Little Rock Christian Academy superstar JJ Andrews stays home, commits to Arkansas Razorbacks
Little Rock Christian Academy superstar JJ Andrews has committed to Arkansas Razorbacks.
Andrews is the reigning Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year and a 4-star prospect according to 247Sports. He is ranked as the top player in the state and a top-ranked player in the country in the class of 2026.
Andrews held numerous offers, with Marquette, NC State, Oklahoma, Illinois, Mississippi, USC and others seeking the services of the 6-foot-6 small forward.
The LRCA star named LSU, Missouri and Arkansas as his final three schools, but he ultimately chose the Razorbacks at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Warrior Arena Lobby of his high school.
Andrews' family has strong ties to the SEC program. His father, Shawn, was an All-American offensive lineman for the Razorbacks football team. His uncle, Stacy, was a lineman in the SEC, playing for Mississippi and later in the NFL for the Bengals, Eagles, Seahawks and Giants.
Before JJ Andrews can play for the Razorbacks, he has one more season of high school basketball, and those who follow high school basketball in the Natural State have high expectations for the incoming senior. Andrews averaged 28.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game in 2024-25.
