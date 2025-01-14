Springdale Har-Ber names Bentonville OC Aaron Danenhauer head football coach

High School

The Springdale School District announced Tuesday afternoon that Bentonville offensive coordinator Aaron Danenhauer is Har-Ber High's new football coach.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aaron Danenhauer as the new head football coach of Har-Ber High School," Springdale Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland said in a release from the district. "He is a proven leader, committed to growing excellence both on and off the field, which makes him the ideal choice for our program."

Danenhauer replaces Brent Eckley, who resigned from his position in December after compiling a 4-18 record over the past two seasons with the Wildcats.

Danenhauer served as Bentonville's offensive coordinator the past 12 seasons and helped guide the Tigers to the past three Class 7A state championship games. He is aiming to turn around a Har-Ber program that has not achieved a winning season since 2019.

“Coach Danenhauer is a proven winner. He has excelled as a player, a grad assistant at Har-Ber and an offensive coordinator," Keith Fimple, Springdale Public Schools Executive Athletic Director, added in the release. "We are confident his leadership will inspire our players to excel not only on the field but also as leaders in the classroom and community."

OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER

ARKANSAS HIGH

Previous coach: Trey Outlaw

New coach:

CAVE CITY

Previous coach: Danny Brustrum 

New coach: 

DOVER

Previous coach: Will Cox

New coach:

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

Previous coach: Felix Curry

New coach:

HAMPTON

Previous coach: Chris Morphis 

New coach: 

HARDING ACADEMY

Previous coach: Neil Evans 

New coach:

JOE T. ROBINSON

Previous coach: Todd Eskola 

New coach: Tyler Uptergrove

LAKE VILLAGE

Previous coach: Sirl Wright

New coach: 

MINERAL SPRINGS

Previous coach: Jason Hathcock

New coach: 

MURFREESBORO

Previous coach: Brad Chesshir 

New coach: Jay Turley 

NASHVILLE

Previous coach: Shawn Jackson

New coach: Brad Chesshir 

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Previous coach: Clint Reed

New coach:

PEA RIDGE

Previous coach: Brey Cook 

New coach: 

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Previous coach: Brent Eckley

New coach: Aaron Danenhauer

SYLVAN HILLS

Previous coach: JJ Houle 

New coach: Mark Kelley

