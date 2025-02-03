Pottsville guard J.C. Jones voted High School on SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/3/2025)
Pottsville junior guard J.C. Jones was voted High School on SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Week for his performance in the Apaches' wins over Ozark and Waldron.
Against Ozark, Jones finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. He had 32 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals against Waldron.
He totaled 41% of the more than 5,300 votes.
Jones and the Apaches enter this week 11-6 and sit a half game behind Dardanelle for first place in the 4A-4 standings.
