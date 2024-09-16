Arkansas high school volleyball top performers for Sept. 9-15
Here’s a list of top volleyball performers for the week of Sept. 9-15
Piper Battie, Fayetteville
The junior had 9 kills and 7 assists in a 3-1 loss to Fort Smith Southside. She had 14 kills in a 3-2 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.
Chloe Blessing, Shiloh Christian
The junior had 18 kills and 14 digs in a 3-2 loss to Fort Smith Southside. She had 17 kills and 18 digs in a 3-0 victory over Van Buren. She had 15 kills, 15 digs and 5 aces in a 3-0 victory over Alma.
Laila Creighton, Shiloh Christian
The senior had 41 assists and 12 digs in a 3-2 loss to Fort Smith Southside. She had 39 assists and 7 digs in a 3-0 victory over Van Buren. She had 31 assists in a 3-0 victory over Alma and surpassed 1,000 career assists.
Reece Davis, Springdale Har-Ber
The sophomore had 50 assists in a 3-2 loss to Fayetteville.
Gabriella DuPree, Fort Smith Southside
The senior had 20 kills and 20 digs in a 3-1 victory over Fayetteville. She had 21 kills, 14 digs and 5 aces in a 3-2 victory over Shiloh Christian. She had 8 kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 victory over Springdale.
Makenzie Freeman, Hackett
The senior had 10 kills, 8 digs and 2 aces in a 3-0 victory over Lavaca. She had 10 kills, 8 digs and 6 aces in a 3-0 victory over Waldon. She had 10 kills and hit .909 with 7 aces in a 3-0 victory over Hector.
Kasey Goldberg, Pea Ridge
The senior had 15 kills and 35 digs in a 3-1 loss to Berryville and 12 kills and 27 digs in a 3-1 loss to Gravette.
Lauren Latham, Hot Springs Lakeside
The senior had 23 assists, 3 aces, 11 digs, 12 kills and 2 blocks in a 3-2 loss to Conway. She had 15 assists, 7 kills, 6 digs and 4 aces in a 3-0 victory over Texarkana. She had 18 assists 7 kills, 11 digs and 1 block in a 3-0 victory over Hot Springs.
Jaynea Manning, Fort Smith Northside
The senior had 15 kills, 12 digs and 2 blocks in a 3-1 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.
Laney Marsh, Episcopal Collegiate
The junior had 25 kills and 21 digs in a 3-2 victory over Bauxite.
Mecate Marsh, Cabot
The junior had 20 assists in 2-0 loss to Brookland. She had 39 assists, 6 kills and 12 digs in a 3-2 loss to Conway.
Reece Montgomery, Mena
The senior had 19 kills and 5 blocks in a 3-1 victory over Fountain Lake.
Mileah Neal, Fort Smith Southside
The senior had 35 assists in a 3-1 victory over Fort Smith Southside. She had 42 assists and 18 digs in a 3-2 victory over Shiloh Christian. She had 30 assists, 3 aces, 6 kills and 10 digs in a 3-0 victory over Springdale.
Ella Nelson, Mount St. Mary volleyball
The junior had 20 digs in a 2-1 loss to Brookland. She had 34 digs in a 3-2 victory over Little Rock Christian.
Riley Owens, Valley View
The senior topped the 1,000-career assist mark with 11 assists and 4 digs in a 3-0 victory over West Memphis and had 15 assists, 4 digs and 2 kills in a 3-2 loss to Houston (Tenn.).
Lydia Pitts, Fort Smith Southside
The senior had 11 kills in a 3-1 victory over Fayetteville. She had 14 kills, 2 blocks and 7 digs in a 3-2 victory over Shiloh Christian. She had 16 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs and 2 blocks in a 3-0 victory over Springdale.
Isabella Sategna, Fayetteville
The sophomore had nine blocks in a 3-1 loss to Fort Smith Southside.
Emma Schnackenberg, Episcopal Collegiate
The junior had 48 assists and 14 digs in a 3-2 victory over Bauxite.
Marlee Smith, Lavaca
The junior had 8 aces and 7 kills in a 3-2 victory over Providence Academy and returned after breaking her tooth in the second set while running after a ball and crashing into a metal hand rail in the bleachers. She 2 aces and 10 kills in a 3-0 victory over Charleston.
Skylar Sterritt, Sheridan
The junior had 22 kills and 20 digs in a 3-1 victory over Lake Hamilton. She had 21 kills and 8 digs in a 3-0 victory over White Hall.
Claire Vance, Hot Springs Lakeside
The senior had 5 blocks in a 3-0 victory over Texarkana and had 13 kills, 5 blocks and 4 digs in a 3-2 loss to Conway. She had 9 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs and 4 blocks in a 3-0 victory over Hot Springs.
Emma Vertz, Prairie Grove
The senior had 4 kills, 1 ace, 12 digs and 49 assists in a 3-1 victory over Lincoln. She had 2 aces and 20 assists in a 3-0 victory over Gentry. She had 2 aces, 13 digs, and 40 assists in a 3-1 victory over Huntsville.
Brooklynn Weaver, Rogers
The senior had 14 kills and 8 blocks in a 3-1 victory over Bentonville West.
Bree Williamson, Bryant
The junior had 20 digs in a 3-2 loss to Little Rock Central. She had 29 digs and 2 aces in a 3-0 victory over Jonesboro.
Claire Zeller, Paris
The senior had 8 kills, hit .368 and had 5 aces in a 3-0 victory over Mayflower.