Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings (9/28/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Arkansas Sep. 26-27 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Natural State remains Bryant then followed by Fayetteville followed by Greenwood and Little Rock Parkview.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Arkansas' elite high school football teams, heading into Week 6 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 Arkansas high school football rankings
1. Bryant (4-0)
The Hornets have been impressive through the first three games with victories over Benton, Christian Brothers and Parkview. Bryant rolled to an easy 62-13 win over Central on Friday.
2. Fayetteville (3-1)
The Bulldogs bounced back of their first loss of the season with a resounding 49-21 victory over Bentonville West.
3. Greenwood (4-0)
One of the more impressive Friday night wins was by Greenwood, as they rolled to a 28-17 victory over Shiloh Christian. Solid win for the Bulldogs.
4. Little Rock Parkview (3-1)
Just about two weeks ago, Parkview's 27-game winning streak was snapped by Bryant (see No. 1). Now with a week off, the Patriots breezed by Hot Springs, 52-14.
5. Conway (4-0)
With a player like University of Arkansas commit Grayson Wilson under center, Conway remains a legitimate threat in Class 7A.
6. Pulaski Academy (4-0)
The Pulaski Academy boys are off and running at 4-0 and coming off a 47-0 defeat of North Little Rock on Friday night.
7. Benton (3-1)
The Panthers are averaging a cool 51.0 points per game over the last three contests played. Now Benton will gear up for a road trip versus Sylvan Hills.
8. Mountain Home (4-0)
We've got to move Mountain Home up this week after soundly defeating Fort Smith Southside 50-35. Next up is a meeting with
9. Marion (3-1)
Patriots made easy work of Sylvan Hills and cruised to a 45-7 victory. Next is a trip on the road against El Dorado.
10. Little Rock Christian (3-1)
The Warriors are currently averaging 34.2 points per game and will be back at home and have a titanic tilt with No. 1 Bryant this week.
11. Shiloh Christian (2-2)
Shiloh Christian suffered its second loss of the season in a 28-17 decision against Greenwood. Tough to knock these guys too far down because of the competition level they've faced.
12. Bentonville (1-3)
The Tigers finally picked up win No. 1 of the season when they routed Har-Ber, 55-21. It was a nice victory and can make it two in a row next week versus Northside on the road.
13. Lake Hamilton (3-1)
Senior running back Hayden Barton has been the team's workhorse, rushing for 480 yards and seven touchdowns.
14. Fort Smith Southside (3-1)
Southside drops down several spots after dropped its first game of the season, 50-35 to Mountain Home. They'll look to rebound next week against Lake Hamilton on the road.
15. Little Rock Catholic (4-0)
The Rockets keep the good times rolling in an impressive 26-6 victory over El Dorado on Friday night.
16. Cabot (1-3)
Hard to drop Cabot out of the rankings despite the three losses. A narrow 28-24 loss to Little Rock Christian keeps them among one of the state's best.
17. Joe T. Robinson (3-1)
The Senators look to make it four wins in a row when they take on Jacksonville on the road upcoming.
18. Valley View (4-0)
Drew Gartman has been the team's workhorse out of the backfield, scoring a team-high six rushing touchdowns.
19. Bentonville West (0-4)
Another team we're having a hard time booting off the rankings because of their difficulty schedule wise is Bentonville West. Latest loss came against Fayetteville, the No. 2 team in the state.
20. Rogers (3-1)
After taking a week off, the Mountaineers rolled to a 35-7 rout of Northside. They'll look to continue their winning ways versus No. 2 Fayetteville.
21. Hot Springs Lakeside (3-1)
Needing plenty of offense, the Rams pulled off a 43-36 victory over Camden Fairview this past Friday.
22. Elkins (4-0)
Another week and another Elks' win. Elkins rolled to a 45-20 victory over Gentry last week.
23. Prescott (4-0)
The Curley Wolves made easy work of Fouke, cruising to a 43-8 victory.
24. Springdale (4-0)
One of the hottest offenses right now is that of the Bulldogs, who are averaging 45.7 points per game this fall.
25. Beebe (3-1)
Got to like how the Badgers took care of business in a 22-0 rout of Maumelle on Friday night. That earned Beebe the last spot in this week's rankings.
