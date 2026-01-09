UNLV vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Jan. 9
Colorado State got off to a strong start to its season, but the Rams are just 1-3 in Mountain West play. They need to start playing better in conference competition if they want a chance at being regular-season champions.
The opposite is true for UNLV, which was just 5-6 in out-of-conference play, but has gone 2-1 in its three Mountain West matchups.
The two teams are set to face off on Friday night.
UNLV vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- UNLV +6.5 (-110)
- Colorado State -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- UNLV +250
- Colorado State -320
Total
- OVER 147.5 (-110)
- UNDER 147.5 (-110)
UNLV vs. Colorado State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 9
- Game Time: 10:00 pm ET
- Venue: Moby Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- UNLV Record: 7-7 (2-1 in Mountain West)
- Colorado State Record: 10-5 (1-3 in Mountain West)
UNLV vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 5-1 in UNLV's last six games
- UNLV is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games vs. Colorado State
- The OVER is 14-5 in UNLV's last 19 road games
- Colorado State is 15-5 ATS in its alst 20 games
- Colorado State is 11-3 ATS in its last 14 games vs. Mountain West opponents
- Colorado State is 17-3 ATS in its last 20 games as the favorite
UNLV vs. Colorado State Key Player to Watch
- Jevin Muniz, G - Colorado State Rams
Jevin Muniz isn't a scorer, but he's what makes the Colorado State offense run smoothly. He leads the team in assists with 4.5, and he's also important on defense, leading the team in steals. He's the player to watch on this Colorado State team that largely relies on its depth over its star power.
UNLV vs. Colorado State Prediction and Pick
The OVER in this game is one of my bets for tonight's Betting $100 Every Day for a Year challenge.
Colorado State is one of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking fourth in effective field goal percentage at 59.9%. More importantly, both teams in tonight's game are bad at defending. They rank 225th and 270th in opponent floor%, which means they allow their opponents to score 1+ points on the majority of their possessions against them.
The knock against Colorado State playing in high-scoring games is that they play at a slow pace, but UNLV ranks 30th in adjusted tempo, so I'm hoping they can push the pace in this Mountain West showdown.
Pick: OVER 147.5 (-110) via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
