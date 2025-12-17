Final Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 17, 2025
With the completion of the high school football season in the state of Arkansas, it is time to look at the final rankings for the 2025 season.
The majority of the rankings were completed last week as there were only two state championship games left to play, but to no one's surprise Bryant does finish the season first in the state. The Hornets are followed by Robinson, Shiloh Christian, Bentonville and Elkins who rounds out the top five after their win over Dardanelle in the Class 4A state championship game.
Meanwhile, Mansfield climbs to 6 from 8 after their 40-30 win over Fordyce in the Class 3A state championship.
As we finish with the top 10, Lakeside rounds out the top 10 in the rankings after a solid 10-4 season.
The teams ranked 11-25 are the same as last week as their season's were complete, and Farmington ends their season at 24 with Morrilton rounding out the top 25.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Bryant (13-0)
Previous Ranking: 1
Next up: Season complete
2. Robinson (14-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Next up: Season complete
3. Shiloh Christian (11-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Next up: Season complete
4. Bentonville (12-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Next up: Season complete
5. Elkins (14-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Dardanelle 31-14, Class 4A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
6. Mansfield (14-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Fordyce 40-30, Class 3A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
7. Greenwood (12-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Next up: Season complete
8. Dardanelle (14-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Elkins 31-14, Class 4A State State Championship
Next up: Season complete
9. Fordyce (13-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to Mansfield 40-30, Class 3A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
10. Lakeside (10-4)
Previous ranking: 10
Next up: Season complete
11. Stuttgart (12-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Next up: Season complete
12. Rogers (10-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Next up: Season complete
13. Arkadelphia (11-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Next up: Season complete
14. Benton (9-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Next up: Season complete
15. Salem (13-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Next up: Season complete
16. Conway (9-3)
Previous ranking: 16
Next up: Season complete
17. Bismarck (11-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Next up: Season complete
18. Parkview (9-4)
Previous ranking: 18
Next up: Season complete
19. Sylvan Hills (10-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Next up: Season complete
20. Greenbrier (11-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: Season complete
21. Southside (Batesville) (10-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Next up: Season complete
22. Mayflower (11-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Next up: Season complete
23. Hot Springs (10-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Next up: Season complete
24. Farmington (9-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Next up: Season complete
25. Morrilton (10-3)
Previous ranking: 25
Next up: Season complete