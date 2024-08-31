Salt Bowl: Live updates from the Benton/Bryant football game
LITTLE ROCK - The annual rivalry football opener between Benton High School and Bryant High School will be a little more special Friday night. The schools are celebrating the 50th year of the game and the 25th anniversary of the Salt Bowl.
At its inception, Benton ruled the series, but Bryant hasn't lost a game now since 2005. The two teams tiedin in 2014. Bryant won last year's contest 35-6 ater only leding 7-6 at halftime. Benton running back Braylen Russell, who signed with the University of Arkansas, was injured didnt play in the second half.
"We've been conditioning so much this summer just for this one game right here and for the whole season, really," said Benton senior star receiver Elias Payne, who was injured and didn’t play in last season’s season opener. "I think if we compete with those guys for four quarters, then we'll have a really good chance."
Bryant quarterback Jordan Walker was the only Hornets sophomroe to start a Salt Bowl and now tries to sweep all three games in his high school career.
“It would be very special [to win all three years}, said Walker, a Ouachita Baptist University commit. “Like I said at the podium, I was one of those kids tailgating and watching the game for all of those years, and then playing in the game when I was 15 was a big deal. It will be a big deal for me winning it if I could do that for all three years in high school.”
See live updates below.
1st QTR
Bryant linebacker Nick Miller picks off a Drew Davis pass in Benton territory and returns it to the Panthers' 40. (6:20)
Bryant punts and Benton takes over at their own 15. (8:58)
Benton qulck punts into the end zone. Bryant takes over on its own 20.
Benton is facing a fourth-and-10 play on the Bryant 38. (10:29)
Bryant won the toss and will defer to the second half .
Good evening from War Memorial Stadium. We are less than 10 minutes away from kickoff.