Rector post Lane Hemphill voted High School on SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/24/2025)

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

AOTW

Rector post player Lane Hemphill was voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Cougars' 64-40 win over Norfork. 

Against the Panthers, Hemphill compiled a double-double, scoring 20 points and pulling down 15 rebounds.

Hemphill totaled 46% of the more than 2,700 votes.

Hemphill and the Cougars enter this week with a 19-13 record and take on defending Class 2A state champion East Poinsett County in the 2A-3 District Tournament championship game Monday.

