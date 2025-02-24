Rector post Lane Hemphill voted High School on SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Week (2/24/2025)
Hemphill totaled 46% of the votes
Rector post player Lane Hemphill was voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Cougars' 64-40 win over Norfork.
Against the Panthers, Hemphill compiled a double-double, scoring 20 points and pulling down 15 rebounds.
Hemphill totaled 46% of the more than 2,700 votes.
Hemphill and the Cougars enter this week with a 19-13 record and take on defending Class 2A state champion East Poinsett County in the 2A-3 District Tournament championship game Monday.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published