High School

Final Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 17, 2025

Bryant finishes ranked first in the state followed by Robinson at #2

Reed Green

Bryant finished the state ranked first after they had won their 7th state championship in 8 seasons.
Bryant finished the state ranked first after they had won their 7th state championship in 8 seasons. / Ted McClenning

With the completion of the high school football season in the state of Arkansas, it is time to look at the final rankings for the 2025 season.

The majority of the rankings were completed last week as there were only two state championship games left to play, but to no one's surprise Bryant does finish the season first in the state. The Hornets are followed by Robinson, Shiloh Christian, Bentonville and Elkins who rounds out the top five after their win over Dardanelle in the Class 4A state championship game.

Meanwhile, Mansfield climbs to 6 from 8 after their 40-30 win over Fordyce in the Class 3A state championship.

As we finish with the top 10, Lakeside rounds out the top 10 in the rankings after a solid 10-4 season.

The teams ranked 11-25 are the same as last week as their season's were complete, and Farmington ends their season at 24 with Morrilton rounding out the top 25.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Bryant (13-0)

Previous Ranking: 1

Next up: Season complete

2. Robinson (14-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Next up: Season complete

3. Shiloh Christian (11-2)

Previous ranking: 3

Next up: Season complete

4. Bentonville (12-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Next up: Season complete

5. Elkins (14-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Dardanelle 31-14, Class 4A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

6. Mansfield (14-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Fordyce 40-30, Class 3A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

7. Greenwood (12-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Next up: Season complete

8. Dardanelle (14-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost to Elkins 31-14, Class 4A State State Championship

Next up: Season complete

9. Fordyce (13-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to Mansfield 40-30, Class 3A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

10. Lakeside (10-4)

Previous ranking: 10

Next up: Season complete

11.  Stuttgart (12-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Next up: Season complete

12. Rogers (10-2)

Previous ranking: 12

Next up: Season complete

13. Arkadelphia (11-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Next up: Season complete

14. Benton (9-3)

Previous ranking: 14

Next up: Season complete

15. Salem (13-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Next up: Season complete

16. Conway (9-3)

Previous ranking: 16

Next up: Season complete

17. Bismarck (11-2)

Previous ranking: 17

Next up: Season complete

18. Parkview (9-4)

Previous ranking: 18

Next up: Season complete

19. Sylvan Hills (10-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Next up: Season complete

20. Greenbrier (11-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Next up: Season complete

21. Southside (Batesville) (10-2)

Previous ranking: 21

Next up: Season complete

22. Mayflower (11-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Next up: Season complete

23. Hot Springs (10-2)

Previous ranking: 23

Next up: Season complete

24. Farmington (9-3)

Previous ranking: 24

Next up: Season complete

25. Morrilton (10-3)

Previous ranking: 25

Next up: Season complete

Published
Reed Green
REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

Home/Arkansas