Vote: Arkansas high school football Player of the Week (12/3/2024)
As the playoffs continue for Arkansas high school football, we have selected 10 individuals that stood out above the rest last week. These players have showcased their skills all season as they have led their teams deep into the playoffs. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the high school football player of the week for the state of Arkansas.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Griffin Mason, Shiloh Christian
Mason turned out to be the jack-of-all-trades for the Saints in their 45-32 win over the Benton Panthers. He was 2-of-2 for 61 yards with one passing touchdown. He ran the ball 28 times for 64 yards and one touchdown. Lastly, he recorded three receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Ben Woodfield, Mount Ida
The Lions could not overcome the East Poinsett County offense, but that did not stop Woodfield from having another outstanding game on the ground. He rushed the ball 32 times for 164 yards and four touchdowns in the loss. This ended up being his 11th 100-yard game on the ground.
Kaden Brink, Salem
The Greyhounds had a resounding 50-18 win over the Rivercrest Colts, and Brink was a big reason why. The junior running back recorded 21 carries for 170 yards and one touchdown in the win. This tremendous performance was his sixth 100-yard game of the season on the ground.
Elijah Moody, Mills University Studies
The Comets featured a two-headed rushing attack in their 47-40 win over the Warren Lumberjacks. Moody, who is a freshman quarterback, rushed the ball 22 times for 247 yards and three touchdowns. He also was 9-of-12 passing for 146 yards with one interception in the win.
Wally Wolcott, Lakeside
In their game versus the Farmington Cardinals that turned out to be a track meet, Wolcott came so close to helping his team to victory. With that being said, the junior quarterback was19-of-22 for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns in the 59-55 loss.
Grady Ohman, Lakeside
Even in their devastating loss, Ohman once again put up outstanding numbers from the running back position. He recorded 29 carries for 304 yards and four touchdowns. The offensive output from Lakeside was put on full display last week, but it was not quite enough to over come a close loss.
Kane Archer, Greenwood
Archer has put together one of the all-time best seasons for high school quarterback in this country, and his outstanding play continued in the 42-0 win over Mountain Home. Archer was 18-of-21 for 314 yards with five touchdowns in the win.
Grant Karnes, Greenwood
If you are going to have a quarterback to put up the type of stats that Archer has put up, it helps when you have an explosive receiver such as Karnes. He recorded four receptions for 119 yards and three touchdowns. His big play ability makes it a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators to gameplan for.
Za'marion McDonald, Mills University Studies
McDonald was the other half of the two-headed rushing attack for the Comets. This was his best game of the season has he record 17 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The duo of Moody and McDonald will be tough to stop this week.
Jackson Wammack, Southside
The senior linebacker was a nightmare for Monticello last week. In their 24-7 win, Wammack recorded five solo tackles, 13 total tackles and four tackles for a loss. He also got to the quarterback once for a sack, and he continued to pressure him recording three quarterback hurries on the night.