Ashley Henley hired as Harding Academy head football coach
Harding Academy approved the hire of Shiloh Christian defensive coordinator Ashley Henley on Jan. 17, Wildcats athletic director Shane Fullerton confirmed Thursday.
"The best way I know how to describe Coach Henley is genuine," Fullerton told High School on SI. "We feel like he is a genuine football guy and one who is going to teach our kids to be tough. He is genuinely spirit-led and, ultimately, the best compliment we can give anyone is that we want our own children to be led by them — and I can't wait personally for my own son to be under his care."
Henley has worked on Shiloh Christian's staff since moving to Springdale in 2017 after almost two decades in Oklahoma. He was promoted to full-time defensive coordinator of the Saints in 2023 after serving as the team's co-DC and linebackers coach. He was recently selected as one of eight finalists for the 2025 Arkansas High School Broyles Award that will be announced in February.
During Henley's tenure at Shiloh Christian, the Saints reached the state championship game six years in a row from 2019-24, despite moving up in classification twice. The Saints brought home the 2020 4A title with a 58-20 win over Rivercrest.
While Shiloh Christian has experienced immense success while getting bumped up in classification, so has Harding Academy. The Wildcats did fail to make it to the state championship game last Decemeber for the first time since 2019, but they still had a respectable season as they earned the No. 2 seed in the 5A-East after winning the Class 3A state championship in 2021 and another in 4A during the 2023 season.
It is somewhat of a homecoming for Henley as both of his sons will attend school and play football at Harding University. Kaden Henley recently transferred to play for the Bisons after signing with the University of Arkansas out of high school and spent the past three seasons with the Razorbacks. He was selected as the 2021 SBLive/High School on SI Defensive Player of the Year. Kaden's younger brother, Carter Henley, will graduate from Shiloh Christian in the spring and plans to sign with Harding University next month.
OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER
ARKANSAS HIGH
Previous coach: Trey Outlaw
New coach: Leroy Hood
CAVE CITY
Previous coach: Danny Brustrum
New coach:
DEWITT
Previous coach: Tommy Cody
New coach:
DOVER
Previous coach: Will Cox
New coach:
FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
Previous coach: Felix Curry
New coach:
HAMPTON
Previous coach: Chris Morphis
New coach:
HARDING ACADEMY
Previous coach: Neil Evans
New coach: Ashley Henley
JOE T. ROBINSON
Previous coach: Todd Eskola
New coach: Tyler Uptergrove
LAKE VILLAGE
Previous coach: Sirl Wright
New coach:
MINERAL SPRINGS
Previous coach: Jason Hathcock
New coach:
MURFREESBORO
Previous coach: Brad Chesshir
New coach: Jay Turley
NASHVILLE
Previous coach: Shawn Jackson
New coach: Brad Chesshir
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Previous coach: Clint Reed
New coach: Brad Bolding
PARKVIEW
Previous coach: Brad Bolding
New coach:
PEA RIDGE
Previous coach: Brey Cook
New coach: Tony Travis
SPRINGDALE HAR-BER
Previous coach: Brent Eckley
New coach: Aaron Danenhauer
SYLVAN HILLS
Previous coach: JJ Houle
New coach: Mark Kelley
