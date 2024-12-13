Top 25 Arkansas High School Football Rankings (12/13/2024)
The high school football season coming to a close in the great state of Arkansas as the state championships finished up last weekend in Little Rock.
The No. 1 team in the Natural State will finish with Bryant at the top then followed by Greenwood followed by Little Rock Parkview and then Conway.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Arkansas' elite high school football teams, heading into the Class 4A and 3A state championship games, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI's Football Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings
1. Bryant (13-0)
Senior quarterback Jordan Walker has been arguably the state's top passer all season long, completing 125-of-212 passes for 2,354 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Bryant finished as the state's top-ranked team.
2. Greenwood (13-0)
Nobody has played better under center in the state of Arkansas than Kane Archer of Greenwood. The quarterback has thrown for 3,880 yards, a ridiculous 547 touchdowns and just two mere interceptions. Archer might have an argument when it comes to Player of the Year, regardless of state.
3. Little Rock Parkview (13-1)
Parkview's lone loss of the season is a 30-10 decision to No. 1 team in Bryant. The Patriots continued their winning ways by blasting Farmington, 61-21, for the 5A state championship.
4. Bentonville (9-3)
Since a Sep. 20th loss to Lee's Summit North, Bentonville had won nine straight games. They finally were upended in a narrow loss to Bryant in the state championship game, dropping a 28-23 decision.
5. Conway (10-2)
The Wampus Cats don't drop too far in our rankings after what could be labeled a surprising, 36-34, loss to Bentonville.
6. Pulaski Academy (10-3)
This Pulaski Academy team's only three losses have come against Bryant (twice) and Conway. Both of those clubs are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in these rankings. The Bruins season came to a close after a 41-7 loss to Bryant last week.
7. Shiloh Christian (9-4)
Shiloh Christian's season ended last week against Greenwood for the AAA state championship game, falling 61-35.
8. Elkins (14-0)
Another week and another Elks' win to remain undefeated. Elkins rolled to a 33-22 victory over Mills University Studies last week for a spot in the Class 4A state championship.
9. Benton (10-2)
The Panthers offense has shown up all season long, but it would be its defense not being able to slow down Shiloh Christian last week. Benton's season ended with a 45-32 loss.
10. Arkadelphia (12-2)
The Badgers had made their way back into the rankings after winning nine straight games, including two shutouts. Only two losses have come to Camden Fairview and Lake Hamilton. Arkdelphia will meet Elkins for the Class 4A state championship on Saturday.
11. Farmington (12-2)
After scoring 59 points the week before, Farmington's offense cooled down against Little Rock Parkview. Farmington fell, 61-21, in the 5A state title game.
12. Mills University Studies (12-1)
The Comets saw their undefeated season come to an end last week in a 33-22 loss to Elkins for a chance at the Class 4A title.
13. Valley View (12-1)
Valley View's season has come to a close after a 44-14 loss to Little Rock Parkview last week.
14. Hot Springs Lakeside (10-3)
We leave Hot Springs Lakeside right where they're at after a heartbreaking 59-55 loss to Farmington last week.
15. Bismarck (13-0)
The Lions pulling off a 33-29 upset win over Prescott a few weeks ago vaulted them into our rankings last week. Bismarck finished the regular season at 10-0 and continued its winning ways to face Salem for the 3A state championship.
16. Southside (13-1)
The Southerners saw their winning ways end last week against Arkadelphia, falling 35-6.
17. Dardanelle (10-2)
Dardanelle made its debut in the rankings a few weeks ago, but its season came to a close last Friday in a 35-27 loss to Arkadelphia. .
18. Mountain Home (10-2)
The Bombers ever since losing 37-13 to Shiloh Christian have responded with a five-game winning streak. Wins have come over Russellville, Siloam Springs, Lake Hamilton and Van Buren. Mountain Home's win streak ended in a 42-0 loss to No. 2 Greenwood.
19. Little Rock Catholic (9-2)
The Rockets suffered their first loss of the season against a very good Benton team, 42-0. Catholic season ended with a 42-14 loss to Mountain Home.
20. Joe T. Robinson (10-2)
Tyson Bradden has done a nice job taking care of the football and producing plenty of points. The senior has thrown for over 1,400 yards and 20-plus touchdown passes this season. Robinson's season ended with a 21-17 loss Lakeside.
21. Fayetteville (8-3)
The Bulldogs' season ended with a 39-32 loss to Pulaski Academy.
22. Rogers (8-4)
Rogers bounced back from a loss to Fayetteville a few weeks ago with three straight victories to end the regular season and into the playoffs.
23. Lake Hamilton (8-4)
Back to back losses to Greenwood and Mountain Home had us dropping Lake Hamilton down the ranks a bit. Lake Hamilton came up with a big win over Jonesboro, 41-27, to open the postseason. Lake Hamilton lost to Benton, 57-14.
24. Bentonville West (4-8)
Yes, the Wolverines have eight losses to their name this season, but were able to pickup an impressive 38-22 victory over Little Rock Christian last week. Bentonville West lost to Bentonville last week, 53-28.
25. Salem (11-3)
Salem earned their way onto the list after defeating Mansfield last week and now will take on Bismarck for the Class 3A state championship.
