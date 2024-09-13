Little Rock Parkview vs. Bryant football: How to watch live stream (9/13/2024)
Two of the top-ranked high school football teams in Arkansas clash on Friday as No. 1 Little Rock Parkview hosts No. 3 Bryant in the state's must-see game of the week.
The Patriots handed the Hornets a gut-wrenching 28-27 loss in Bryant last year that ended a 54-game winning streak, so you know the Hornets would love to return the favor on Parkview's home turf, and a Bryant upset could have a big impact on the Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings.
How to watch Bryant vs. Parkview football live steam
What: A pair of Arkansas high school football titans collide as top-ranked Parkview hosts Bryant
When: 7:00 p.m. Central Time on Friday, September 13
Where: Little Rock Parkview High School | Parkview, Arkansas
How to watch the live stream online: Watch Parkview vs. Bryant football live on the NFHS Network
Parkview Patriots (2-0)
The Patriots are brimming with Division I talent.
Quarterback Quentin Murphy (Pulaski Robinson transfer) is committed to Arkansas, as is running back Cam Settles. Senior running back Monterrio Elston, though undersized, is committed to Kansas State. Safety Omarion Robinson, who also plays receiver and contributes significantly on special teams, including as a punter, is committed to Oklahoma. Additionally, linebacker Jakore Smith, a standout from the 2026 class, is also a Division I prospect.
Bryant Hornets (2-0)
The Hornets followed up their Salt Bowl win with a victory over one of Missouri’s top big-school programs in Christian Brothers College.
Bryant jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter and never looked back, rolling to a 42-20 victory with a solid game from senior QB and Ouachita Baptist commit Jordan Walker.
