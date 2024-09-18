Vote for the Arkansas high school football play of the week (9/18/2024)
Here are last week's top plays in Arkansas high school football
High school football is back in Arkansas, and we are taking a look at some of the top plays from Week 2 action in the Natural State.
ARKANSAS FOOTBALL NEWS
ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Here are the SBLive Arkansas Week 2 high school football plays of the week. Watch the video and then vote below for the top play. (The voting will conclude Sunday, Sept. 22, at 11:59 p.m. CT.)
Published