High School

Highland cancels football game after student involved in serious auto accident

Highland was slated to host Riverview on Friday night

Nate Olson

Photo by Jimmy Jones

The Highland School District announced it will not play its football game against Riverview scheduled for Friday night.

The announcement was made Friday morning following an auto accident that invovled a Highland student.

Jonesboro TV station KAIT reported the accident occured at 7:17 A.M. a few miles north of Hardy. An ARDOT press release said it took 3.5 hours to clear the scene that also involved an 18-wheeler.

In addition, the Hall of Fame ceremony scheduled for Friday night has been moved to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. The Highland volleyball team also will not play at Saturday's Cave City Tournament.

Published
Nate Olson

NATE OLSON

Nate Olson has covered prep and college sports in Arkansas since 1998. He has managed several newspapers and magazines in The Natural State and has won numerous awards for his work. Nate, who also has six years of public relations experience, has appeared statewide on radio and television throughout his career, and currently co-hosts a high school football postgame radio show. 

Home/Arkansas