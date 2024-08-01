Former Maumelle (Arkansas) football standout Jonathan Frost finishing prep career at Bryant
Bryant added yet another talented player this week, and he is a familiar face.
Former Maumelle all-conference wide receiver Jonathan Frost announced via X Wednesday afternoon, he has transferred back to Bryant where he played until his sophomore season. He was moved up to the varsity as a ninth grader, so he has two Bryant state championship rings that were the tail end of five straight 7A titles.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder, with 4.6 speed, played receiver and all around the secondary for MHS last fall earning 5A-Central All-Conference honors. He played four games with a broken arm and managed 14 receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns and totaled 51 tackles, with 2 for loss, and snagged 3 interceptions and added a defensive TD.
Frost was also an all-conference basketball player for Maumelle, and plans to play for the Bryant squad, which finished its season in the Class 6A state title game last winter.
Frost’s transfer is the second big basketball loss for Maumelle as four-star 2026 recruit Jacob Lanier announced this summer, he's transferring to prestigious Compass (Arizona) Prep.
Frost said he hopes to play college football and has interest from UNLV and went on a visit there last spring. He is also being recruited by Southeast Missouri State, Harding and Arkansas Tech.
Frost said the plan is to play both ways for Bryant as is the case for talented junior Caleb Tucker.
Bryant’s receiving corps is young, but talented, with 6-foot-5 senior H-back Karter Ratliff leading the way with Hornets head coach Quad Sanders expecting juniors Kamauri Austin and Tucker to break out. Senior quarterback Jordan Walker passed for 2,583 yards and 33 TDs.
Frost will also be welcome in the secondary as it is young, too, but does boast experience with senior cornerback Tristen Knox and Tucker.
Bryant is hoping to return to the Class 7A state championship game after reaching the semifinals last season. That snapped a five-year streak of winning a state championship.
"I feel like we can win state again," Frost said in a text message. "We just have to be disciplined as a team and start the game with energy and finish it."
Maumelle added several transfers in the offseason including junior receiver Josiah Warrior-Benson, a Division I college prospect and Jacob Henry, a talented junior defensive back.
--Nate Olson I nate@scorebooklive.com I @ndosports