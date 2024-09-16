Top 25 liberos in Arkansas high school volleyball
They are the players who wear the opposite color jerseys on their team. By rule, they don’t attack the net, but they cover the back row and get after loose balls.
They are the liberos, a critical part of a volleyball team’s success.
Here is the list of SBLive’s Top 25 liberos in Arkansas. Statistics are from the 2023 season and comments are from coaches when they nominated their players for SBLive’s all-state team. The players are listed in alphabetical order.
Adalynn Bóllinger, 5-3 sophomore, Bentonville
Bollinger had 225 digs and 33 aces for the Lady Tigers. She had a season-high 19 digs in a 3-2 victory over Bentonville West. She had a season-high 3 aces in multiple matches.
Bella Bonanno, 5-5 senior, Shiloh Christian
Bonanno, who committed to Ole Miss had 496 digs, 90 aces and 87 assists while earning all-state and all-state tournament honors. “Bella was the captain of the back row and was such a leader vocally as well as how she played this year. She was consistent and steady. She is nearing 2,000 digs in her career, and that speaks to how well she sees the court and how consistent she has been for us. She is an elite player that makes it look easy,” said Shiloh head coach Nathan Bodenstein.
Laney Chilton, 5-7 junior, Gravette
Chilton had 460 digs, 104 assists, 26 kills and 43 aces for the Lady Lions, who made it to the 4A semifinals a year ago. She had a season-high 4 aces in a 3-1 loss to Siloam Springs and a 3-0 victory over Harrison. She had a season-high 29 digs in a 3-1 victory over Lincoln. She had seven assists in victories over Gentry and Elkins.
Trinity Collette, 5-3 senior libero, Bentonville West
Collette, who transferred from Siloam Springs, had 20 aces, 405 digs with a season-high 5 aces with 17 digs against Gravette. She had 39 digs against Van Buren on Oct. 17 and 29 against Mountain Home on Sept. 28 while earning all-conference honors.
Delaney Cooper, 5-4 junior, Benton
Cooper had 278 digs, 41 aces and 78 assists for the Lady Panthers, who won the Class 5A state championship.
Bishop Floyd, 5-0 senior, Conway
Floyd had 244 digs and 39 aces for the Lady Cats and started five matches at libero while Kim Quinit was out with tendinitis. She had a season-high 21 digs in a 3-1 victory over Cabot and had a season-high 4 aces in a 3-0 victory over Little Rock Southwest and 3-1 victory over Little Rock Central.
Ellis Glover, 5-6 junior, Episcopal Collegiate
Glover had 177 digs and 70 aces for the Lady Wildcats a year ago. She had a season-high 20 digs and 7 aces in a 3-2 loss to Valley Springs in the Class 3A state tournament. She had
Emma Hall, 5-6 senior, Wynne
Hall had 296 digs for the Lady Yellowjackets. She had a season-high 21 digs in a 3-0 victory over Marion.
Rachel Jackson, 5-5 senior, Baptist Prep
Jackson has committed to Arkansas State and earned all-state and all-state tournament honors in helping the Lady Eagles win the Class 3A state championship. She had 398 digs on the season and 99 aces She had a season-high 18 digs in a 3-0 victory over Hackett in the state championship match and a season-high 12 aces in a 3-0 victory over Jessieville.
Jaxson Jersey, 5-5 junior, Little Rock Central
Jersey had 341 digs and 34 aces for the Lady Tigers, who reached the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state tournament. “Jaxon Jersey rose to the challenge of libero position this year having never played this position before,” said Little Rock Central head coach Markie Alberius. “She commanded the back court all season long and was relentless in not letting the ball hit the ground. She is a great encourager and teammate. She makes everyone around her work harder. She had to learn a lot this year and she listened and improved a lot.”
Bella Knoernchild, 4-11 senior, Russellville
Knoernchild had 327 digs while earning all-state honors and was named Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year by coaches in the 5A-West. According to Russellville head coach Ashley Jackson, Knoernchild, was excellent at getting every dig from the opponents and became a vocal leader.
Miranda Leslie, 5-1 junior, Mayflower
Leslie had 561 digs on the season with 60 aces and 56 assists on the season. “I have done this 25 years, she is simply the best libero I have coached, and is one of the most coachable,” said Mayflower head coach Monty Smith. “In 2019, I was fortunate enough to win a state championship at Episcopal. The MVP of the state was my libero. Miranda is better than her, right now. She is incredibly hard working and selfless. She wants to be great but does not care about being a star. The most important stat for her is if we won or not. She would have started for any team in our conference, including Baptist Prep. She would have started against any opponent we played, and that includes the 6A schools. I won’t argue for any team in the state, I haven’t seen all of them, but she would give any a run for their money.”
Sadie McConnell, 5-7 senior, Rogers
McConnell had 240 digs and 34 aces for the Lady Mounties a year ago. She had a season-high 24 digs in a 3-2 loss to Bentonville West and six aces in a 3-2 loss to Prairie Grove.
Addi Montgomery, 5-2 senior, Jonesboro Westside
Montgomery had 221 digs and 34 aces for the Lady Tigers, who reached the Class 4A state tournament.
Lily Moser, 5-5 senior, Fayetteville
Moser had 227 digs and 22 aces for the Lady Bulldogs who won their fourth consecutive Class 6A state championship a year ago. She had a season-high 14 digs in a 3-1 victory over Bentonville and had four aces in a 3-0 victory over Springdale.
Lilly Oxford, 5-4 senior, Hackett
Oxford had a team-leading 351 digs, with 96 assists and 41 aces while earning all-state honors. “Lilly is a fantastic teammate who likes to push other players to become their best,” said Hackett head coach Bridget Freeman. “She is very encouraging and fun to coach. Lilly is a fearless athlete on defense and has extreme control of her serving game.”
Sadie Ross, 5-6 senior, Ozark
Ross had 429 digs and 50 aces for the Lady Hillbillies. She had a season-high 29 digs in a 3-1 victory over Clarksville. She had a season-high 5 aces in a 3-0 victory over Gentry.
Azalea Scott, 5-2 senior, Fort Smith Northside
Scott had 309 digs for the Lady Grizzlies including a season-high 25 in a 3-1 victory over Alma.
Samantha Schmitt, 5-5 junior , Little Rock Christian Academy
Schmitt had 364 digs, 64 assists and 31 aces while earning all-conference honors for the Lady Warriors, who reached the Class 5A state tournament. Head coach Lacey Rowan described her as a “vocal leader on and off the court.”
Ella Shelby, junior, Fort Smith Southside
Shelby had 385 digs, including a season-high 30 in a victory over Fort Smith Northside and 16 aces on the season.
Taylor Sidani, 5-4 junior, Harrison
Sidani had 381 digs and 31 assists for the Lady Goblins, who reached the 5A semifinals. “Taylor is a focused libero that puts in the work for her team,” said Harrison head coach April Mattix. “She is not afraid to tactfully encourage her teammates if they are not focused and putting in the work during practice for the game the next day. She loves her team but remembers the task ahead of us. She is the barometer of our team and raises the level of energy on the court by cheering on her hitters after they have had a huge hit or block.”
Abigail Simmons, 5-3 junior, Marion
Simmons had 404 digs and 41 aces for the Lady Patriots who went 14-0 and won the 5A-East while earning all-conference honors last year. “Abbey has made strides in the offseason with her confidence, communication and leadership. We are excited to see what she does this season.”
Joely Tankersly, 5-5 sophomore, Springdale Har-Ber
Tankersly came up midway through the season and started for the Lady Wildcats who advanced to the 6A quarterfinals. She had 182 digs and 9 aces on the season. She had a season-high 19 digs in a 3-0 victory and had 18 in a 3-1 victory over Fayetteville in a 3-1 loss to Owasso (Okla.) She was named to the all-state tournament team and earned all-conference honors.
Lexi Wieser, 5-3 senior, Greenwood
Wieser had 235 digs, 20 aces and 10 assists while earning all-conference honors for the Lady Bulldogs, who reached the Class 5A state finals. She had a season-high 16 digs in a 3-2 victory over Mountain Home and had five aces in a 2-0 victory over Bentonville West.
Breanna Williamson, 5-2 junior, Bryant
Williamson had 174 digs and 11 aces for the Lady Hornets. “Bree is a human highlight reel. Just when you think a ball is down, Bree appears out of nowhere before the ball ever hits the ground,” said Bryant head coach Leigh Ann Back.