Vilonia guard Lane Turner voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/27/2025)

Vilonia senior guard Lane Turner was voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Eagles' 71-44 win over Little Rock Parkview.

He scored 35 points and connected on seven three-pointers. 

Turner totaled 64% of the votes.

Turner and the Eagles enter this week 11-10 and are tied for fourth place in the 5A-East standings.

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

