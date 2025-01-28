High School

Dover hires Mark King as head football coach

King won the 2A state championship with Foreman in 2017

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Mark King during his stint at Magnolia. / Magnolia Banner-News/ Chris Gilliam

The Dover School District announced Tuesday morning on Facebook that Mark King has been selected as the program's next football coach.

"We are thrilled to announce Mark King as our Pirate Football Head Coach," the post said. "Coach King brings an outstanding track record of success and a philosphy of hard work and commitment to our program."

King has nearly three decades of coaching experience and has compiled a career record of 100-68. He was selected as the Class 2A Hooten's Arkansas Football and Little Rock Touchdown Club Coach of the Year in 2017, when he helped Foreman win a state championship.

King's previous head coaching stop was at Magnolia from 2019-23.

OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER

ARKANSAS HIGH

Previous coach: Trey Outlaw

New coach: Leroy Hood

CAVE CITY

Previous coach: Danny Brustrum 

New coach: 

DEWITT

Previous coach: Tommy Cody

New coach:

DOVER

Previous coach: Will Cox

New coach: Mark King

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

Previous coach: Felix Curry

New coach:

HAMPTON

Previous coach: Chris Morphis 

New coach: 

HARDING ACADEMY

Previous coach: Neil Evans 

New coach: Ashley Henley 

JOE T. ROBINSON

Previous coach: Todd Eskola 

New coach: Tyler Uptergrove

LAKE VILLAGE

Previous coach: Sirl Wright

New coach: 

MINERAL SPRINGS

Previous coach: Jason Hathcock

New coach: 

MURFREESBORO

Previous coach: Brad Chesshir 

New coach: Jay Turley 

NASHVILLE

Previous coach: Shawn Jackson

New coach: Brad Chesshir 

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Previous coach: Clint Reed

New coach: Brad Bolding

PARKVIEW

Previous coach: Brad Bolding

New coach:

PEA RIDGE

Previous coach: Brey Cook 

New coach: Tony Travis 

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Previous coach: Brent Eckley

New coach: Aaron Danenhauer

SYLVAN HILLS

Previous coach: JJ Houle 

New coach: Mark Kelley

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports
KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

