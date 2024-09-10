Arkansas high school volleyball Top 25 rankings (9/10/2024)
The Arkansas high school volleyball season enters its third week and on Tuesday night, we have a big showdown when No. 1 Fort Smith Southside (4-0) travels to No. 3 Fayetteville (7-2).
A year ago, Fayetteville won 3-0 in Fort Smith and 3-2 in Fayetteville toward the end of the regular season with the last set being decided 15-12.
Tuesday night’s match promises to go a long way toward determining the No. 1 ranking in SBLive’s list and which team wins the 6A-West and gets a No. 1 seed in the state tournament.
While it’s big, both coaches know there is a lot of volleyball to be played between now and Oct. 29 when the state tournament begins.
“We are three conference matches in and you can already see that there are no off nights in the 6A West. We are still finding a rhythm and continuing to grow into new roles. Just like every night in 6A West, our goal will be to play hard, play smart, and play together,” said Southside head coach Natalie Throneberry.
Fayetteville head coach Jessica Phelan, whose team is the four-time Class 6A state champion, knows this could be a measuring stick. She said, “Facing Southside will be an early gauge of our potential, as they consistently field a well-coached team with a strong returning core. It will be a fun battle at Bulldog Arena.”
The biggest mover this week in the rankings was Baptist Prep, which moved from No. 10 to No. 6 after winning Little Rock Spikefest.
1. FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE (4-0)
Previous rank: No. 1
Lady Mavericks ace their first big test vs. No. 5 Bentonville and gear up for Shiloh Christian on Monday and Fayetteville on Tuesday.
2. BENTON (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 2
Lady Panthers defeat Sheridan, head to Greenbrier Monday, host El Dorado Tuesday and travel to Texarkana Thursday.
3. FAYETTEVILLE (7-2)
Previous rank: No. 3
Lady Bulldogs go 3-1 at Comet Tournament of Champions in Tulsa. Only loss was to Mount St. Mary (Okla.) which is 21-1.
“The Bishop Kelley tournament was a great opportunity for our team to build trust and strengthen setter-hitter connections against quality opponents. They had some highs to celebrate and lows to learn from but as whole showed some real progress.” — Fayetteville head coach Jessica Phelan
4. SHILOH CHRISTIAN (7-0)
Previous rank: No. 12
Big non-conference test Monday night vs. No. 1 Fort Smith Southside.
“We are excited for this early season matchup with Southside. I think playing elite teams like Southside will reveal the things we need to improve on and what we are currently doing well. They are well coached and have a lot of talented players, and we are looking forward to the challenge at this point in the season.” — Shiloh Christian head coach Nathan Bodenstein
5. SPRINGDALE HAR-BER (8-2)
Previous rank: No. 7
Lady Wildcats overcome 2-1 deficit to win at Bentonville.
“I am really proud of how gritty our kids were. After set one, they had a choice to make for the rest of the night and they chose to battle through it. It was a whole team effort.” — Springdale Har-Ber head coach Cassie Loyd.
6. BAPTIST PREP (10-2)
Previous rank: No. 10
After losing to Brookland in pool play at Spikefest, Baptist Prep defeats No. 11 Brookland in the semifinals and beats No. 8 Valley View for the championship.
“Today was a total team effort. I have the best kids that a coach could ever ask for. Win or lose I would choose this team everyday!!! We fought and we played through hard. We adjusted to a different rotation and we had kids step up big time. We played some very good teams today and every game we got better. I am proud of who each of them are as people and I am thankful that they all know there is more to life than the game we all love. We played with joy and we played to honor the Lord. It was an amazing day and I am just so thankful!!!” — Baptist Prep head coach Krista Spoon
8. VALLEY VIEW (7-2-1)
Previous rank: No. 8
Lady Blazers reach the finals of Spikefest before falling to Baptist Prep.
“I’m extremely proud of our players. It’s been a while since we have been in the finals of Spikefest. It’s one of my favorite tournaments and if you’re here late you know your team is playing great volleyball. I believe in this team and the hard work that they’re putting in. One of these matches it’s going to pay off where we are on the winning side of the match and I hope it’s when it matters the most. I told them the season is not a sprint it’s a marathon and we have to train for the longevity.” — Valley View head coach Margie McGee
9. MARION (8-2)
Previous rank: No. 9
Lady Patriots add 5A-East Conference wins over Nettleton and Batesville and go 4-2 at River City Classic in Bartlett, Tenn.
10. BROOKLAND (8-2)
Previous rank: No. 11
Lady Hornets lost to No. 7 Conway Tuesday and fell to No. 10 Baptist Prep in the semifinals at Spikefest.
“I feel it was a good day overall, maybe not result I wanted but we were able to play lots of kids and have some tough matches. All in all a great take away from early in the season.” — Brookland head coach Nancy Rodriguez.
11. HACKETT (11-0)
Previous rank: No. 12
Lady Hornets go 7-0 on the week and win the Huntsville Invitational, adding victories over 5A-West teams Siloam Springs on Wednesday and Harrison for the tournament championship
“I have been incredibly proud of my kids this week. They have displayed such passion and grit through three road games from Tuesday to Thursday and then we left at 5:30 AM on Saturday to travel to Huntsville. I have loved watching them go into each game, ready to battle!” — Hackett head coach Bridget Freeman
12. BENTONVILLE WEST (7-2)
Previous rank: No. 13
Wolverines meet Webb City (Mo.) Monday along with conference foes Rogers and Fort Smith Northside this week.
13. BENTONVILLE (3-4)
Previous rank: No. 5
Tough week for Bentonville which fell to No. 1 Fort Smith Southside and No. 6 Springdale Har-Ber.
14. BRYANT (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 15
Every match the Lady Hornets have played has gone five sets. Conference opener Tuesday at Jonesboro before hosting Little Rock Southwest Thursday
15. CABOT (4-3)
Previous rank: No. 14
Lady Panthers face non-conference test vs. Brookland along with conference foes Little Rock Southwest and Conway this week.
16. PRAIRIE GROVE (7-1-1)
Previous rank: No. 18
Lady Tigers fall in second round of the gold bracket at Spikefest to eventual champion Baptist Prep.
“It was a good day for us. I saw some really good things the team was able to accomplish and work through and also were able to see some areas that we still need to fine tune. We enjoyed getting to play some teams we don’t normally get to face. The team as a whole gained confidence today and we hope to continue to build on that the remainder of the season.
17. LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL (3-1)
Previous rank: No. 16
Lady Tigers fall to No. 10 Baptist Prep and beat North Little Rock. Assistant coach Jessica Cantrell takes over while head coach Markie Alberius goes on maternity leave.
18. FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE (4-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Only loss was No. 4 Conway on Aug. 27. Lady Bears get to distinguish themselves vs. No. 5 Springdale Har-Ber and No. 12 Bentonville West this week
19. LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (3-2)
Previous rank: No. 17
After splitting with Sylvan Hills and Bryant, Lady Warriors go to Vilonia on Tuesday and host Mount St. Mary on Thursday which always brings an energetic crowd.
20. PARIS (8-2)
Previous rank: No. 22
After three victories in three consecutive days, the Lady Eagles reach the second round at Little Rock Spikefest, falling to Brookland.
21. EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE (3-2)
Previous rank: No. 19
Lady Wildcats fell to Baptist Prep and Pottsville and will head to Little Rock Central on Tuesday.
22. HARDING ACADEMY (4-1)
Previous rank: No. 21
Lady Wildcats get a double dip of Conway this week. At Conway St. Joseph on Monday and at Conway Christian on Thursday.
23. MANSFIELD (5-3-2)
Previous rank: No. 20
Mansfield had tough showing at Huntsville Invitational, tying Berryville and Lincoln and losing to Harrison in pool play before losing to Huntsville in the finals of the silver bracket.
24. POTTSVILLE (2-3)
Previous rank: No. 23
Def. No. 19 Episcopal Collegiate 3-0; lost to Van Buren 3-1
Lady Apaches def. Episcopal, lose to Van Buren and head to Russellville Monday, host Dover Tuesday and go to Atkins on Thursday.
25. CONWAY ST. JOSEPH (3-3)
Previous rank: No. 25
Lady Bulldogs go 2-1 to even their record. Big match on Monday vs. No. 22 Harding Academy.