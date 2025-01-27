Farmington guard Easton McCollough voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/27/2025)
McCollough totaled more than 51% of the votes
Farmington freshman guard Easton McCollough was voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for her performance in the Cardinals' 63-28 win over Harrison.
She finished with 24 points, including 21 in the first half. She added 16 points in the late-week victory over Greenwood.
McCollough totaled 51% of the more than 6,600 votes.
McCollough and the Cardinals enter this week 17-1 andranked No. 2 in the latest Arkansas High School on SI Top 25.
