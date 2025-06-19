The Rogers Lady Mounties hire Veteran Coach Jodi Christenberry to lead the Girls' Basketball Program
A day after hiring a new boys' basketball coach, Rogers High School in Arkansas found their new girls' basketball head coach, Jodi Christenberry. She takes over after Preston Early stepped down from his position as head coach for Rogers, which he had held since 1999. Early went 415-315 at Rogers, leading the team to 21 state tournament appearances and cementing himself as the winningest coach in program history. He leaves big shoes to fill, but Christenberry is more than well-equipped to take on the challenge.
Nothing but Winning in Christenberry's Past
Jodi Christenberry spent the last 16 years at Jonesboro High School, leading the Lady Hurricane to their first-ever state championship in 2016. She led the team back to the title game, coming away with victories in 2018 and 2021, while finishing 2019 and 2022 as runner-ups. Under Christenberry, Jonesboro recorded six 20-win seasons, and each season, the Hurricane qualified for the state tournament.
She was also recognized as the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year and "Best Under the Sun" Coach of the Year twice.
Before Jonesboro, Christenberry was a long-time assistant coach at the Division I level, spending 12 years between three schools: Southeast Missouri State, Winthrop, and Arkansas State.
Rogers looking ahead
Rogers is coming off a 10-20 season, posting a 4-11 conference record. Now they bring in the winningest coach in Jonesboro basketball history to help revive their program.