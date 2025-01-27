Vilonia guard Lane Turner voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/27/2025)
Turner totaled 64% of the votes
Vilonia senior guard Lane Turner was voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Eagles' 71-44 win over Little Rock Parkview.
He scored 35 points and connected on seven three-pointers.
Turner totaled 64% of the votes.
Turner and the Eagles enter this week 11-10 and are tied for fourth place in the 5A-East standings.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published