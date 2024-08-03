Little Rock (Arkansas) Parkview running back Cam Settles chooses Arkansas Razorbacks
Little Rock Parkview class of 2025 running back Cam Settles committed to the University of Arkansas on Saturday evening.
Settles, a three-star recruit, chose the Razorbacks over Arkansas State, Tulsa, Memphis, Missouri and Yale.
Settles held a ceremony at a food truck court in North Little Rock. He had footballs wih the logos of all six of his choices and tossed them to the crowd. He asked for the ball with the Hog on it to be thrown back, signifying his choice.
"I chose Arkansas because I want to build something, I want to be a game-changer," he said following the announcement. "I feel like Arkansas is going to be there in a few years, and there was a lot of love shown. I like the coaches. All the coaches showed me love."
Settles joins Patriots quarterback Quinten Murphy as a Razorbacks pledge after the Joe T. Robinson transfer announced his decision in June.
Last month, Parkview four-star defensive back Omarion Robinson committed to the University of Oklahoma and running back/receiver Monterrio Elston pledged to Kansas State.
Those two out-of-state commitments drew much in-state media attention and ire from Razorbacks fans frustrated with coach Sam Pittman.
Settles' commitment might appease some as Rivals ranks him No 9 in the state and the 71st running back in the nation.
"I feel it does," he said. "Me and Quinten are going to put in the work. We are going to make something happen at Arkansas."
The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder, who also had offers from Oregon State and Southern Methodist, ran 98 times for 855 yards and 19 touchdowns last season as the Patriots claimed their second consecutive Class 5A state title.
