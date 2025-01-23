High School

Ashley Henley hired as Harding Academy head football coach

Henley has worked on Shiloh Christian's staff since moving to Springdale in 2017 after almost two decades in Oklahoma

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Harding Academy approved the hire of Shiloh Christian defensive coordinator Ashley Henley on Jan. 17, Wildcats athletic director Shane Fullerton confirmed Thursday.

"The best way I know how to describe Coach Henley is genuine," Fullerton told High School on SI. "We feel like he is a genuine football guy and one who is going to teach our kids to be tough. He is genuinely spirit-led and, ultimately, the best compliment we can give anyone is that we want our own children to be led by them — and I can't wait personally for my own son to be under his care."

Henley has worked on Shiloh Christian's staff since moving to Springdale in 2017 after almost two decades in Oklahoma. He was promoted to full-time defensive coordinator of the Saints in 2023 after serving as the team's co-DC and linebackers coach. He was recently selected as one of eight finalists for the 2025 Arkansas High School Broyles Award that will be announced in February.

During Henley's tenure at Shiloh Christian, the Saints reached the state championship game six years in a row from 2019-24, despite moving up in classification twice. The Saints brought home the 2020 4A title with a 58-20 win over Rivercrest.

While Shiloh Christian has experienced immense success while getting bumped up in classification, so has Harding Academy. The Wildcats did fail to make it to the state championship game last Decemeber for the first time since 2019, but they still had a respectable season as they earned the No. 2 seed in the 5A-East after winning the Class 3A state championship in 2021 and another in 4A during the 2023 season.

It is somewhat of a homecoming for Henley as both of his sons will attend school and play football at Harding University. Kaden Henley recently transferred to play for the Bisons after signing with the University of Arkansas out of high school and spent the past three seasons with the Razorbacks. He was selected as the 2021 SBLive/High School on SI Defensive Player of the Year. Kaden's younger brother, Carter Henley, will graduate from Shiloh Christian in the spring and plans to sign with Harding University next month.

OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER

ARKANSAS HIGH

Previous coach: Trey Outlaw

New coach: Leroy Hood

CAVE CITY

Previous coach: Danny Brustrum 

New coach: 

DEWITT

Previous coach: Tommy Cody

New coach:

DOVER

Previous coach: Will Cox

New coach:

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

Previous coach: Felix Curry

New coach:

HAMPTON

Previous coach: Chris Morphis 

New coach: 

HARDING ACADEMY

Previous coach: Neil Evans 

New coach: Ashley Henley 

JOE T. ROBINSON

Previous coach: Todd Eskola 

New coach: Tyler Uptergrove

LAKE VILLAGE

Previous coach: Sirl Wright

New coach: 

MINERAL SPRINGS

Previous coach: Jason Hathcock

New coach: 

MURFREESBORO

Previous coach: Brad Chesshir 

New coach: Jay Turley 

NASHVILLE

Previous coach: Shawn Jackson

New coach: Brad Chesshir 

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Previous coach: Clint Reed

New coach: Brad Bolding

PARKVIEW

Previous coach: Brad Bolding

New coach:

PEA RIDGE

Previous coach: Brey Cook 

New coach: Tony Travis 

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Previous coach: Brent Eckley

New coach: Aaron Danenhauer

SYLVAN HILLS

Previous coach: JJ Houle 

New coach: Mark Kelley

