ability. He said the key is to stay humble with a tough schedule.
COACH SAID: “This is a big move for us. We have been in the 4A for 12 years. We are excited about the competition and look forward to working hard to compete for a state championship.” — Shiloh Christian head coach Nathan Bodenstein
13. HACKETT
Head coach: Bridget Freeman, eighth year (154-54)
2023 record (postseason results): 35-2-1 (lost 3-0 to Baptist Prep in Class 3A finals)
Key returnees: Makenzie Freeman, 6-1 senior outside hitter (421 kills, .327 hitting percentage, 2689 digs, 27 blocks, 49 assists, second-team all-SB Live second team all-state team); Michaelyn Freeman, 6-0 junior outside hitter (433 kills, 274 digs, 60 aces, 60 assists, 19 blocks, all-SB Live, all-state newcomer team); Lilly Oxford, 5-4 senior libero (351 digs, 96 assists, 41 aces, all-state).
Key departures: Prairie Vaughn, all-state, all-star setter, Missouri West Plains signee (1,004 assists, 67 aces); Aubree Ruggles, all-star middle blocker, Central Baptist signee (194 kills, 54 blocks); Alona Rothwell, all-conference middle blocker (155 kills, 63 blocks, 51 aces)
The Lady Hornets have been in the state finals every year since 2019, winning the 2019 Class 2A and 2020 3A title before losing the past three to Hackett and Baptist Prep. Hackett, which has been in Class 3A the past four years, drops down to 2A this year. Head coach Bridget Freeman wants to add a volleyball state title to the softball title that she and her two daughters Makenzie and Michaelyn won this past spring. Bridget Freeman lists her team’s seniors who have experience and are aggressive servers as team’s strengths. On the other side, she said replacing her teams’s middle hitters, setter and right-side hitters as weaknesses. She said the key is to get the ball to her team’s strongest hitters and finding right chemistry.
COACH SAID: “I am very excited about this team and the way they have been practicing this summer. They come in each day with a great work ethic. They truly love to play and love playing hard for each other. I am seeing tons of positive interactions between passers and setters and setters and hitters. I truly can’t wait to see what they achieve. We won state in 2019 and 2020 and have been runner ups the last three years in a row, so I know they are very hungry for another title. This team desperately wants to be back in the finals for the sixth straight year and are willing to do whatever it takes to be there.” — Hackett head coach Bridget Freeman
14. CABOT
Head coach: Anna Robertson, sixth year (95-51-2)
2023 record (postseason results): 22-11 (lost 3-0 to Fayetteville in 6A semifinals)
Key returnees: Margaret Addison Scott, 6-0 senior right-side hitter (213 kills, 77 blocks); Madilyn Lenox, 5-11 junior middle hitter (211 kills, 58 blocks); Candela Saz Price, 5-6 junior outside hitter (129 kills, 26 blocks, 69 digs); Emma Shepherd, 5-6 senior defensive specialist (272 digs, 25 aces); Taylor Caldwell, 5-7 senior outside hitter (34 aces, 57 kills, 203 digs).
Key departures: McKinzee Haas, middle hitter (all-star selection); Jaycie Cook, setter/right side hitter (all-star selection); Riley Henson, libero, (all-conference); Molly Ivy, setter, (all-conference)
The Lady Panthers have been to the semifinals for the past two years and bring back four starters along with senior middle hitter Abby Lemay (131 kills, 39 blocks) and junior libero Addison Edwards (171 digs, 27 aces). Head coach Anna Robertson likes her returning starters and experience and a large sophomore class led by her daughter, setter/outside hitter Alexa Robertson and outside hitter Bryce Passmore. She is concerned about having to replace Jaycie Cook, who was named to the all-star game. She said her team needs to hustle, minimize errors, capitalize on mistakes and play at a fast pace.
COACH SAID: “We have made it to the semifinals of state the past two years and am looking to capitalize on some of the experiences we have had to win conference and get to the finals of state.” — Cabot head coach Anna Robertson
15. BRYANT
Head coach: Leigh Ann Back
2023 record (2023 postseason results): 15-15 (lost 3-1 to Fayetteville in Class 6A quarterfinals)
Key returnees: Reece Wilburn, 5-4 senior setter (25 aces, 427 assists, 170 digs, TCU commitment); Emerson Traylor, 5-9 senior setter (31 aces, 291 assists, 110 digs, Louisiana Tech commitment); Gracie Brown, 6-0 senior middle blocker (43 aces, 245 kills, 104 blocks, Southeast Louisiana commitment); Lynnli McDonald, senior defensive specialist (168 digs, 49 aces); Bree Williamson, junior defensive specialist (174 digs, 11 aces); Izzy Lockhart, 5-10 senior right-side hitter (113 kills, 53 digs); Vivian Spradlin, 6-1 senior right-side hitter (81 kills, 32 digs, Central Arkansas commitment)
Key departures: Tione Freeman, libero (458 digs)
The Lady Hornets are a team to keep an eye on in Class 6A. Head coach Leigh Ann Back likes her defense, offensive and continuity based on the fact they lost one player. However, she is concerned they are undersized with Brown being the only player listed at 6-0. She said the key to success is consistency and confidence.
COACH SAID: “6A is the toughest conference in the state for volleyball. We play a very tough non-conference schedule to prepare us for our conference and state.” — Bryant head coach Leigh Ann Back
16. LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Head coach: Lacey Rowan, 11th year
2023 record (postseason results): 19-10 (lost 3-1 to Paragould in Class 5A first round)
Key returnees: Brooke Phillips, 5-7 senior outside hitter (all-conference); Bailee Jeffus, 5-11 senior outside hitter (all-conference); Samantha Schmitt, 5-4 junior libero (31 aces, 364 digs, 64 assists, all-conference); Rori Rowan, 5-7 senior setter
Key departures: Jordan Terry, middle hitter (all-state); Isabella Elley, setter (all-state); Olivia Eoff, right-side hitter (all-conference); Nancy Livers, middle hitter
Head coach Lacey Rowan likes her team’s returning players and positive team dynamics and her team’s depth. She said her team has some sophomores in key roles who need more experience. She said the key is gaining strength in the offense and making solid connections on the court.
COACH SAID: “I am very excited about this upcoming season. We are returning several starters and adding some strong sophomores to our roster and looking forward to their growth this season to help us compete in our conference. We have a strong conference and have added Greenbrier to our conference this year so that will continue to increase the competitiveness of 5A Central.” — LRCA head coach Lacey Rowan
17. GRAVETTE
Head coach: Addison Masters, first year
2023 record: 27-4 (lost 3-0 to Brookland in Class 4A semifinals)
Key returnees: Ella Pinches, 5-9 senior outside hitter (249 kills, 53 aces, 23 blocks, 216 digs); Drew Madison, 5-10 senior middle hitter (47 kills, 24 blocks, 45 digs); Mckenna Frazier, 5-8 senior setter/right-side hitter (37 aces, 113 digs); Laney Chilton, 5-7 junior libero (26 kills, 43 aces, 460 digs, 104 assists)
Key departures: Graci Moffit, right-side hitter (all-conference); Belen Nelson, middle blocker (all-star game selection, all-state); Keeley Elsea, right-side hitter (all-conference)
Addison Masters takes over after Britney Davis left for Bentonville West. She likes her team’s senior class in which four are starters (Rebekah Hearne, a 5-3 defensive specialist is the other starter), along with returning offensive production from Pinches. She is concerned about having to break in new players like junior Kinsley Burrow at setter/right-side hitter and freshman Emma Renfrow at outside hitter. She said the key to success is having a good hitter-setter connection, staying in system to run the offense and keeping defensive errors to a minimum.
COACH SAID: “I am excited to step into my first year as a varsity head coach for this team. The senior class is a competitive group who strive to make their teammates better. Our conference is very strong and we look forward to competing this season. Our goal is to make it back to the state tournament.” — Gravette head coach Addison Masters
18. MANSFIELD
Head coach: Kaylie Andrews, seventh year (142-34)
2023 record: 35-2 (Class 2A state champions)
Key returnees: Kaylee Ward, 6-4 junior middle hitter (86 blocks, 54 aces, 385 kills, 68 digs); Presley Curry, 5-9 senior setter (600 assists, 45 aces, 115 digs, 28 kills, 20 blocks); Ambria Whittaker, 5-9 senior middle blocker/outside hitter (52 aces, 67 kills, 68 digs, 16 blocks)
Key departures: Alyson Edwards, middle blocker (400 kills, 69 aces, 286 digs, 81 blocks, SB Live, second-team, all-state); Kynslee Ward, outside hitter (73 aces, 306 digs, 221 kills); Kinley Vanmeter, libero (344 digs); Cole Smith, setter (100 aces, 550 assists, 10 blocks, 125 digs, 124 kills)
The Lady Tigers have won four consecutive state championships at Class 2A and now move up to 3A where they will try and show they can win regardless of the level of competition. With three returning starters, head coach Kaylie Andrews said the big challenge is getting experience and confidence for players like senior Azlynn Stover, 5-7 outside hitter/right-side hitter; junior Daisy Nelson, 5-3 junior libero/defensive specialist; senior Trinity Triska, 5-3 libero/defensive specialist; sophomore Danielle Lowery, 5-9 middle blocker; and junior Kamryn Infalt, 5-3 setter; senior Kaylie Lowery, 5-11 middle blocker; and sophomore Whitley Boyd, 5-6 right-side hitter/outside hitter and making sure the Lady Tigers develop good chemistry.
COACH SAID: “We want to continue to be a huge presence on the front row, whether it be attacking or blocking. We also want to keep teams out of system with aggressive serves. I am very excited about this group because they have so much depth and versatility. Even though we are moving up a classification, I feel we will be able to be very successful and be at the top of our conference and have a very competitive chance at state.” — Mansfield head coach Kaylie Andrews
19. POTTSVILLE
Head coach: Kacie Stabler, second year
2023 record (postseason results): 23-5 (lost 3-1 to Prairie Grove in Class 4A first round)
Key returnees: Kyle Mathis, 5-4 junior setter (25 aces, 15 assists per match, 76 digs); Rylee Morris, 5-10 junior middle hitter (.352 hitting percentage, all-state); Marlo Hollis, 5-7 junior outside hitter (37 aces, 7 kills per matches, 100 digs, all-state); Emerson Corbin, 5-8 outside hitter (all-state); Lily Holsted, 5-2 junior libero (56 digs).
Key departures: Tawnie Sweeden, outside hitter (all-star selection, 2-time all-state); Kennedy Corbin, middle hitter (all-state tournament team); Ella Holsted, libero (106 digs); Drue Hollis, defensive specialist (125 digs)
Head coach Kacie Stabler expects her team to be strong defensively that will hustle and play with a lot of grit. She is concerned about getting better offensively. She said her team will have to out hustle the opposition and work together.
COACH SAID: “We are moving into a new conference this year which is exciting. We have played with all of the teams at some point, so it is not totally new. Our biggest challenged with be the addition of the regional tournament and we are probably in the toughest regionals, paired with 4A-1 out of Northwest Arkansas. I am confident that we have what it takes and hopeful we can continue to build and compete.” — Pottsville head coach Kacie Stabler
20. HARDING ACADEMY
Head coach: Matt Francis, second year (23-5)
2023 record (postseason results): 23-5 (lost 3-0 to Baptist Prep in Class 3A semifinals)
Key returnees: Mileigh Harlow, 6-0 senior middle blocker (277 kills, .254 hitting percentage, 186 digs, 73 blocks); Krimson Fager, 5-i senior right-side hitter (199 kills, .266 hitting percentage, 36 blocks); Ellie Morgan, 5-9 junior outside hitter (222 kills, 207 digs); Kayson Reeves, 5-10 junior middle blocker, (119 kills, 29 blocks).
Key departures: Mary Dugger, setter, (766 assists, 238 digs, 76 aces); Sydney Patten, libero (413 digs, 53 aces)
The Lady Wildcats have experience with four returning starters featuring two seniors and two returning juniors. Head coach Matt Francis is concerned with junior Kennedy Lavin replacing Dugger at setter and sophomore Gabby Metheny replacing Patten at libero. Francis said his team must control on first contact and serve well.
COACH SAID: “With the departure of Hackett and Baptist Prep, I think 3A is open as it has been in a while. Additions like Mansfield, Lavaca and Conway Christian make the depth better than it has been. I think anyone 1-10 could beat each other. It should be a fun and exciting year.” — Harding Academy head coach Matt Francis.
21. CONWAY CHRISTIAN
Head coach: Kobie McKnight, second year (25-2)
2023 record (postseason results): 25-2 (lost 3-0 to Mansfield in Class 2A finals)
Key returnees: Brooklyn Pratt, 5-5 senior setter; Emerson Rice, 5-9 senior outside hitter; Savannah Shoesmith, 5-5 senior outside hitter/defensive specialist; Emma Carver, 5-10 senior middle blocker.
Key departures: Ashlyn Kinney, setter; Kate Scroggins, libero (Central Baptist College signee)
McKnight, who came over from Quitman guided the Eagles to the Class 2A state finals before falling to Mansfield. This year, Conway Christian moves to 3A thanks to the Arkansas Activities Association’s competitive equity rule. McKnight likes her team’s experience with four returning starters and said the key is to stay motivated. The schedule features tournaments at Sheridan and Paris and non-conference action against defending 3A state champion Baptist Prep, Harding Academy, Conway St. Joseph and two big conference matchups will against Paris.
COACH SAID: “As a program, we are excited to be moving up to 3A. We are looking forward to seeing strong competition and having to compete at a higher level. I have several returning seniors that contributed throughout the season last year. They have continued to work hard in the off season in the weight room and playing club volleyball. Although we lost seven seniors last year, the incoming senior class has been very intentional about building a strong culture and setting high expectations for the upcoming season.” — Conway Christian head coach Kobie McKnight
22. PRAIRIE GROVE
Head coach: Lindsey Biocic, sixth year
2023 record (postseason results): 18-12-1 (lost 3-2 to Fountain Lake in Class 4A quarterfinals)
Key returnees: Emma Kate Vertz, 5-7 senior setter (95 kills, 216 digs, 720 assists, 42 aces, all-state); Ashlyn Tag, 5-11 senior outside hitter (209 kills, 12 blocks, 74 digs, all-state tournament team); Ashtyn Burton, 5-11 senior middle blocker (137 kills, 67 digs, 43 assists, 48 blocks, all-conference); Havyn Huber, 6-0 senior right-side hitter (132 kills, 31 aces, 151 digs, all-conference); Macy Guist, 5-2 senior libero (167 digs, 13 aces); Kylee Fields, 5-5 senior libero/defensive specialist (95 digs).
Key departures: Kamrynn Coughran, all-conference outside hitter; Savannah Smith, all-conference middle blocker; Kaylee Wilson, all-conference libero
The Lady Tigers return a lot of experience led by Vertz and have balance with hitters in Tag, Burton and Huber. Head coach Lindsey Biocic said 5-11 junior Emma Hix (14 kills and 8 blocks) will be expected to start and play a lot of middle blocker. She expects junior Avery Mann to start and play a lot at setter or outside hitter. She said 5-6 senior defensive specialist Elli Gerbholz will miss the season with a torn ACL. She said Emma Kate Vertz was named top setter at a camp at the University of Nebraska.
23. PARIS
Head coach: Jerry Fulmer, first year
2023 record (postseason results): 22-11 (lost 3-0 to Baptist Prep in Class 3A quarterfinals)
Key returnees: Annabelle Perry, 5-10 senior outside hitter; Claire Zeiler, 5-10 senior outside hitter; Lauren Reames, 5-7 senior middle blocker; Kaydence Freeman, 5-8 senior outside hitter
Key departures: Kendrianna Martines (libero); Abby Walker (setter); Carson Johnson (setter)
The Lady Eagles, who won the Class 3A state title in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021 and were runner-up in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2020 are hoping to get back to the state finals after falling short the past two years at the hands of Baptist Prep. They also have a new coach in Jerry Fulmer, who follows Josh Garcia-Hart and Jordan Devine. Fulmer has a team with four returning senior starters but is concerned about replacing his two setters Abby Walker and Carson Johnson and is moving Perry over there from outside hitter. He said the key to success is staying healthy and having Perry adapt quickly maintaining good team chemistry.
24. CONWAY ST. JOSEPH
Head coach: Luke Davis, 18th year
2023 record (postseason results): 19-9 (lost 3-2 to Life Way Christian in Class 2A quarterfinals)
Key returnees: Kate Nabholz, 5-10 senior outside hitter (all-state); Lily Vaughn, 5-9 senior middle hitter; Anna Nabholz, 5-11 senior middle hitter; Autumn Skinner, 5-5 junior setter; Holly Morgan, 5-4 junior libero; Emily Nabholz, 5-7 sophomore utility.
Key departures: Catherine Royal, all-conference middle blocker; Blakely Holland, 5-2 all-conference libero
Head coach Luke Davis said his team should be strong at the net and has hitters who “can put the ball down.” He said he is relying on several new girls in new positions to step up and contribute. He said the key to success is to be successful on the first past and “give us a chance to swing.”
25. LIFE WAY CHRISTIAN
2023 record (postseason results): 12-10 (lost 3-0 to Mansfield in Class 2A semifinals)
Head coach: Chelle Shadox, first year
Key returnees: Anneke Kihm, 5-6 senior outside hitter; Grace Weaver, 5-4 senior defensive specialist; Makenna Roberts, 5-10 junior middle blocker; Megan Dunn, 5-7 junior setter; Sydney Shadow, 5-3 junior libero
Key departures: Madi Dunn, libero
The Lady Warriors have a new coach in Chelle Shadow, who replaces Ross Kelly. Life Way Christian has postseason success on its side, reaching the semifinals last year, the quarterfinals in 2022 and the state finals in 2021. The Lady Warriors, who had been in the same conference with four-time Class 2A state champion Mansfield, catch a break as the Lady Tigers move to Class 3A. Shadow likes her team’s cohesion and determination, but is concerned about her team’s size with Roberts being the only player who stands 5-10. She said the key to success is having a team attitude and high serve percentage.
-- Jeff Halpern