Springdale Har-Ber names Bentonville OC Aaron Danenhauer head football coach
The Springdale School District announced Tuesday afternoon that Bentonville offensive coordinator Aaron Danenhauer is Har-Ber High's new football coach.
"We are thrilled to welcome Aaron Danenhauer as the new head football coach of Har-Ber High School," Springdale Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland said in a release from the district. "He is a proven leader, committed to growing excellence both on and off the field, which makes him the ideal choice for our program."
Danenhauer replaces Brent Eckley, who resigned from his position in December after compiling a 4-18 record over the past two seasons with the Wildcats.
Danenhauer served as Bentonville's offensive coordinator the past 12 seasons and helped guide the Tigers to the past three Class 7A state championship games. He is aiming to turn around a Har-Ber program that has not achieved a winning season since 2019.
“Coach Danenhauer is a proven winner. He has excelled as a player, a grad assistant at Har-Ber and an offensive coordinator," Keith Fimple, Springdale Public Schools Executive Athletic Director, added in the release. "We are confident his leadership will inspire our players to excel not only on the field but also as leaders in the classroom and community."
OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER
ARKANSAS HIGH
Previous coach: Trey Outlaw
New coach:
CAVE CITY
Previous coach: Danny Brustrum
New coach:
DOVER
Previous coach: Will Cox
New coach:
FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
Previous coach: Felix Curry
New coach:
HAMPTON
Previous coach: Chris Morphis
New coach:
HARDING ACADEMY
Previous coach: Neil Evans
New coach:
JOE T. ROBINSON
Previous coach: Todd Eskola
New coach: Tyler Uptergrove
LAKE VILLAGE
Previous coach: Sirl Wright
New coach:
MINERAL SPRINGS
Previous coach: Jason Hathcock
New coach:
MURFREESBORO
Previous coach: Brad Chesshir
New coach: Jay Turley
NASHVILLE
Previous coach: Shawn Jackson
New coach: Brad Chesshir
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Previous coach: Clint Reed
New coach:
PEA RIDGE
Previous coach: Brey Cook
New coach:
SPRINGDALE HAR-BER
Previous coach: Brent Eckley
New coach: Aaron Danenhauer
SYLVAN HILLS
Previous coach: JJ Houle
New coach: Mark Kelley
