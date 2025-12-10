High School

Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 9, 2025

Bryant wins the 7A state championship with a 27-7 win over Bentonville

Reed Green

Bryant captures their 7th state championship in eight seasons
Bryant captures their 7th state championship in eight seasons / Ted McClenning

The final high school football top 25 rankings for Arkansas are almost complete, but we have two more state championships to be decided before we get to that point.

However, the number one ranking is decided after Bryant defeated Bentonville 27-7 in the 7A state championship game. Robinson also has the 2 spot locked up after their 14-0 season which ended with a 34-19 win over Lakeside.

As we look forward to the final two games of the season, the 4A state championship and number 5 spot within the rankings will be decided with Dardanelle takes on Elkins.

Lastly, Mansfield and Fordyce's spots within the top 10 has been solidified for this season as these two schools will battle it out in the 3A state championship game.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Bryant (13-0)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Bentonville 27-7, Class 7A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

2. Robinson (14-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Lakeside 34-19, Class 5A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

3. Shiloh Christian (11-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Greenwood 70-50, Class 6A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

4. Bentonville (12-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to Bryant 27-7, Class 7A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

5. Dardanelle (14-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Warren 56-36, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Elkins, Class 4A State Championship

6. Elkins (13-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Stuttgart 55-21, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Dardanelle, Class 4A State Championship

7. Greenwood (12-1) 

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Lost to Shiloh Christian 70-50, Class 6A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

8. Mansfield (13-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Salem 48-22, Class 3A State Playoffs

Next up: vs. Fordyce, Class 3A State Championship

9. Fordyce (13-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Booneville 18-13, Class 3A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Mansfield, Class 3A State Championship

10. Lakeside (10-4)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to Robinson 34-19, Class 5A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

11.  Stuttgart (12-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Elkins 55-21, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

12. Rogers (10-2)

Previous ranking: 12

Next up: Season complete

13. Arkadelphia (11-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Next up: Season complete

14. Benton (9-3)

Previous ranking: 14

Next up: Season complete

15. Salem (13-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to Mansfield 48-22, Class 3A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

16. Conway (9-3)

Previous ranking: 16

Next up: Season complete

17. Bismarck (11-2)

Previous ranking: 17

Next up: Season complete

18. Parkview (9-4)

Previous ranking: 18

Next up: Season complete

19. Sylvan Hills (10-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Next up: Season complete

20. Greenbrier (11-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Next up: Season complete

21. Southside (Batesville) (10-2)

Previous ranking: 21

Next up: Season complete

22. Mayflower (11-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Next up: Season complete

23. Hot Springs (10-2)

Previous ranking: 23

Next up: Season complete

24. Farmington (9-3)

Previous ranking: 24

Next up: Season complete

25. Morrilton (10-3)

Previous ranking: 25

Next up: Season complete

Published
Reed Green
REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

