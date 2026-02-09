Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (2/9/2026)
Congratulations to Ethan Chevres of Tradition Prep (Florida) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Chevres led the way with 34 points, six rebounds and five steals in an 83-57 rout of Legacy.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Jaxson Davis, jr., Warren Township (Illinois) basketball
Davis scored 32 points—including the 2,000th of his prep career—in a 79-60 win over Evanston.
2. Ahmari Horton, jr., Cathedral Prep (Pennsylvania) basketball
Horton netted 43 points—breaking the Cathedral Prep single-game program record—in a 108-85 romp over Meadville.
3. Jake Lofstrom, so., Silver Lake (Massachusetts) basketball
Lofstrom erupted for a career-high 37 points in a 64-56 loss to Plymouth North.
4. Javi Lopez, sr., Central Catholic (Massachusetts) basketball
Lopez poured in a career-high 39 points as Central Catholic blew by St. John’s Prep, 74-57.
5. Michael Masini, sr., Gig Harbor (Washington) basketball
Masini netted a career-high 41 points to go along with 17 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in a 63-53 win over Central Kitsap. The Army commit became Gig Harbor’s all-time leader in career rebounds and free throws during the game. Later in the week, Masini had 30 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in a 74-63 loss to Mount Tahoma.
6. Tyler Milioto, sr., St. Charles Catholic (Louisiana) soccer
Milioto netted all nine goals in a 9-1 Division III playoff victory over Minden. The senior has 218 goals and counting for his career, an NFHS national record.
7. Cason Newton, sr., Byron (Illinois) basketball
Newton became Byron’s all-time scoring leader during a 75-55 win over Dixon. The senior netted 31 points in the game, giving him 1,598 career points and counting. The previous school record of 1,584 points belonged to Ryan Tucker.
8. Nolyn Proudfoot, so., Corning (New York) basketball
Proudfoot broke his own single-game school record with a 50-point explosion in a 97-78 win over Canisteo-Greenwood. The sophomore also had 11 rebounds in the game.
9. Joseph Riggins, sr., Blair (California) basketball
Riggins netted 34 points in a 78-71 win over Pacifica Christian.
10. Brody Rygh, sr., Sherwood (Oregon) basketball
Rygh netted 23 points—including the 1,000th of his prep career—as Sherwood hammered Forest Grove, 91-63. Rygh is the first player in program history to surpass the 1,000 points mark.
11. Eli Sancomb, sr., Wheeling Central Catholic (West Virginia) basketball
Sancomb, a Liberty signee, had 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in a 74-58 win over The Linsly School.
12. Cole Trn, jr., The Hill School (Pennsylvania) basketball
Trn made six three-pointers and finished with 23 points—including the 1,000th of his high school career—in an overtime loss to The Phelps School.
