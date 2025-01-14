Mansfield alumna Alyson Edwards named 1 of 170 freshmen to watch by Softball America
Alyson Edwards completed one of the most illustrious careers in Arkansas high school sports history last spring and has already made an early splash on the college softball scene.
The Mansfield alumna and current Nebraska – Omaha pitcher/utility player was selected as one of 170 newcomers for Softball America’s Freshmen to Watch List on Tuesday.
Edwards, who was named the 2023-24 High School on SI Arkansas Girls Athlete of the Year, played in eight total state championship games as a Mansfield Tiger, including a four-peat in volleyball and a runner-up finish in basketball. She led the softball squad to the final round in three of her four seasons, and the team got over the hump and won it all last spring.
As a senior at Mansfield, Edwards went 24-1 in the circle with 319 strikeouts in 148 innings. She batted .620 with six home runs and 31 RBIs.
