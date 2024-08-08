High School

Shiloh Christian (Arkansas) defensive lineman Hudson Ball commits to UNLV

The Jenks, Okla., transfer will play his senior season for the Saints

Nate Olson

Shiloh Christian's Hudson Ball committed to UNLV on Thursday.
Shiloh Christian's Hudson Ball committed to UNLV on Thursday. / Photo courtesy of Hudson Ball

New Shiloh Christian defensive end Hudson Ball committed to UNLV on Thursday.

He made an announcement via X (formerly Twitter).

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Ball had offers from Arkansas State, North Texas, Tulsa, Central Florida and more.  

Ball played his freshman season at Shiloh Christian before starring for Jenks (Okla.), a suburban Tulsa perennial power, for two seasons. Ball collected 89 tackles and 14 sacks at Jenks last season. In two seasons there, he amassed 188 tackles.

He joins two other in-state players who are also UNLV commits - Garyt Odom, a quarterback from Fayetteville and the son of Rebels head coach Barry Odom, and Parker Meese, a Fayetteville linebacker.

-- Nate Olson

Published
Nate Olson

NATE OLSON

Nate Olson has covered prep and college sports in Arkansas since 1998. He has managed several newspapers and magazines in The Natural State and has won numerous awards for his work. Nate, who also has six years of public relations experience, has appeared statewide on radio and television throughout his career, and currently co-hosts a high school football postgame radio show. 

Home/Arkansas