Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings (10/9/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Arkansas Oct. 3-5 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Natural State remains Bryant then followed by Fayetteville followed by Greenwood and Little Rock Parkview.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Arkansas' elite high school football teams, heading into Week 7 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI's Football Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings
1. Bryant (5-0)
The Hornets have been impressive through the first three games with victories over Benton, Christian Brothers, Parkview and Central. Bryant rolled to an easy 49-0 win over Little Rock Christian Academy on Friday.
2. Fayetteville (4-1)
The Bulldogs bounced back of their first loss of the season with a resounding 41-38 victory over Rogers. Fayetteville now will take on Northside at home this week.
3. Greenwood (5-0)
One of the more impressive Friday night wins was by Greenwood, as they rolled to a 63-14 victory over Russellville. Another solid win for the Bulldogs.
4. Little Rock Parkview (4-1)
Just about three weeks ago, Parkview's 27-game winning streak was snapped by Bryant (see No. 1). Last week, the Patriots breezed by De Queen, 66-7.
5. Conway (5-0)
With a player like University of Arkansas commit Grayson Wilson under center, Conway remains a legitimate threat in Class 7A.
6. Pulaski Academy (5-0)
The Pulaski Academy boys are off and running at 5-0 and coming off a 63-14 defeat of Central on Friday night.
7. Benton (4-1)
The Panthers are averaging a cool 48.8 points per game over the last three contests played. Now Benton will gear up for a road trip versus Sheridan.
8. Shiloh Christian (3-2)
We had to bring Shiloh Christian back into the top 10 after they soundly defeated Mountain Home, 37-13, last week.
9. Marion (4-1)
Patriots made easy work of El Dorado and cruised to a 34-28 victory. Next is a trip on the road against West Memphis.
10. Little Rock Christian (3-2)
We know that this team lost 49-0 last week to No. 1 Bryant, but we still believe this is one of the state's top programs.
11. Mountain Home (4-1)
The Bombers drop off a few spots after losing 37-13 to Shiloh Christian last week. Mountain Home will look to bounce back this week against Russellville.
12. Bentonville (2-3)
The Tigers finally picked up win No. 1 of the season when they routed Har-Ber, 55-21. It was a nice victory and can make it three in a row next week versus Rogers Heritage on the road.
13. Lake Hamilton (4-1)
Senior running back Hayden Barton has been the team's workhorse, rushing for 766 yards on 100 carries and 12 touchdowns.
14. Fort Smith Southside (3-2)
Southside drops down several spots after dropped its first game of the season, 50-35 to Mountain Home and then followed it up with a 26-24 loss to Lake Hamilton (see above).
15. Little Rock Catholic (5-0)
The Rockets keep the good times rolling in an impressive 41-13 victory over West Memphis on Friday night.
16. Cabot (2-3)
Hard to drop Cabot out of the rankings despite the three losses. A narrow 28-24 loss to Little Rock Christian keeps them among one of the state's best. Cabot bounced back with a 42-26 win over Little Rock Southwest.
17. Joe T. Robinson (4-1)
The Senators look to make it five wins in a row when they take on White Hall on the road upcoming.
18. Valley View (5-0)
Drew Gartman has been the team's workhorse out of the backfield, scoring a team-high 11 rushing touchdowns along with 703 yards.
19. Hot Springs Lakeside (4-1)
Needing plenty of offense, the Rams pulled off a 36-7 victory over Magnolia this past Friday.
20. Rogers (3-2)
We can't drop this team down too much after only losing 41-38 to No. 2 Fayetteville.
21. Elkins (5-0)
Another week and another Elks' win to remain undefeated. Elkins rolled to a 55-6 victory over Berryville last week.
22. Prescott (5-0)
The Curley Wolves made easy work of Horatio, cruising to a 63-0 victory. Prescott looks to stay undefeated against Harmony Grove.
23. Springdale (5-0)
One of the hottest offenses right now is that of the Bulldogs, who are averaging 42.2 points per game this fall.
24. Mills University Studies (4-0)
The Comet make their debut in this week's rankings after a 41-0 rout of Heber Springs.
25. Morrilton (5-0)
Got to like how the Devil Dogs took care of business in a 30-29 defeat of Alma on Friday night. That earned Morrilton the last spot in this week's rankings.
ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL NEWS
ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveark