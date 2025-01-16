Central Arkansas 3B Kylie Griffin selected one of best at her position for 2025
Kylie Griffin has stacked up accolades in her three seasons at Central Arkansas and, to no surprise, has been nationally recognized as one of the best at her position for the upcoming 2025 season.
The Greenbrier native took the final spot out of15 third basemen listed in all of Division I college softball per D1 Softball's corner infielder power ranking.
Griffin is the reigning ASUN Defensive Player of the Year and has been selected first-team All-ASUN the past two seasons. She was named to the ASUN All-Freshman team in 2022.
Last season, Griffin slashed .363/.146/.404 for the Bears with a team-leading 62 hits, including five doubles, a triple and 13 RBIs while batting in the leadoff spot. Griffin has a .984 fielding percentage for her career.
During her prep career at Greenbrier, Griffin helped the Panthers win a state championship in 2018 and batted .538 for her career.
