Hot Springs Lakeside lineman Tucker Young commits to Arkansas Razorbacks

Young will be a junior for the Rams this season

University of Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman and Hot Springs Lakeside offensive lineman Tucker Young.
University of Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman and Hot Springs Lakeside offensive lineman Tucker Young. / Photo courtesy of Tucker Young's X.

Tucker Young has two more years of high school football to play, but he’s already made his college decision. The 6-foot-4, 295 pounder committed to the University of Arkansas Saturday while on a campus visit. According to 247 Sports, Young had the Hogs offer he received at UA lineman camp in June and another from Memphis.

Young was injured before the season last year and returned at the midway point. The Rams enjoyed an historic season advancing to the second round of the playoffs. Lakeside is hopeful to make an even deeper run this season albeit with less experience.

