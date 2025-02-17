Mountain Home guard Laykin Moore voted High School on SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Player of the Week (2/17/2025)
Mountain Home senior guard and Harding University signee Laykin Moore was voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for her performance in the Bombers' 67-42 win over Russellville.
Against the Cyclones, Moore finished with 27 points and pulled down eight rebounds.
Moore totaled 34% of the more than 10,800 votes.
Moore and the Bombers enter this week with a 23-4 record and sit in second place in the 5A-West standings.
