High School

Pottsville guard J.C. Jones voted High School on SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/3/2025)

Jones totaled 41% of the votes

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

AOTW

Pottsville junior guard J.C. Jones was voted High School on SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Week for his performance in the Apaches' wins over Ozark and Waldron. 

Against Ozark, Jones finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. He had 32 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals against Waldron.

He totaled 41% of the more than 5,300 votes.

Jones and the Apaches enter this week 11-6 and sit a half game behind Dardanelle for first place in the 4A-4 standings.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published |Modified
Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports
KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

Home/Arkansas