Mountain Home guard Laykin Moore voted High School on SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Player of the Week (2/17/2025)

Moore totaled 34% of the votes

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Mountain Home senior guard and Harding University signee Laykin Moore was voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for her performance in the Bombers' 67-42 win over Russellville. 

Against the Cyclones, Moore finished with 27 points and pulled down eight rebounds.

Moore totaled 34% of the more than 10,800 votes.

Moore and the Bombers enter this week with a 23-4 record and sit in second place in the 5A-West standings.

KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

