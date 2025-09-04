Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025

High School

There are 56 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area this weekend, including 12 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 5 Conway at No. 3 Bentonville.

Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday September 4, 2025

There are 2 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Thursday, September 4.

Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 5, 2025

There are 53 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Friday, September 5.

Here are the Arkansas games with CST times:

Newton (2-1) at Bryant (1-0) - 6:00 PM CST

Cave City (0-1) at Abundant Life (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Poyen (1-0) at Cutter-Morning Star (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Mineral Springs (0-0) at Bismarck (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

El Dorado (0-1) at Camden Fairview (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Morrilton (0-0) at Arkansas (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Greenbrier (2-0) at Russellville (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Hamburg (0-0) at McGehee (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Hector (0-0) at Perryville (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

M.S. Palmer (0-1) at Carlisle (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Baptist Prep (0-0) at Two Rivers (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Pottsville (1-0) at Charleston (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Beebe (0-1) at Nettleton (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Marion (1-0) at Harding Academy (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Monticello (0-1) at Bauxite (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Jacksonville (0-1) at Lonoke (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Prescott (1-0) at Salem (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Warren (0-1) at White Hall (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Crossett (0-1) at Watson Chapel (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

England (1-0) at Drew Central (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Sylvan Hills (1-0) at Vilonia (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Valley View (1-0) at Searcy (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Lake Hamilton (0-1) at Little Rock Southwest (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Bearden (0-0) at Episcopal (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Fouke (1-0) at Murfreesboro (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Ashdown (0-0) at Mills University (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Newport (1-0) at Batesville (0-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Fountain Lake (1-0) at Smackover (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Magnet Cove (1-0) at Fordyce (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Elkins (1-0) at Dardanelle (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Little Rock Christian Academy (1-0) at Shiloh Christian (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Rison (0-0) at Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Jonesboro (0-1) at Robinson (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Harrisburg (0-1) at Southside (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Atkins (1-0) at Dover (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Stuttgart (1-0) at Central Arkansas Christian (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Mayflower (1-0) at Bigelow (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Riverview (0-0) at McCrory (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Melbourne (1-0) at Bald Knob (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Lakeside (1-0) at Sheridan (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Clarendon (0-1) at Barton (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Glen Rose (1-0) at Malvern (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Bentonville West (0-1) at Cabot (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Conway (1-0) at Bentonville (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Clinton (1-0) at Heber Springs (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Mena (1-0) at Hall (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Foreman (1-0) at Hampton (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Gurdon (0-1) at Parkers Chapel (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Star City (0-0) at Dumas (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Hazen (0-1) at Des Arc (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Hope (0-0) at Nashville (0-1) - 7:30 PM CST

Mount Ida (0-0) at Junction City (1-0) - 7:30 PM CST

Westside - Johnson County (0-0) at Danville (0-1) - 9:00 PM CST

Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday September 6, 2025

There is 1 game scheduled across the Little Rock metro area on Saturday, September 6.

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

