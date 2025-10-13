Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (10/13/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Oct. 6-12. Voting closes on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Colby Cook of Central-Phenix City (Alabama) for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Cook had five receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-0 flag football shutout of Moody.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Harper Green, sr., Jones (Texas) volleyball
Green had 27 kills, 30 digs and two blocks in a four-set win over Sinton.
2. Maddyn Greenway, sr., Providence Academy (Minnesota) soccer
Greenway, a Kentucky basketball commit, scored her 204th career goal in a victory over Breck to become the all-time leading scorer in Minnesota history. The previous record of 203 goals belonged to Benilde-St. Margaret’s Amy Busch (1984-1989).
3. Kiersten Higgins, sr., North Reading (Massachusetts) soccer
Higgins recorded a hat trick as North Reading blanked Triton, 5-0.
4. Mia Kanahele, fr., Spring Valley (Nevada) soccer
Kanahele scored four goals in a 6-0 shutout of Durango.
5. Kylie Kinner, jr., Paintsville (Kentucky) volleyball
Kinner led the way with 22 kills, nine digs, three blocks and two aces as Paintsville took down Belfry in straight sets.
6. Gloria Kovscek, fr., Brownsville (Pennsylvania) soccer
Kovscek netted her 30th goal of the season in a 2-1 victory over Beth-Center.
7. Kira Lehman, jr., Cocalico (Pennsylvania) soccer
Lehman scored five goals in a 7-0 shutout of Annville-Cleon.
8. Ava Martin, sr., Hamden (Connecticut) field hockey
Martin tallied three goals and an assist in a 6-2 victory over Sheehan.
9. Madeleine Martin, sr., Fort Kent (Maine) soccer
Martin had four goals in a 6-2 win over Caribou.
10. Ashlynn Proctor, sr., Coronado (California) volleyball
Proctor notched 35 kills, 17 digs, four aces and three blocks in a five-set win over Academy of Our Lady Peace.
11. Emmerson Rehkopf, jr., Farmington (Arkansas) volleyball
Rehkopf dominated with 42 kills and 25 kills as Farmington won a five-set thriller over Van Buren. Later in the week, she had 36 kills and 19 digs in another five-set win over Siloam Springs.
12. Julia Rose, sr., Vestavia Hills (Alabama) flag football
Rose became the first player in Alabama flag football history to surpass 10,000 passing yards in a 48-7 victory over Hoover.
13. Libby Tedder, jr., Springtown (Texas) volleyball
Tedder had 25 kills, 10 digs, three aces and one block in a four-set win over Krum.
14. Natalie Tkacs, sr., Riverside (New Jersey) soccer
Tkacs found the back of the net three times as Riverside downed Pennsuaken, 4-1.
15. Liliana Whitmeyer, so., St. Francis (California) flag football
Whitmeyer did a little bit of everything in a 20-19 win over Salinas, throwing for 198 yards and one touchdown while running for 42 yards and two scores. On defense, Whitmeyer had an interception and three flag pulls.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
