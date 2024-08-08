Shiloh Christian (Arkansas) defensive lineman Hudson Ball commits to UNLV
The Jenks, Okla., transfer will play his senior season for the Saints
New Shiloh Christian defensive end Hudson Ball committed to UNLV on Thursday.
He made an announcement via X (formerly Twitter).
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Ball had offers from Arkansas State, North Texas, Tulsa, Central Florida and more.
Ball played his freshman season at Shiloh Christian before starring for Jenks (Okla.), a suburban Tulsa perennial power, for two seasons. Ball collected 89 tackles and 14 sacks at Jenks last season. In two seasons there, he amassed 188 tackles.
He joins two other in-state players who are also UNLV commits - Garyt Odom, a quarterback from Fayetteville and the son of Rebels head coach Barry Odom, and Parker Meese, a Fayetteville linebacker.
-- Nate Olson
Published