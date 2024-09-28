Two Arkansas high school football teams post a basketball score
Bauxite 78, Fountain Lake 72.
Don’t reach for your calendar; it is still September and it is still football season. High school basketball players will be beginning practice soon, but until before they do, the football scoreboard at Bauxite high school (Arkansas) got a basketball-style workout, Friday night, as the host Miners outlasted Fountain Lake in donnybrook.
Through a 2-2 start, Bauxite (3-2) had averaged 21.25 points per game with the high water mark coming in a 42-0 win over Glen Rose in Week 2. The Miners took it to an entirely new level on Friday, as they opened conference play.
The scoring came fast and furious at “The Pitt,” the name of Bauxite’s home field, as the Miners led 28-22 at the end of one quarter and 42-30 at the half. Fountain Lake took its first lead of the night, at 44-42, with five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and then rallied from a 56-44 deficit to claim a 66-56 lead with one minute remaining in the third.
Undeterred, the Miners went right back down the field to pull within four entering the fourth quarter and then added two fourth quarter touchdowns to pull out the victory.
Fountain Lake, which dropped to 1-3, had averaged better than 34 points per game in its first three contests, an average the Cobras nearly doubled on Friday. Including Friday's game, Fountain Lake is now allowing 49 points per game.
