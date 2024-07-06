Parkview (Arkansas) cornerback Omarion Robinson commits to Oklahoma
Little Rock Parkview four-star safety Omarion Robison revealed Saturday afternoon that he has committed to the University of Oklahoma.
Robinson was joined by running back teammate Monterrio Elson at a ceremony at Ripley Arena on the Parkview campus. Elston picked Kansas State.
Both players listed Arkansas as their final choices but the duo elected to head out of state. Robinson chose OU over the Razorbacks, LSU and Oregon. Elston chose the Wildcats over the Razorbacks and Missouri.
Robinson is among the top defensive backs in the country, earning the Defensive Back MVP award at the Rivals Five-Star Camp in Florida last week.
Parkview quarterback Quentin Murphy, a Joe T. Robinson transfer, committed to Arkansas in front of friends and family at the school June 1.
Robinson totaled 42 tackles, made two interceptions, forced two fumbles and broke up 10 passes last season as Parkview won a second consecutive Class 5A state championship.
He also racked up 1,200 all-purpose yards, lining up at receiver and on special teams, scoring a combined 11 touchdowns.
Elston recorded more than 1,800 yards of total offense last fall with 22 TDs.
The Parkview duo makes it three in-state recruit to spurn the in-state Razorbacks in the past few weeks. Marion four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne picked LSU recently. Curnenis ranked No. 1 in the 247Sports state rankings.
Robinson is No. 2 in the state rankings. Bauxite safety Marcus Wimberly, also an OU commit, is No. 3.
Arkansas does have commits from new Conway QB Grayson Wilson, who is No. 4 on the list.
Murphy, who is 5th-ranked in the state, is coming to Arkansas as an athlete. Arkansas also received a recent pledge form Warren wide receiver Antonion Jordan, who is No. 8 in the rankings.
--Nate Olson | nate@scorebooklive.com | @ndosports