Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 9, 2025
The final high school football top 25 rankings for Arkansas are almost complete, but we have two more state championships to be decided before we get to that point.
However, the number one ranking is decided after Bryant defeated Bentonville 27-7 in the 7A state championship game. Robinson also has the 2 spot locked up after their 14-0 season which ended with a 34-19 win over Lakeside.
As we look forward to the final two games of the season, the 4A state championship and number 5 spot within the rankings will be decided with Dardanelle takes on Elkins.
Lastly, Mansfield and Fordyce's spots within the top 10 has been solidified for this season as these two schools will battle it out in the 3A state championship game.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Bryant (13-0)
Previous Ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Bentonville 27-7, Class 7A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
2. Robinson (14-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Lakeside 34-19, Class 5A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
3. Shiloh Christian (11-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Greenwood 70-50, Class 6A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
4. Bentonville (12-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to Bryant 27-7, Class 7A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
5. Dardanelle (14-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Warren 56-36, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Elkins, Class 4A State Championship
6. Elkins (13-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Stuttgart 55-21, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Dardanelle, Class 4A State Championship
7. Greenwood (12-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to Shiloh Christian 70-50, Class 6A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
8. Mansfield (13-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Salem 48-22, Class 3A State Playoffs
Next up: vs. Fordyce, Class 3A State Championship
9. Fordyce (13-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Booneville 18-13, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Mansfield, Class 3A State Championship
10. Lakeside (10-4)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to Robinson 34-19, Class 5A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
11. Stuttgart (12-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to Elkins 55-21, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
12. Rogers (10-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Next up: Season complete
13. Arkadelphia (11-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Next up: Season complete
14. Benton (9-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Next up: Season complete
15. Salem (13-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to Mansfield 48-22, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete
16. Conway (9-3)
Previous ranking: 16
Next up: Season complete
17. Bismarck (11-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Next up: Season complete
18. Parkview (9-4)
Previous ranking: 18
Next up: Season complete
19. Sylvan Hills (10-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Next up: Season complete
20. Greenbrier (11-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: Season complete
21. Southside (Batesville) (10-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Next up: Season complete
22. Mayflower (11-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Next up: Season complete
23. Hot Springs (10-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Next up: Season complete
24. Farmington (9-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Next up: Season complete
25. Morrilton (10-3)
Previous ranking: 25
Next up: Season complete