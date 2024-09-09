Top Arkansas high school volleyball performers (Sept. 2-8)
Here’s a list of top volleyball performers for the week of Sept. 2-8.
If you know of another top performer, please let us know.
Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
Ava Beasley, Paragould
The sophomore had 18 kills and 16 digs in a 3-0 loss to Valley View.
Chloe Blessing, Shiloh Christian
The junior had 16 kills, 17 digs and 5 aces in a 3-1 victory over Rogers Heritage.
Kennedy Bullins, Marion
The junior had 18 kills and 3 blocks in a 3-0 victory over Nettelton. She had 11 kills and 3 blocks in a 3-0 victory over Batesville.
Laila Creighton, Shiloh Christian
The senior had 45 assists in a 3-1 victory over Rogers Heritage.
Madison Crum, Greenbrier
The senior had 15 kills vs. Sylvan Hills and she had 14 kills and 15 digs in a victory over Mount St. Mary.
Gabriela DuPree, Fort Smith Southside
The senior had 19 kills and 13 digs in a 3-1 victory over Bentonville. She had 16 kills, 10 digs and 2 aces in a 3-0 victory over Rogers Heritage.
Catelyn Edwards, Hackett
The sophomore had 13 aces, 5 kills and 21 assists in a 3-0 victory over Magazine. She had 28 assists and 4 aces in a 3-0 victory over Siloam Springs. She had 29 assists and 5 digs in a 3-0 victory over Clarksville.
Oakley Escobar, Bryant
The junior had 22 digs and 4 aces in a 3-2 victory over Little Rock Christian Academy.
Bonnie Fagan, Valley View
The junior had 7 kills, hit .778 with 4 digs and 4 blocks in a 3-0 victory over Paragould.
Madi Hooper, Bentonville
The senior had 13 kills and 2 digs in a 3-2 loss to Springdale Har-Ber.
Jaxon Jersey, Little Rock Central
The junior had 14 kills and 17 digs in a 3-2 loss to Baptist Prep.
Grace Klein, Fort Smith Northside
The senior had 23 kills while hitting .270 with 28 digs in victories over Rogers and Greenwood.
Isabella Lagemann, Benton
The senior had 3 aces, 17 assists, 8 kills, 3 blocks and 6 digs in a 3-0 victory over Sheridan.
Lauren Latham, Hot Springs Lakeside
The senior had 14 kills, 15 assists, 10 digs, 3 blocks and 6 aces in a 3-0 victory over Pulaski Academy. She had 10 kills, 13 assists, 6 digs and 5 aces in a 3-1 victory over White Hall.
Victoria Otter, Bentonville
The senior had 11 kills, 14 digs and 1 ace in a 3-2 loss to Springdale Har-Ber.
Mileah Neal, Fort Smith Southside
The senior had 41 assists, 3 aces and 9 digs in a 3-0 victory over Bentonville. She had 31 assists and 3 aces in a 3-0 victory over Rogers Heritage.
Asa Perry, Bauxite
The freshman had 54 assists, 14 kills, 13 aces, 16 digs and 3 blocks in 3-1 loss to Benton Harmony Grove and a 3-0 victory over Magnolia.
Chloe Rodriguez, Brookland
The senior had 26 assists, 14 digs, 9 kills and 3 blocks in a 3-1 loss to Conway. She had 32 assists and 15 digs in a 3-0 victory over Wynne.
Ella Shelby, Fort Smith Southside
The junior had 28 digs in a 3-1 victory over Bentonville. She had 26 digs in a 3-0 victory over Rogers Heritage.
Abigaile Simmons, Marion
The junior had 15 digs, 5 aces and 6 assists in a 3-0 victory over Nettleton. She had 13 digs, 3 assists and 1 ace in a 3-0 victory over Batesville.
Samantha Schmitt, Little Rock Christian Academy
The junior had 31 digs, 2 aces and 3 assists in a 3-2 loss to Bryant.
Parker Stearns, Benton
The senior had 11 kills, 5 blocks and 4 digs in a 3-0 victory over Sheridan.
Claire Vance, Hot Springs Lakeside
The senior had 7 kills and 4 blocks in a 3-0 victory over Pulaski Academy. She had 7 kills, 5 blocks and 1 ace in a 3-1 victory over White Hall.
Emma Vertz, Prairie Grove
The senior had 40 assists and 8 assists in a 3-1 victory over Berryville. She had 9 aces, 7 kills, 22 digs and 82 assists in 5 matches at Little Rock Spikefest.
Brooklyn Ware, Springdale Har-Ber
The senior had 10 digs and 5 aces and hit .600 in a 3-0 victory over Springdale. She had 13 digs and 10 kills in a 3-2 victory over Bentonville.