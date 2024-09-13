Highland cancels football game after student involved in serious auto accident
Highland was slated to host Riverview on Friday night
The Highland School District announced it will not play its football game against Riverview scheduled for Friday night.
The announcement was made Friday morning following an auto accident that invovled a Highland student.
Jonesboro TV station KAIT reported the accident occured at 7:17 A.M. a few miles north of Hardy. An ARDOT press release said it took 3.5 hours to clear the scene that also involved an 18-wheeler.
In addition, the Hall of Fame ceremony scheduled for Friday night has been moved to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. The Highland volleyball team also will not play at Saturday's Cave City Tournament.
