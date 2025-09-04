Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 56 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area this weekend, including 12 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 5 Conway at No. 3 Bentonville.
Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday September 4, 2025
There are 2 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Thursday, September 4.
Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 5, 2025
There are 53 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Friday, September 5.
Here are the Arkansas games with CST times:
Newton (2-1) at Bryant (1-0) - 6:00 PM CST
Cave City (0-1) at Abundant Life (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Poyen (1-0) at Cutter-Morning Star (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Mineral Springs (0-0) at Bismarck (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
El Dorado (0-1) at Camden Fairview (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Morrilton (0-0) at Arkansas (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Greenbrier (2-0) at Russellville (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Hamburg (0-0) at McGehee (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Hector (0-0) at Perryville (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
M.S. Palmer (0-1) at Carlisle (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Baptist Prep (0-0) at Two Rivers (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Pottsville (1-0) at Charleston (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Beebe (0-1) at Nettleton (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Marion (1-0) at Harding Academy (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Monticello (0-1) at Bauxite (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Jacksonville (0-1) at Lonoke (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Prescott (1-0) at Salem (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Warren (0-1) at White Hall (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Crossett (0-1) at Watson Chapel (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
England (1-0) at Drew Central (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Sylvan Hills (1-0) at Vilonia (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Valley View (1-0) at Searcy (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Lake Hamilton (0-1) at Little Rock Southwest (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Bearden (0-0) at Episcopal (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Fouke (1-0) at Murfreesboro (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Ashdown (0-0) at Mills University (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Newport (1-0) at Batesville (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Fountain Lake (1-0) at Smackover (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Magnet Cove (1-0) at Fordyce (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Elkins (1-0) at Dardanelle (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Little Rock Christian Academy (1-0) at Shiloh Christian (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Rison (0-0) at Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Jonesboro (0-1) at Robinson (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Harrisburg (0-1) at Southside (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Atkins (1-0) at Dover (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Stuttgart (1-0) at Central Arkansas Christian (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Mayflower (1-0) at Bigelow (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Riverview (0-0) at McCrory (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Melbourne (1-0) at Bald Knob (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Lakeside (1-0) at Sheridan (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Clarendon (0-1) at Barton (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Glen Rose (1-0) at Malvern (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Bentonville West (0-1) at Cabot (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Conway (1-0) at Bentonville (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Clinton (1-0) at Heber Springs (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Mena (1-0) at Hall (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Foreman (1-0) at Hampton (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Gurdon (0-1) at Parkers Chapel (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Star City (0-0) at Dumas (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Hazen (0-1) at Des Arc (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Hope (0-0) at Nashville (0-1) - 7:30 PM CST
Mount Ida (0-0) at Junction City (1-0) - 7:30 PM CST
Westside - Johnson County (0-0) at Danville (0-1) - 9:00 PM CST
Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday September 6, 2025
There is 1 game scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Saturday, September 6.
