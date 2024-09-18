High School

Vote for the Arkansas high school football play of the week (9/18/2024)

Here are last week's top plays in Arkansas high school football

Nate Olson

Photo by Tommy Land

High school football is back in Arkansas, and we are taking a look at some of the top plays from Week 2 action in the Natural State. 

ARKANSAS FOOTBALL NEWS

ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Here are the SBLive Arkansas Week 2 high school football plays of the week. Watch the video and then vote below for the top play. (The voting will conclude Sunday, Sept. 22, at 11:59 p.m. CT.)

Published
Nate Olson

NATE OLSON

Nate Olson has covered prep and college sports in Arkansas since 1998. He has managed several newspapers and magazines in The Natural State and has won numerous awards for his work. Nate, who also has six years of public relations experience, has appeared statewide on radio and television throughout his career, and currently co-hosts a high school football postgame radio show. 

Home/Arkansas