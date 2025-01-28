Dover hires Mark King as head football coach
The Dover School District announced Tuesday morning on Facebook that Mark King has been selected as the program's next football coach.
"We are thrilled to announce Mark King as our Pirate Football Head Coach," the post said. "Coach King brings an outstanding track record of success and a philosphy of hard work and commitment to our program."
King has nearly three decades of coaching experience and has compiled a career record of 100-68. He was selected as the Class 2A Hooten's Arkansas Football and Little Rock Touchdown Club Coach of the Year in 2017, when he helped Foreman win a state championship.
King's previous head coaching stop was at Magnolia from 2019-23.
OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER
ARKANSAS HIGH
Previous coach: Trey Outlaw
New coach: Leroy Hood
CAVE CITY
Previous coach: Danny Brustrum
New coach:
DEWITT
Previous coach: Tommy Cody
New coach:
DOVER
Previous coach: Will Cox
New coach: Mark King
FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
Previous coach: Felix Curry
New coach:
HAMPTON
Previous coach: Chris Morphis
New coach:
HARDING ACADEMY
Previous coach: Neil Evans
New coach: Ashley Henley
JOE T. ROBINSON
Previous coach: Todd Eskola
New coach: Tyler Uptergrove
LAKE VILLAGE
Previous coach: Sirl Wright
New coach:
MINERAL SPRINGS
Previous coach: Jason Hathcock
New coach:
MURFREESBORO
Previous coach: Brad Chesshir
New coach: Jay Turley
NASHVILLE
Previous coach: Shawn Jackson
New coach: Brad Chesshir
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Previous coach: Clint Reed
New coach: Brad Bolding
PARKVIEW
Previous coach: Brad Bolding
New coach:
PEA RIDGE
Previous coach: Brey Cook
New coach: Tony Travis
SPRINGDALE HAR-BER
Previous coach: Brent Eckley
New coach: Aaron Danenhauer
SYLVAN HILLS
Previous coach: JJ Houle
New coach: Mark Kelley
