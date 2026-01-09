UNLV vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Jan. 9

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 5



$40: Oregon +3.5 (-108)

$20: Dante Moore OVER 223.5 Passing Yards (-115)

$30: UNLV/Colorado State OVER 147.5 (-110)

$10: Quinton Byfield OVER 0.5 Goals (+290)



Record: YTD: 7-8 (+$21.32) pic.twitter.com/CNT0uR9s64