Rose Bud native Joley Mitchell makes D1 Softball's Top 100 list
D1 Softball released its Top 100 players with the start of the 2025 college softball season just three weeks away and Rose Bud native Joley Mitchell checked in as the 83rd-best in the country.
Mitchell, a utility player, is entering her second season with the Texas Longhorns, who return as one of the top teams in the country after coming up short against arch-rival Oklahoma in the Women’s College World Series last June. During her first year in Austin, Mitchell started 54 games and slashed .378/.489/.629 with 54 hits, including 10 doubles, eight home runs and 35 RBIs.
Before transferring to Texas, Mitchell played at Notre Dame from 2020-23 and was named first-team All-ACC during her final season with the Irish in which her last game was a loss to Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional.
To say Mitchell was a star at Rose Bud would be a massive understatement. She broke multiple state records and won just about every award available, including the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, USA Today High School Softball Player of the Year and National High School Coaches Association Athlete of the Year, and she was selected to multiple All-American teams.
She batted .622 during her prep career, including an incredible .717 as a senior, and she helped the Ramblers win two state championships.
